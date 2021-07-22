TransPerfect Sales Increase 35% in Q2 to $267 Million

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced billed revenue for the second quarter of 2021 at $267 million. The total eclipses the second quarter of 2020 by nearly $70 million, representing a 35% increase and the largest quarterly gain in company history.



The second quarter’s results come on the heels of a successful Q1 (up 21%), bringing billed revenue for the first half of 2021 to $498 million, a 28% increase when compared to the same period last year. The company now believes it will exceed the $1 billion mark for the full year of 2021 based on its organic growth rate. Sales of enterprise-level solutions for large multinationals were primarily responsible for the strong growth—the company intends to continue to make significant investments in technology and innovation to properly serve this critical market.

Demand by enterprise-level customers for GlobalLink, TransPerfect's flagship translation management system, continues to be strong. Improvements in the platform’s design and UI have been launched for many of the core products, including Project Director, OneLink, TransPort, AI Portal, and MediaNEXT. DataForce, TransPerfect’s AI data-gathering and annotation platform, continues to grow rapidly and is expected to remain a focus for significant future investment.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “I'm humbled by the hard work and dedication that TransPerfect's global team members have shown by continuing to be there for our clients through any and all adversity. While we cannot yet declare victory over the pandemic, I believe that a renewed sense of optimism in the global economy helped lift Q2 to our largest quarter in history.” Shawe continued, “This December I will begin my 30th year leading TransPerfect's day-to-day operations. In all that time, I have never seen us with a more capable team than I see today.”

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

