SouthCrest Financial Group Reports Preliminary 2Q21 Earnings

ATLANTA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) announced today that the Company reported preliminary earnings of $1.63 million or $0.22/share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Excluding non-core items, primarily securities gains and deal related expenses, core earnings were $1.39 million, or $0.19/share.
“Once again, I am very proud of our team’s dedication and discipline as we spent the second quarter preparing to close our previously announced merger with Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN). We continue to grow more excited about the potential of the combined companies and the opportunities on the horizon.”
“Like much of the industry SouthCrest experienced meaningful loan payoffs during 2Q21 which caused balances to be lower than budgeted. With that said, the loan pipeline grew progressively through the quarter, even with the distraction of the merger, which speaks to the quality of our lending and credit staff. The deposit balances grew 6% annualized from 1Q21 with nearly all of the growth occurring in one of our checking products.”
“Finally, let me say thank you to all the employees, customers and shareholders who have put their trust in the management team at SouthCrest. We look forward to serving you in the future as part of Colony Bank!”
On July 14, 2021, at the annual shareholder meeting, the shareholders of SouthCrest Financial Group approved the Merger Proposal with and into Colony Bankcorp, with 5,578,598 votes for the merger, 28,290 votes against the merger, and 416 votes abstaining. Of the shares entitled to vote, 74% of the shares were voted in favor of the merger.
Total assets increased to $717.8 million vs. $707.1 million in 1Q21 and $622.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Loan balances declined by $8 million during the quarter, driven primarily by unscheduled pay downs, finishing at $305.9 million vs. $314.2 million at the end of 1Q21. The ALLL also remained flat at $3.7MM but increased as a percentage of loans to 1.21% from 1.18% in the prior quarter.
Interest income increased slightly from 1Q21 as an increase in investment securities income offset the lower average loan balances. Cash levels remained slightly elevated from pre-Covid standards. Interest expense remained level during the first quarter, even with significantly increased average balances. Provision expense remained at zero for the quarter.
Non-interest income remained slightly below Covid-like levels (excluding the $647,000 of securities gains in 2Q21), and it is meaningfully down as a percentage of assets, with NSF and overdraft fees driving the majority of the differential. Other non-interest expense categories remained relatively flat from 4Q20. Non-interest expense was elevated with deal expenses beginning to be recognized during the quarter. Excluding these, expenses would have been effectively flat with 1Q21.
The estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio at the end of the quarter for SouthCrest Bank declined to 8.22% from 8.27% as result of the continued balance sheet growth during the quarter. On a fully converted basis (including the conversion of all preferred equity), TBV/share ended the quarter at $8.13 per share, up from $7.64 as of 1Q21. This metric will continue to be influenced by OCI changes resulting from the swings in interest rates. Currently, the positive impact to TBV by OCI is $0.73/share vs. $0.38/share at the end of 1Q21. The current fully converted share count at the end of the quarter was 7.402 million shares, comprised of 5.764 million common shares and 1.639 million preferred shares.
Asset quality ratios remained solid, with NPAs to assets up slightly to 0.59% vs. 0.46% in 1Q21. As of June 30, 2021 the Company’s OREO balances increased to about $70,000 to $516,000, consisting of a handful of residential properties.
ABOUT SOUTHCREST
SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over $700 million in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements, as they are inherently unlikely to occur, and we do not assume any liability to update or correct any forward-looking statements that we make.
|Statement of Operations ($000s, Unaudited)
|Q2 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q4 2020
|Q1 2021
|Q2 2021
|Interest Income
|Loans
|Construction and Development
|$758
|$781
|$761
|$665
|$584
|Commercial Real Estate
|1,974
|1,846
|1,824
|1,845
|1,939
|Commercial Loans
|567
|542
|547
|494
|417
|Multi Family
|21
|25
|65
|65
|59
|Residential Mortgage
|750
|743
|636
|681
|609
|Consumer Loans
|29
|28
|29
|26
|23
|County/Municipal Loans
|41
|50
|21
|20
|19
|Loss Share Loans
|37
|33
|29
|26
|26
|Investment Securities
|Federal Funds/Overnight Funds
|$6
|$8
|$15
|$10
|$10
|Bank Owned CDs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Investment Securities
|1,393
|1,425
|1,494
|1,622
|1,799
|Total Interest Income
|$5,576
|$5,481
|$5,420
|$5,453
|$5,486
|Total Interest Expense
|$741
|$702
|$678
|$678
|$673
|Net Interest Income
|$4,835
|$4,779
|$4,742
|$4,775
|$4,813
|Provision for Loan Losses
|450
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Net Interest Income after Loan Losses
|$4,385
|$4,779
|$4,742
|$4,775
|$4,813
|Other Income
|Service Charges on Deposits
|$132
|$130
|$128
|$103
|$122
|NSF/Overdraft Fees
|158
|213
|231
|190
|179
|Other Service Charges
|71
|78
|73
|76
|82
|ATM/Billpay/DR Card Income
|277
|298
|306
|326
|354
|Other Income
|664
|1,441
|207
|1,011
|863
|Total Other Income
|$1,303
|$2,160
|$946
|$1,707
|$1,600
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries, Other Comp (+ FAS123R)
|$1,711
|$1,985
|$2,140
|$1,924
|$1,961
|Employee Benefits
|341
|276
|523
|367
|377
|Occupancy & FF&E Expense
|506
|475
|474
|463
|466
|Professional Fees
|143
|197
|235
|232
|426
|Data Processing
|385
|353
|362
|389
|526
|Other Expense
|661
|672
|665
|754
|674
|Total Noninterest Expenses
|$3,747
|$3,958
|$4,400
|$4,130
|$4,430
|Pre-Tax Income (Loss)
|$1,941
|$2,981
|$1,288
|$2,352
|$1,983
|Income Taxes
|316
|580
|160
|447
|357
|Net Income
|$1,625
|$2,401
|$1,127
|$1,905
|$1,626
|Balance Sheet ($000s, Unaudited)
|Assets
|Q2 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q4 2020
|Q1 2021
|Q2 2021
|Current Assets
|Cash & Due from Bank
|$22,520
|$39,600
|$81,969
|$42,699
|$46,579
|Federal Funds/Overnight Funds
|7,873
|10,101
|4,192
|15,720
|5,224
|Bank Owned CDs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Investment Securities
|218,680
|222,913
|265,602
|297,307
|324,461
|Total Current Assets
|$249,072
|$272,614
|$352,484
|$355,726
|$376,265
|Loans
|Construction and Development
|$64,320
|$65,675
|$54,631
|$50,360
|$49,063
|Commercial Real Estate
|139,407
|134,986
|140,558
|155,014
|158,272
|Commercial Loans
|56,860
|55,327
|47,556
|38,430
|34,175
|Multi Family
|1,590
|1,714
|6,346
|6,191
|5,340
|Residential Mortgage
|66,810
|62,672
|59,856
|55,262
|50,211
|Consumer Loans
|2,472
|1,868
|13,908
|5,228
|5,231
|County/Municipal Loans
|4,851
|1,990
|1,982
|1,849
|1,841
|Loss Share Loans
|2,315
|2,152
|1,848
|1,828
|1,801
|Total Loans
|$338,625
|$326,383
|$326,684
|$314,162
|$305,936
|Allowance for Loss
|(3,984)
|(3,705)
|(3,705)
|(3,713)
|(3,696)
|Net Loans
|$334,641
|$322,678
|$322,979
|$310,449
|$302,239
|OREO
|447
|447
|447
|447
|516
|FDIC Indemnification
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BOLI
|22,737
|22,872
|23,009
|23,140
|23,291
|Fixed Assets, net
|8,697
|8,540
|8,581
|8,568
|8,409
|Intangible Assets
|68
|64
|1,089
|1,060
|1,032
|Other Assets
|6,731
|7,030
|6,501
|7,681
|5,999
|Total Assets
|$622,383
|$634,245
|$715,090
|$707,073
|$717,751
|Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|DDAs
|$114,554
|$118,082
|$130,268
|$131,767
|$133,798
|Interest Bearing Demand
|96,141
|95,732
|128,477
|116,667
|119,657
|Celebration Checking
|111,421
|114,657
|132,372
|141,369
|145,646
|Money Market Accts
|38,650
|43,746
|44,427
|52,640
|50,645
|Savings
|47,674
|48,928
|51,953
|57,099
|59,621
|CDs Less Than $100k
|52,709
|51,735
|58,452
|57,323
|57,323
|CDs Greater than $100k
|47,049
|43,612
|49,715
|50,767
|50,690
|Total Deposits
|$508,198
|$516,491
|$595,664
|$607,631
|$616,486
|Other Liabilities
|2,184
|2,772
|2,285
|4,285
|2,232
|Net Borrowings (Wholesale Funding)
|50,546
|52,258
|52,263
|37,611
|37,732
|Total Liabilities
|$560,918
|$571,522
|$650,212
|$649,527
|$656,450
|Total Equity
|61,465
|62,723
|64,878
|57,546
|61,301
|Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|$622,393
|$634,245
|$715,090
|$707,073
|$717,751
|Ratios
|Q2 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q4 2020
|Q1 2021
|Q2 2021
|ROAA
|1.05%
|1.53%
|0.69%
|1.09%
|0.91%
|ROAE
|10.87%
|16.88%
|6.79%
|11.62%
|10.14%
|NPAs/Assets
|0.71%
|0.59%
|0.55%
|0.46%
|0.59%
|Est. T1 Leverage (Bank)
|8.99%
|9.41%
|9.08%
|8.27%
|8.22%
|Total Common Shares
|5,786,288
|5,761,439
|5,761,439
|5,761,170
|5,763,846
|Total Preferred Shares
|2,054,759
|2,054,759
|2,054,759
|1,638,596
|1,638,596
|Total Common Equiv. Shares
|7,841,047
|7,816,198
|7,816,198
|7,399,766
|7,402,442
|NIM (Bank)
|3.37%
|3.22%
|3.17%
|2.99%
|2.95%
|Cost of Deposits (Bank)
|0.46%
|0.41%
|0.36%
|0.36%
|0.38%
|Loan/Deposit
|66.6%
|63.1%
|54.8%
|51.7%
|49.5%
|Employees
|102
|98
|94
|99
|97
|Loans in Atlanta MSA
|79.1%
|80.5%
|77.8%
|80.7%
|81.3%