Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $8.8 Million for the Second Quarter of 2021, and $20.0 Million for the First Six Months of 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced second quarter 2021 net income of $8.8 million, or $0.15 per average diluted common share, compared to $10.6 million, or $0.18 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020, and $11.2 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $20.0 million, or $0.33 per average diluted common share, compared to $12.5 million, or $0.21 per average diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Earnings for the second quarter and first six months of 2021 included a $4.0 million reserve for a legal settlement as noninterest expense, which was previously disclosed in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 7, 2021. Earnings for the first six months of 2020 were impacted by the effect of $14.4 million in pre-tax current expected credit losses (“CECL”) related provision for credit losses on loans, driven by forecasted effects on economic activity from the Coronavirus pandemic and $2.5 million of pre-tax merger-related costs in the first six months of 2020. All results are unaudited.

“Reflective of an improving local economy, we delivered solid second quarter earnings, supported by higher levels of loans on both a year-over-year and linked quarter basis. Core loans, excluding Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans and residential mortgage loans, increased by $65.6 million, or 3%, from a year ago, and increased by $59.6 million, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2021. Total loans increased by $138.4 million, or 5%, from a year ago, and increased by $120.1 million, or 4%, from the first quarter of 2021, while total deposits were higher by $444.2 million, or 11%, year-over-year, and increased $65.4 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2021. Our disciplined approach to managing core operating expenses also contributed to profitability during the second quarter of 2021,” said Mr. Walter Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, second quarter results benefitted from the recapture of ($493,000) in credit losses on loans, compared to a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.1 million taken in the second quarter of 2020.”

“From the onset of the pandemic, we have been an active participant in the SBA PPP loan program,” said Mr. Kaczmarek. “PPP loans generated interest and fee income of $2.7 million during the second quarter of 2021, and $6.9 million for the first six months of 2021.” As of June 30, 2021, the Company had a total of $286.5 million in PPP loans outstanding and $6.9 million of remaining net deferred fees outstanding.

“Our credit quality remained strong, as nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) declined ($2.9) million, or (32%), at June 30, 2021 to $6.2 million, from $9.1 million at June 30, 2020, and increased $587,000 from $5.6 million at March 31, 2021. In addition, net recoveries totaled $153,000 for the current quarter, compared to $373,000 in net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020, and net recoveries of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021,” said Mr. Kaczmarek. “We believe that with our healthy capital and liquidity positions, strong earnings power, conservative credit culture, and dedicated employees, we remain well positioned for growth as we head into the second half of the year.”

SBA PPP Loan Program:

In response to economic stimulus laws passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021, the Bank has now funded two rounds of PPP loans. At June 30, 2021, after accounting for loan payoffs and SBA loan forgiveness, “Round 1” PPP loans were $91.9 million and “Round 2” PPP loans were $194.6 million. In total the Bank had $286.5 million in outstanding PPP loan balances at June 30, 2021. The following table shows interest income, fee income and deferred origination costs generated by the PPP loans, and the PPP loan outstanding balances and related deferred fees and costs for the periods indicated:

At or For the Quarter Ended: At or For the Six Months Ended: PPP LOANS June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income $ 831 $ 784 $ 582 $ 1,615 $ 582 Fee income, net 1,876 3,401 637 5,276 637 Total $ 2,707 $ 4,185 $ 1,219 $ 6,891 $ 1,219 Deferred origination costs (contra expense) $ 41 $ 766 $ 1,240 $ 807 $ 1,240 PPP loans outstanding at period end: Round 1 $ 91,849 $ 170,391 $ 324,550 $ 91,849 $ 324,550 Round 2 194,612 179,353 — 194,612 — Total $ 286,461 $ 349,744 $ 324,550 $ 286,461 $ 324,550 Deferred fees outstanding at period end $ (7,747 ) $ (8,757 ) $ (10,430 ) $ (7,747 ) $ (10,430 ) Deferred costs outstanding at period end 869 1,099 1,155 869 1,155 Total $ (6,878 ) $ (7,658 ) $ (9,275 ) $ (6,878 ) $ (9,275 )

On December 27, 2020, the President signed into law the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act (the “Act”) which revised rules regarding PPP loans, provided supplemental PPP loan funding for new and existing borrowers and expanded the types of business expenses that are forgivable under the PPP program. On January 6, 2021, Treasury issued new Interim Final Rules (“IFRs”) to address the Act’s creation of PPP Second Draw Loans as well as other changes to the PPP program requirements. The IFRs codified aspects of the PPP program not specifically addressed in the Act:

Extending the application deadline to submit a PPP loan application to May 31, 2021, and the SBA approval deadline to June 30, 2021.

Allowing new PPP borrowers to use either 2019 or 2020 for business records in determining maximum loan amount.

Maintaining a $2 million loan amount necessity certification safe harbor.

Allowing borrowers who returned or did not originally accept PPP loan proceeds to reapply for receipt of those funds.

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”):

On April 7, 2020, U.S. banking agencies issued the Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus. The statement describes accounting for COVID-19-related loan modifications and clarifies the interaction between current accounting rules and the temporary relief provided by the CARES Act. Initially, the Bank made accommodations for payment deferrals for a number of customers with a window of up to 90 days, with the potential of an additional 90 days of payment deferral (180 days maximum) upon application. The Bank also waived all customary applicable fees. Of the loans for which deferrals were originally granted, nearly all have returned to regular payment status. At June 30, 2021, there were three remaining second deferments totaling $1.8 million.

In addition to its portfolio of SBA PPP loans, the Bank also had a portfolio of SBA 7(a) loans totaling $46.5 million as of June 30, 2021. The following table reflects the status of these SBA 7(a) loans as of June 30, 2021:

SBA 7(a) LOANS Number (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance of Loans SBA 7(a) loans (monthly payments are made through the CARES Act) $ 28,075 158 CARES extended SBA payment 17,858 81 Payments Not Made / NSF / Returned 410 2 New loans / No payment due 120 5 Total Portfolio $ 46,463 246

The CARES Act was amended in December 2020 to include $3.5 billion of extended debt relief payments for SBA borrowers. The program was subsequently modified by the SBA to provide two additional monthly payments of principal and interest totaling a maximum of $9,000 per month and an additional three payments to borrowers considered “underserved” as defined in the amended legislation.

Credit Quality and Performance

At June 30, 2021, NPAs declined by ($2.9) million, or (32%), to $6.2 million, compared to $9.1 million at June 30, 2020, and increased by $587,000, or 10% from $5.6 million at March 31, 2021. The change in NPAs at June 30, 2021, compared to June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, resulted primarily from the sale of underlying properties and the payoff of related loans and the paydown of other loans, partially offset by additional loans that went on NPA status during the first six months of 2021. Classified assets increased to $32.4 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, compared to $31.5 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, and decreased from $33.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2021.

The Company continues to monitor portfolio loans made to commercial customers with businesses in higher risk sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following table provides a breakdown of such loans as a percentage of total loans for the periods indicated:

% of Total % of Total % of Total Loans at Loans at Loans at HIGHER RISK SECTORS (unaudited) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Health care and social assistance: Offices of dentists 1.88 % 2.06 % 1.79 % Offices of physicians (except mental health specialists) 0.76 % 0.89 % 0.76 % Other community housing services 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.27 % All others 2.12 % 1.99 % 2.21 % Total health care and social assistance 4.99 % 5.18 % 5.03 % Retail trade: Gasoline stations with convenience stores 2.42 % 2.54 % 1.90 % All others 1.91 % 2.16 % 2.44 % Total retail trade 4.33 % 4.70 % 4.34 % Accommodation and food services: Full-service restaurants 1.41 % 1.56 % 1.38 % Limited-service restaurants 0.56 % 0.64 % 0.79 % Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels 0.81 % 0.86 % 0.89 % All others 0.68 % 0.75 % 0.70 % Total accommodation and food services 3.46 % 3.81 % 3.76 % Educational services: Elementary and secondary schools 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.65 % Education support services 0.44 % 0.46 % 0.40 % All others 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.24 % Total educational services 1.22 % 1.28 % 1.29 % Arts, entertainment, and recreation 1.31 % 1.40 % 1.26 % Purchased participations in micro loan portfolio 0.39 % 0.50 % 0.80 % Total higher risk sectors 15.70 % 16.87 % 16.48 %

The decrease in higher risk sector loans at June 30, 2021, compared to June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021 was primarily due to the forgiveness of PPP loans.





Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality

(as of, or for the periods ended June 30, 2021, compared to June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2021, except as noted):

Operating Results:

Diluted earnings per share were $0.15 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.18 for the second quarter of 2020, and $0.19 for the first quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.33 for the first six months of 2021, compared to $0.21 for the first six months of 2020.





The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:



For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on average tangible assets 0.73 % 0.99 % 1.01 % 0.85 % 0.62 % Return on average tangible equity 8.84 % 11.50 % 11.06 % 10.16 % 6.45 %





• The decrease in the return of average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, was primarily due to the $4.0 million reserve for a legal settlement.

Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, remained relatively flat at $34.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $34.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $35.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans decreased (5%) to $69.8 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to $73.5 million for the first six months of 2020, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate and decreases in yields on investment securities and overnight funds, which were partially offset by interest income and fees on PPP loans.



The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin contracted 46 basis points to 3.00% for the second quarter of 2021, from 3.46% for the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to declines in the average yields on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and higher interest income and fees on PPP loans. The FTE net interest margin decreased 22 basis points for the second quarter of 2021 from 3.22% for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to declines in the average yields on loans, and a decrease in fees on PPP loans.



For the first six months of 2021, the FTE net interest margin contracted 73 basis points to 3.10%, compared to 3.83% for the first six months of 2020, primarily due to the impact of decreases in the yields on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by additional interest and fee income from PPP loans.





The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:



The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.80% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 4.92% for the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on loans, and an increase in the average balances of lower yielding residential mortgages and PPP loans relative to the average yield on core bank and asset-based lending loans, partially offset by an increase in interest and fees on PPP loans.



For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,293,398 $ 26,004 4.55 % $ 2,369,004 $ 27,694 4.70 % SBA PPP loans 334,604 831 1.00 % 231,251 582 1.01 % PPP fees, net — 1,876 2.25 % — 637 1.11 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 48,993 2,772 22.69 % 44,574 2,562 23.12 % Purchased residential mortgages 113,467 981 3.47 % 31,219 197 2.54 % Purchased commercial real estate ("CRE") loans 14,602 110 3.02 % 25,542 210 3.31 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (10,643 ) 865 0.15 % (14,497 ) 963 0.16 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 2,794,421 $ 33,439 4.80 % $ 2,687,093 $ 32,845 4.92 %





• The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.80% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 5.24% for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on loans, and an increase in the average balance of lower yielding residential mortgages, and a decrease in fees on PPP loans.





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,293,398 $ 26,004 4.55 % $ 2,225,342 $ 25,581 4.66 % SBA PPP loans 334,604 831 1.00 % 319,168 784 1.00 % PPP fees, net — 1,876 2.25 % — 3,401 4.32 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 48,993 2,772 22.69 % 48,094 2,650 22.35 % Purchased residential mortgages 113,467 981 3.47 % 22,194 119 2.17 % Purchased CRE loans 14,602 110 3.02 % 17,162 172 4.06 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (10,643 ) 865 0.15 % (11,626 ) 1,129 0.21 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 2,794,421 $ 33,439 4.80 % $ 2,620,334 $ 33,836 5.24 %





• The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 5.23% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate on loans, and an increase in the average balance of lower yielding PPP loans, partially offset by an increase in fees on PPP loans.





For the Six Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,259,558 $ 51,588 4.60 % $ 2,395,469 $ 57,798 4.85 % SBA PPP loans 326,928 1,615 1.00 % 115,669 582 1.01 % PPP fees, net — 5,276 3.25 % — 637 1.11 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 48,546 5,422 22.52 % 46,022 5,439 23.77 % Purchased residential mortgages 68,083 1,099 3.26 % 32,147 427 2.67 % Purchased CRE loans 15,875 281 3.57 % 26,441 459 3.49 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (11,132 ) 1,994 0.18 % (15,339 ) 2,285 0.19 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 2,707,858 $ 67,275 5.01 % $ 2,600,409 $ 67,627 5.23 %





• In aggregate, the original total net purchase discount on loans from the Focus Business Bank, Tri-Valley Bank, United American Bank, and Presidio Bank loan portfolios was $25.2 million. In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $10.1 million at June 30, 2021.

The average cost of total deposits was 0.11% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 0.17% for the second quarter of 2020 and 0.12% for the first quarter of 2021. The average cost of total deposits was 0.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.





During the second quarter of 2021, there was a recapture of ($493,000) in credit losses on loans, primarily due to recoveries on previously charged-off loans, compared to a $1.1 million provision for credit losses on loans taken in the second quarter of 2020, and the recapture of ($1.5) million in credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2021. There was a recapture of ($2.0) million in credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a $14.4 million provision for credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2020.



The higher provision for credit losses on loans for the first six months of 2020 was driven primarily by a significantly deteriorated economic outlook resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. Ongoing impacts of the CECL methodology will be dependent upon changes in economic conditions and forecasts, originated and acquired loan portfolio composition, portfolio duration, and other factors.





Total noninterest income was $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.



For the six months ended June 30, 2021, total noninterest income decreased to $4.5 million, compared to $5.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of lower service charges and fees on deposits during the first six months of 2021, and a $791,000 gain on disposition of foreclosed assets and a $270,000 gain on the sale of securities during the first six months of 2020.





Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $25.8 million, compared to $21.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $4.0 million reserve for a legal settlement. Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 increased from $23.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to the reserve for a legal settlement, partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefits during the second quarter of 2021.



Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased to $49.0 million, compared to $46.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a reserve for a legal settlement, partially offset by higher merger-related costs during the first six months of 2020.

The following table reflects pre-tax merger-related costs resulting from the merger with Presidio for the periods indicated:



For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended MERGER-RELATED COSTS June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Salaries and employee benefits $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 356 Other (24 ) 58 59 34 2,127 Total merger-related costs $ (24 ) $ 58 $ 59 $ 34 $ 2,483





• Full time equivalent employees were 330 at June 30, 2021, and 340 at June 30, 2020, and 325 at March 31, 2021.

The efficiency ratio was 69.58% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 56.76% for the second quarter of 2020, and 62.38% for the first quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 65.97%, compared to 59.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding the $4.0 million reserve for a legal settlement, the efficiency ratio was 58.78% for the second quarter of 2021, and 60.59% for the first six months of 2021.





Income tax expense was $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $4.3 million for both the second quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 25.1%, compared to 28.7% for the second quarter of 2020, and 27.8% for the first quarter of 2021. Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $7.3 million, compared to $5.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 26.7%, compared to 29.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.



The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% is primarily the result of the Company’s investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low-income housing limited partnerships (net of low-income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.





Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

Total assets reached $5.1 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of 10% from $4.61 billion at June 30, 2020, and increased 1% from $5.00 billion at March 31, 2021.





Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $146.0 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $323.6 million at June 30, 2020, and $196.7 million at March 31, 2021. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s securities available-for-sale portfolio was comprised of $130.9 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities), and $15.1 million of U.S. Treasury securities. The pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale at June 30, 2021 was $4.3 million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $8.7 million at June 30, 2020, and a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $4.9 million at March 31, 2021. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are decreasing, the Company will experience a higher unrealized gain (or a lower unrealized loss) on the securities portfolio.





At June 30, 2021, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $421.3 million, compared to $322.7 million at June 30, 2020, and $306.5 million at March 31, 2021. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $361.1 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $60.2 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company purchased $141.6 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (securities held-to-maturity), with a book yield of 1.53% and an average life of 5.84 years. During the first six months of 2021, the Company purchased $182.0 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (securities held-to-maturity), with a book yield of 1.53% and an average life of 5.36 years.



The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:

LOANS June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial $ 557,686 20 % $ 559,698 20 % $ 553,843 21 % Paycheck Protection Program Loans 286,461 10 % 349,744 13 % 324,550 12 % Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 583,091 21 % 568,637 21 % 553,463 21 % CRE - non-owner occupied 742,135 26 % 700,117 26 % 725,776 27 % Land and construction 129,426 4 % 159,504 6 % 138,284 5 % Home equity 107,873 4 % 104,303 4 % 112,679 4 % Multifamily 198,771 7 % 168,917 6 % 169,637 6 % Residential mortgages 205,904 7 % 82,181 3 % 95,033 3 % Consumer and other 21,519 1 % 19,872 1 % 22,759 1 % Total Loans 2,832,866 100 % 2,712,973 100 % 2,696,024 100 % Deferred loan costs (fees), net (8,070 ) — (8,266 ) — (9,635 ) — Loans, net of deferred costs and fees $ 2,824,796 100 % $ 2,704,707 100 % $ 2,686,389 100 %





• Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $138.4 million, or 5%, to $2.82 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $2.69 billion at June 30, 2020, and increased $120.1 million, or 4% from $2.70 billion at March 31, 2021. Total loans at June 30, 2021 included $286.5 million of PPP loans, compared to $324.6 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2020 and $349.7 million of PPP loans at March 31, 2021. • Commercial and industrial line usage remained flat at 27% at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, and 28% at March 31, 2021. • At June 30, 2021, 44% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate. • At June 30, 2021, approximately 44% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans.

The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans for the periods indicated:



For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Balance at beginning of period $ 44,296 $ 44,400 $ 44,703 $ 44,400 $ 23,285 Charge-offs during the period (105 ) (263 ) (465 ) (368 ) (1,138 ) Recoveries during the period 258 1,671 92 1,929 343 Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period 153 1,408 (373 ) 1,561 (795 ) Impact of adopting Topic 326 — — — 8,570 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the period (493 ) (1,512 ) 1,114 (2,005 ) 14,384 Balance at end of period $ 43,956 $ 44,296 $ 45,444 $ 43,956 $ 45,444 Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,824,796 $ 2,704,707 $ 2,686,389 $ 2,824,796 $ 2,686,389 Total nonperforming loans $ 6,180 $ 5,593 $ 9,125 $ 6,180 $ 9,125 Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") to total loans 1.56 % 1.64 % 1.69 % 1.56 % 1.69 % ACLL to total nonperforming loans 711.26 % 791.99 % 498.02 % 711.26 % 498.02 %





• The ACLL was 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2021 and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 711.26% at June 30, 2021. The ACLL was 1.69% of total loans and the ACLL to nonperforming loans was 498.02% at June 30, 2020. The ACLL was 1.64% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 791.99% at March 31, 2021. The ACLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.73% at June 30, 2021, 1.92% at June 30, 2020 and 1.88% at March 31, 2021. • The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL under CECL for each of the first two quarters of 2021:





DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL (in $000’s, unaudited) ALLL at December 31, 2020 $ 44,400 Net recoveries during the first quarter of 2021 1,408 Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2021 313 Economic and qualitative factor changes during the first quarter of 2021 (1,825 ) ACLL at March 31, 2021 44,296 Net recoveries during the second quarter of 2021 153 Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2021 2,153 Economic and qualitative factor changes during the second quarter of 2021 (2,646 ) ACLL at June 30, 2021 $ 43,956





• Net recoveries totaled $153,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net charge-offs of $373,000 for the second quarter of 2020, and net recoveries of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. • The following is a breakout of NPAs at the periods indicated:





End of Period: NONPERFORMING ASSETS June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total CRE loans $ 2,923 47 % $ 2,973 53 % $ 3,679 40 % Commercial loans 1,793 29 % 1,985 36 % 2,416 27 % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 889 14 % 51 1 % 668 7 % Consumer and other loans 407 7 % 407 7 % 1,464 16 % Home equity loans 168 3 % 177 3 % 898 10 % Total nonperforming assets $ 6,180 100 % $ 5,593 100 % $ 9,125 100 %





• NPAs totaled $6.2 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, compared to $9.1 million, or 0.20% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, $5.6 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at March 31, 2021. • There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at June 30, 2021, June 30, 2020, or March 31, 2021. • Classified assets increased to $32.4 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, compared to $31.5 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, and decreased from $33.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2021.

The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:



DEPOSITS June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,840,516 42 % $ 1,813,962 42 % $ 1,714,058 42 % Demand, interest-bearing 1,140,867 26 % 1,101,807 26 % 934,780 24 % Savings and money market 1,174,587 27 % 1,189,566 28 % 1,091,740 28 % Time deposits — under $250 42,118 1 % 42,596 1 % 49,493 2 % Time deposits — $250 and over 110,111 3 % 102,508 2 % 93,822 3 % CDARS — interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 36,273 1 % 28,663 1 % 16,333 1 % Total deposits $ 4,344,472 100 % $ 4,279,102 100 % $ 3,900,226 100 %





• Total deposits increased $444.2 million, or 11%, to $4.34 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $3.90 billion at June 30, 2020. Total deposits increased $65.4 million, or 2%, from $4.28 billion at March 31, 2021. • Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $415.4 million, or 11%, to $4.16 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $3.74 billion at June 30, 2020. Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS increased $50.6 million, or 1%, to $4.16 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $4.11 billion at March 31, 2021.

The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at June 30, 2021, as reflected in the following table:



Well-capitalized Financial Institution Basel III Heritage Heritage Basel III PCA Minimum Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited) Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirement (1) Total Capital 15.6 % 15.0 % 10.0 % 10.5 % Tier 1 Capital 13.3 % 13.9 % 8.0 % 8.5 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 13.3 % 13.9 % 6.5 % 7.0 % Tier 1 Leverage 8.6 % 9.0 % 5.0 % 4.0 %

(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.

The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:





ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS June 30, March 31, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 Unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale $ 2,673 $ 3,113 $ 5,767 Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity 243 252 280 Split dollar insurance contracts liability (6,142 ) (6,148 ) (4,865 ) Supplemental executive retirement plan liability (8,504 ) (8,699 ) (6,707 ) Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans 198 214 345 Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (11,532 ) $ (11,268 ) $ (5,180 )

Tangible equity was $400.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $388.6 million at June 30, 2020, and $398.1 million at March 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $6.65 at June 30, 2021, compared to $6.49 at June 30, 2020, and $6.64 at March 31, 2021.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the following: (1) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (2) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (3) our ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (4) changes in inflation, interest rates, and market liquidity which may impact interest margins and impact funding sources; (5) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (6) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (7) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits; (8) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (9) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related asset and market prices; (10) other than temporary impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (11) changes in the level of NPAs and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of the Company’s allowance for credit losses and the Company’s provision for credit losses; (12) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (13) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce’s ability to pay dividends to the Company; (14) changes in our capital management policies, including those regarding business combinations, dividends, and share repurchases; (15) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (16) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (17) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (18) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft; (19) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (20) risks of loss of funding of SBA or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (21) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (22) significant changes in applicable laws and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking and securities; (23) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (24) costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including resolution of regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (25) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (26) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (27) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (28) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes) and other events beyond our control; (29) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, on the Bank’s customers, employees, businesses, liquidity, financial results and overall condition and which has created significant uncertainties in U.S. and global markets, including our customers' ability to make timely payments on obligations, and operating expense due to alternative approaches to doing business; (30) changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, such as the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), the Federal Reserve Board's efforts to provide liquidity to the financial system and provide credit to private commercial and municipal borrowers, and other programs designed to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; (31) the Bank's participation as a lender in the PPP and similar programs and its effect on the Bank's liquidity, financial results, businesses and customers, including the availability of program funds and the ability of customers to comply with requirements and otherwise perform with respect to loans obtained under such programs; (32) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: For the Six Months Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Percent (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Change Interest income $ 36,632 $ 36,761 $ 37,132 0 % (1 ) % $ 73,393 $ 78,074 (6 ) % Interest expense 1,756 1,803 2,192 (3 ) % (20 ) % 3,559 4,554 (22 ) % Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans 34,876 34,958 34,940 0 % 0 % 69,834 73,520 (5 ) % Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans (493 ) (1,512 ) 1,114 67 % (144 ) % (2,005 ) 14,384 (114 ) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 35,369 36,470 33,826 (3 ) % 5 % 71,839 59,136 21 % Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 659 601 650 10 % 1 % 1,260 1,619 (22 ) % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 458 456 458 0 % 0 % 914 916 0 % Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance 396 66 — 500 % N/A 462 — N/A Servicing income 104 182 205 (43 ) % (49 ) % 286 388 (26 ) % Gain on sales of SBA loans 83 550 — (85 ) % N/A 633 67 845 % Gain on sales of securities — — 170 N/A (100 ) % — 270 (100 ) % Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets — — — N/A N/A — 791 (100 ) % Other 469 446 595 5 % (21 ) % 915 1,220 (25 ) % Total noninterest income 2,169 2,301 2,078 (6 ) % 4 % 4,470 5,271 (15 ) % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,572 13,958 12,300 (10 ) % 2 % 26,530 26,503 0 % Occupancy and equipment 2,247 2,274 1,766 (1 ) % 27 % 4,521 3,538 28 % Professional fees 1,771 1,719 1,155 3 % 53 % 3,490 2,590 35 % Other 9,185 5,293 5,791 74 % 59 % 14,478 14,155 2 % Total noninterest expense 25,775 23,244 21,012 11 % 23 % 49,019 46,786 5 % Income before income taxes 11,763 15,527 14,892 (24 ) % (21 ) % 27,290 17,621 55 % Income tax expense 2,950 4,323 4,274 (32 ) % (31 ) % 7,273 5,142 41 % Net income $ 8,813 $ 11,204 $ 10,618 (21 ) % (17 ) % $ 20,017 $ 12,479 60 % PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.19 $ 0.18 (23 ) % (19 ) % $ 0.33 $ 0.21 59 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.19 $ 0.18 (24 ) % (19 ) % $ 0.33 $ 0.21 57 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 60,089,327 59,926,816 59,420,592 0

% 1 % 60,008,071 59,353,759 1 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 60,730,141 60,404,213 60,112,423 1 % 1 % 60,572,457 60,152,487 1 % Common shares outstanding at period-end 60,202,766 59,932,334 59,856,767 0 % 1 % 60,202,766 59,856,767 1 % Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 0 % 0 % $ 0.26 $ 0.26 0 % Book value per share $ 9.69 $ 9.71 $ 9.60 0 % 1 % $ 9.69 $ 9.60 1 % Tangible book value per share $ 6.65 $ 6.64 $ 6.49 0 % 2 % $ 6.65 $ 6.49 2 % KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 6.06 % 7.85 % 7.45 % (23 ) % (19 ) % 6.95 % 4.36 % 59 % Annualized return on average tangible equity 8.84 % 11.50 % 11.06 % (23 ) % (20 ) % 10.16 % 6.45 % 58 % Annualized return on average assets 0.70 % 0.95 % 0.96 % (26 ) % (27 ) % 0.82 % 0.59 % 39 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 0.73 % 0.99 % 1.01 % (26 ) % (28 ) % 0.85 % 0.62 % 37 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.00 % 3.22 % 3.46 % (7 ) % (13 ) % 3.10 % 3.83 % (19 ) % Efficiency ratio 69.58 % 62.38 % 56.76 % 12 % 23 % 65.97 % 59.38 % 11 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 5,047,097 $ 4,773,878 $ 4,434,238 6 % 14 % $ 4,911,242 $ 4,233,693 16 % Average tangible assets $ 4,863,814 $ 4,589,861 $ 4,247,522 6 % 15 % $ 4,727,594 $ 4,046,583 17 % Average earning assets $ 4,678,084 $ 4,419,963 $ 4,075,673 6 % 15 % $ 4,549,736 $ 3,870,412 18 % Average loans held-for-sale $ 4,053 $ 3,458 $ 3,617 17 % 12 % $ 3,757 $ 2,941 28 % Average total loans $ 2,790,368 $ 2,616,876 $ 2,683,476 7 % 4 % $ 2,704,101 $ 2,597,468 4 % Average deposits $ 4,307,555 $ 4,048,953 $ 3,720,850 6 % 16 % $ 4,178,968 $ 3,524,331 19 % Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,808,638 $ 1,712,903 $ 1,660,547 6 % 9 % $ 1,761,035 $ 1,549,745 14 % Average interest-bearing deposits $ 2,498,917 $ 2,336,050 $ 2,060,303 7 % 21 % $ 2,417,933 $ 1,974,586 22 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,538,747 $ 2,375,851 $ 2,099,982 7 % 21 % $ 2,457,749 $ 2,014,376 22 % Average equity $ 583,009 $ 579,157 $ 572,939 1 % 2 % $ 581,094 $ 575,995 1 % Average tangible equity $ 399,726 $ 395,140 $ 386,223 1 % 3 % $ 397,446 $ 388,886 2 %





For the Quarter Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Interest income $ 36,632 $ 36,761 $ 36,145 $ 36,252 $ 37,132 Interest expense 1,756 1,803 1,940 2,087 2,192 Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans 34,876 34,958 34,205 34,165 34,940 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans (493 ) (1,512 ) (1,348 ) 197 1,114 Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 35,369 36,470 35,553 33,968 33,826 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 659 601 608 632 650 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 458 456 465 464 458 Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance 396 66 — — — Servicing income 104 182 98 187 205 Gain on sales of SBA loans 83 550 372 400 — Gain on sales of securities — — 7 — 170 Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets — — — — — Other 469 446 506 912 595 Total noninterest income 2,169 2,301 2,056 2,595 2,078 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,572 13,958 12,457 11,967 12,300 Occupancy and equipment 2,247 2,274 2,197 2,283 1,766 Professional fees 1,771 1,719 1,396 1,352 1,155 Other 9,185 5,293 5,507 5,566 5,791 Total noninterest expense 25,775 23,244 21,557 21,168 21,012 Income before income taxes 11,763 15,527 16,052 15,395 14,892 Income tax expense 2,950 4,323 4,429 4,198 4,274 Net income $ 8,813 $ 11,204 $ 11,623 $ 11,197 $ 10,618 PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.18 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 60,089,327 59,926,816 59,616,951 59,589,243 59,420,592 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 60,730,141 60,404,213 60,247,296 60,141,412 60,112,423 Common shares outstanding at period-end 60,202,766 59,932,334 59,917,457 59,914,987 59,856,767 Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Book value per share $ 9.69 $ 9.71 $ 9.64 $ 9.64 $ 9.60 Tangible book value per share $ 6.65 $ 6.64 $ 6.57 $ 6.55 $ 6.49 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 6.06 % 7.85 % 7.99 % 7.73 % 7.45 % Annualized return on average tangible equity 8.84 % 11.50 % 11.75 % 11.41 % 11.06 % Annualized return on average assets 0.70 % 0.95 % 0.98 % 0.98 % 0.96 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 0.73 % 0.99 % 1.02 % 1.02 % 1.01 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.00 % 3.22 % 3.15 % 3.24 % 3.46 % Efficiency ratio 69.58 % 62.38 % 59.45 % 57.58 % 56.76 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 5,047,097 $ 4,773,878 $ 4,703,154 $ 4,562,412 $ 4,434,238 Average tangible assets $ 4,863,814 $ 4,589,861 $ 4,518,279 $ 4,376,533 $ 4,247,522 Average earning assets $ 4,678,084 $ 4,419,963 $ 4,338,117 $ 4,203,902 $ 4,075,673 Average loans held-for-sale $ 4,053 $ 3,458 $ 2,772 $ 5,169 $ 3,617 Average total loans $ 2,790,368 $ 2,616,876 $ 2,652,019 $ 2,664,525 $ 2,683,476 Average deposits $ 4,307,555 $ 4,048,953 $ 3,980,017 $ 3,846,652 $ 3,720,850 Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,808,638 $ 1,712,903 $ 1,749,837 $ 1,700,972 $ 1,660,547 Average interest-bearing deposits $ 2,498,917 $ 2,336,050 $ 2,230,180 $ 2,145,680 $ 2,060,303 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,538,747 $ 2,375,851 $ 2,269,960 $ 2,185,439 $ 2,099,982 Average equity $ 583,009 $ 579,157 $ 578,560 $ 576,135 $ 572,939 Average tangible equity $ 399,726 $ 395,140 $ 393,685 $ 390,256 $ 386,223





End of Period: Percent Change From: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 41,904 $ 36,534 $ 40,108 15 % 4 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,286,418 1,406,520 885,792 (9 ) % 45 % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 145,955 196,718 323,565 (26 ) % (55 ) % Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 421,286 306,535 322,677 37 % 31 % Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 4,344 2,834 4,324 53 % 0 % Loans: Commercial 557,686 559,698 553,843 0 % 1 % SBA PPP loans 286,461 349,744 324,550 (18 ) % (12 ) % Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 583,091 568,637 553,463 3 % 5 % CRE - non-owner occupied 742,135 700,117 725,776 6 % 2 % Land and construction 129,426 159,504 138,284 (19 ) % (6 ) % Home equity 107,873 104,303 112,679 3 % (4 ) % Multifamily 198,771 168,917 169,637 18 % 17 % Residential mortgages 205,904 82,181 95,033 151 % 117 % Consumer and other 21,519 19,872 22,759 8 % (5 ) % Loans 2,832,866 2,712,973 2,696,024 4 % 5 % Deferred loan fees, net (8,070 ) (8,266 ) (9,635 ) (2 ) % (16 ) % Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees 2,824,796 2,704,707 2,686,389 4 % 5 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (43,956 ) (44,296 ) (45,444 ) (1 ) % (3 ) % Loans, net 2,780,840 2,660,411 2,640,945 5 % 5 % Company-owned life insurance 77,393 77,421 76,944 0 % 1 % Premises and equipment, net 10,040 10,220 9,500 (2 ) % 6 % Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 0 % 0 % Other intangible assets 15,177 15,931 18,593 (5 ) % (18 ) % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 121,887 120,635 124,322 1 % (2 ) % Total assets $ 5,072,875 $ 5,001,390 $ 4,614,401 1 % 10 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,840,516 $ 1,813,962 $ 1,714,058 1 % 7 % Demand, interest-bearing 1,140,867 1,101,807 934,780 4 % 22 % Savings and money market 1,174,587 1,189,566 1,091,740 (1 ) % 8 % Time deposits-under $250 42,118 42,596 49,493 (1 ) % (15 ) % Time deposits-$250 and over 110,111 102,508 93,822 7 % 17 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 36,273 28,663 16,333 27 % 122 % Total deposits 4,344,472 4,279,102 3,900,226 2 % 11 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,832 39,786 39,646 0 % 0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 105,127 100,839 99,722 4 % 5 % Total liabilities 4,489,431 4,419,727 4,039,594 2 % 11 % Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 495,665 494,617 492,333 0 % 1 % Retained earnings 99,311 98,314 87,654 1 % 13 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,532 ) (11,268 ) (5,180 ) (2 ) % (123 ) % Total shareholders' equity 583,444 581,663 574,807 0 % 2 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,072,875 $ 5,001,390 $ 4,614,401 1 % 10 %





End of Period: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 41,904 $ 36,534 $ 30,598 $ 33,353 $ 40,108 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,286,418 1,406,520 1,100,475 926,915 885,792 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 145,955 196,718 235,774 294,438 323,565 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 421,286 306,535 297,389 295,609 322,677 Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 4,344 2,834 1,699 3,565 4,324 Loans: Commercial 557,686 559,698 555,707 574,359 553,843 SBA PPP loans 286,461 349,744 290,679 323,550 324,550 Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 583,091 568,637 560,362 561,528 553,463 CRE - non-owner occupied 742,135 700,117 693,103 713,563 725,776 Land and construction 129,426 159,504 144,594 142,632 138,284 Home equity 107,873 104,303 111,885 111,468 112,679 Multifamily 198,771 168,917 166,425 169,791 169,637 Residential mortgages 205,904 82,181 85,116 91,077 95,033 Consumer and other 21,519 19,872 18,116 17,511 22,759 Loans 2,832,866 2,712,973 2,625,987 2,705,479 2,696,024 Deferred loan fees, net (8,070 ) (8,266 ) (6,726 ) (8,463 ) (9,635 ) Total loans, net of deferred fees 2,824,796 2,704,707 2,619,261 2,697,016 2,686,389 Allowance for credit losses on loans (43,956 ) (44,296 ) (44,400 ) (45,422 ) (45,444 ) Loans, net 2,780,840 2,660,411 2,574,861 2,651,594 2,640,945 Company-owned life insurance 77,393 77,421 77,523 77,059 76,944 Premises and equipment, net 10,040 10,220 10,459 10,412 9,500 Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,631 Other intangible assets 15,177 15,931 16,664 17,628 18,593 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 121,887 120,635 121,041 128,581 124,322 Total assets $ 5,072,875 $ 5,001,390 $ 4,634,114 $ 4,606,785 $ 4,614,401 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,840,516 $ 1,813,962 $ 1,661,655 $ 1,698,027 $ 1,714,058 Demand, interest-bearing 1,140,867 1,101,807 960,179 926,041 934,780 Savings and money market 1,174,587 1,189,566 1,119,968 1,108,252 1,091,740 Time deposits-under $250 42,118 42,596 45,027 46,684 49,493 Time deposits-$250 and over 110,111 102,508 103,746 92,276 93,822 CDARS - money market and time deposits 36,273 28,663 23,911 19,121 16,333 Total deposits 4,344,472 4,279,102 3,914,486 3,890,401 3,900,226 Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,832 39,786 39,740 39,693 39,646 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 105,127 100,839 101,999 98,884 99,722 Total liabilities 4,489,431 4,419,727 4,056,225 4,028,978 4,039,594 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 495,665 494,617 493,707 493,126 492,333 Retained earnings 99,311 98,314 94,899 91,065 87,654 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,532 ) (11,268 ) (10,717 ) (6,384 ) (5,180 ) Total shareholders' equity 583,444 581,663 577,889 577,807 574,807 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,072,875 $ 5,001,390 $ 4,634,114 $ 4,606,785 $ 4,614,401





End of Period: Percent Change From: CREDIT QUALITY DATA June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 5,291 $ 5,542 $ 8,457 (5 ) % (37 ) % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 889 51 668 1643 % 33 % Total nonperforming loans 6,180 5,593 9,125 10 % (32 ) % Foreclosed assets — — — N/A N/A Total nonperforming assets $ 6,180 $ 5,593 $ 9,125 10 % (32 ) % Other restructured loans still accruing $ 93 $ 152 $ 64 (39 ) % 45 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ (153 ) $ (1,408 ) $ 373 89 % (141 ) % Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter $ (493 ) $ (1,512 ) $ 1,114 67 % (144 ) % Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 43,956 $ 44,296 $ 45,444 (1 ) % (3 ) % Classified assets $ 32,402 $ 33,420 $ 31,452 (3 ) % 3 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.56 % 1.64 % 1.69 % (5 ) % (8 ) % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 711.26 % 791.99 % 498.02 % (10 ) % 43 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.20 % 9 % (40 ) % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.34 % 5 % (35 ) % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 7 % 7 % 7 % 0 % 0 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 7 % 7 % 7 % 0 % 0 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 400,636 $ 398,101 $ 388,583 1 % 3 % Shareholders’ equity / total assets 11.50 % 11.63 % 12.46 % (1 ) % (8 ) % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 8.19 % 8.26 % 8.78 % (1 ) % (7 ) % Loan to deposit ratio 65.02 % 63.21 % 68.88 % 3 % (6 ) % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 42.36 % 42.39 % 43.95 % 0 % (4 ) % Total capital ratio 15.6 % 16.5 % 15.9 % (5 ) % (2

) % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.3 % 14.0 % 13.4 % (5 ) % (1 ) % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.3 % 14.0 % 13.4 % (5 ) % (1 ) % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.6 % 9.1 % 9.4 % (5 ) % (9 ) % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total capital ratio 15.0 % 15.8 % 15.1 % (5 ) % (1 ) % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.9 % 14.7 % 14.0 % (5 ) % (1 ) % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.9 % 14.7 % 14.0 % (5 ) % (1 ) % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.0 % 9.5 % 9.9 % (5 ) % (9 ) %

(1) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets

(2) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

End of Period: CREDIT QUALITY DATA June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 5,291 $ 5,542 $ 7,788 $ 9,661 $ 8,457 Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 889 51 81 601 668 Total nonperforming loans 6,180 5,593 7,869 10,262 9,125 Foreclosed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 6,180 $ 5,593 $ 7,869 $ 10,262 $ 9,125 Other restructured loans still accruing $ 93 $ 152 $ 169 $ 98 $ 64 Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ (153 ) $ (1,408 ) $ (326 ) $ 219 $ 373 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter $ (493 ) $ (1,512 ) $ (1,348 ) $ 197 $ 1,114 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 43,956 $ 44,296 $ 44,400 $ 45,422 $ 45,444 Classified assets $ 32,402 $ 33,420 $ 34,028 $ 33,024 $ 31,452 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.56 % 1.64 % 1.70 % 1.68 % 1.69 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 711.26 % 791.99 % 564.24 % 442.62 % 498.02 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.20 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.30 % 0.38 % 0.34 % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 400,636 $ 398,101 $ 393,594 $ 392,548 $ 388,583 Shareholders’ equity / total assets 11.50 % 11.63 % 12.47 % 12.54 % 12.46 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 8.19 % 8.26 % 8.85 % 8.88 % 8.78 % Loan to deposit ratio 65.02 % 63.21 % 66.91 % 69.32 % 68.88 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 42.36 % 42.39 % 42.45 % 43.65 % 43.95 % Total capital ratio 15.6 % 16.5 % 16.5 % 16.0 % 15.9 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.3 % 14.0 % 14.0 % 13.5 % 13.4 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.3 % 14.0 % 14.0 % 13.5 % 13.4 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.6 % 9.1 % 9.1 % 9.3 % 9.4 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total capital ratio 15.0 % 15.8 % 15.8 % 15.2 % 15.1 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.9 % 14.7 % 14.6 % 14.1 % 14.0 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.9 % 14.7 % 14.6 % 14.1 % 14.0 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.0 % 9.5 % 9.5 % 9.7 % 9.9 %

(1) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets

(2) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 2,794,421 $ 33,439 4.80 % $ 2,687,093 $ 32,845 4.92 % Securities - taxable 479,419 1,944 1.63 % 611,709 3,155 2.07 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 62,257 511 3.29 % 76,160 612 3.23 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,341,987 845 0.25 % 700,711 648 0.37 % Total interest earning assets (3) 4,678,084 36,739 3.15 % 4,075,673 37,260 3.68 % Cash and due from banks 42,449 37,716 Premises and equipment, net 10,147 9,096 Goodwill and other intangible assets 183,283 186,716 Other assets 133,134 125,037 Total assets $ 5,047,097 $ 4,434,238 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,808,638 $ 1,660,547 Demand, interest-bearing 1,139,090 477 0.17 % 890,158 525 0.24 % Savings and money market 1,179,321 528 0.18 % 1,009,078 794 0.32 % Time deposits - under $100 15,335 8 0.21 % 17,825 18 0.41 % Time deposits - $100 and over 133,935 164 0.49 % 127,877 277 0.87 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 31,236 2 0.03 % 15,365 1 0.03 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,498,917 1,179 0.19 % 2,060,303 1,615 0.32 % Total deposits 4,307,555 1,179 0.11 % 3,720,850 1,615 0.17 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,802 577 5.81 % 39,617 577 5.86 % Short-term borrowings 28 — 0.00 % 62 — 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,538,747 1,756 0.28 % 2,099,982 2,192 0.42 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,347,385 1,756 0.16 % 3,760,529 2,192 0.23 % Other liabilities 116,703 100,770 Total liabilities 4,464,088 3,861,299 Shareholders’ equity 583,009 572,939 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,047,097 $ 4,434,238 Net interest income (3) / margin 34,983 3.00 % 35,068 3.46 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (107 ) (128 ) Net interest income $ 34,876 $ 34,940





(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance. (2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $2,192,000 for the second quarter of 2021 (of which $1,876,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $773,000 for the second quarter of 2020 (of which $637,000 was from PPP loans). (3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 2,794,421 $ 33,439 4.80 % $ 2,620,334 $ 33,836 5.24 % Securities - taxable 479,419 1,944 1.63 % 436,858 1,728 1.60 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 62,257 511 3.29 % 66,513 542 3.30 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,341,987 845 0.25 % 1,296,258 768 0.24 % Total interest earning assets (3) 4,678,084 36,739 3.15 % 4,419,963 36,874 3.38 % Cash and due from banks 42,449 40,823 Premises and equipment, net 10,147 10,369 Goodwill and other intangible assets 183,283 184,017 Other assets 133,134 118,706 Total assets $ 5,047,097 $ 4,773,878 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,808,638 $ 1,712,903 Demand, interest-bearing 1,139,090 477 0.17 % 1,026,210 479 0.19 % Savings and money market 1,179,321 528 0.18 % 1,137,837 572 0.20 % Time deposits - under $100 15,335 8 0.21 % 15,900 9 0.23 % Time deposits - $100 and over 133,935 164 0.49 % 130,843 171 0.53 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 31,236 2 0.03 % 25,260 1 0.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,498,917 1,179 0.19 % 2,336,050 1,232 0.21 % Total deposits 4,307,555 1,179 0.11 % 4,048,953 1,232 0.12 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,802 577 5.81 % 39,757 571 5.82 % Short-term borrowings 28 — 0.00 % 44 — 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,538,747 1,756 0.28 % 2,375,851 1,803 0.31 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,347,385 1,756 0.16 % 4,088,754 1,803 0.18 % Other liabilities 116,703 105,967 Total liabilities 4,464,088 4,194,721 Shareholders’ equity 583,009 579,157 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,047,097 $ 4,773,878 Net interest income (3) / margin 34,983 3.00 % 35,071 3.22 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (107 ) (113 ) Net interest income $ 34,876 $ 34,958





(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance. (2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $2,192,000 for the second quarter of 2021 (of which $1,876,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $3,689,000 for the first quarter of 2021 (of which $3,401,000 was from PPP loans). (3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.





For the Six Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 2,707,858 $ 67,275 5.01 % $ 2,600,409 $ 67,627 5.23 % Securities - taxable 458,256 3,672 1.62 % 641,004 7,103 2.23 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 64,373 1,053 3.30 % 78,265 1,259 3.23 % Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and Federal funds sold 1,319,249 1,613 0.25 % 550,734 2,349 0.86 % Total interest earning assets (3) 4,549,736 73,613 3.26 % 3,870,412 78,338 4.07 % Cash and due from banks 41,640 41,128 Premises and equipment, net 10,257 8,851 Goodwill and other intangible assets 183,648 187,110 Other assets 125,961 126,192 Total assets $ 4,911,242 $ 4,233,693 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,761,035 $ 1,549,745 Demand, interest-bearing 1,082,962 956 0.18 % 845,479 1,067 0.25 % Savings and money market 1,158,693 1,100 0.19 % 964,750 1,708 0.36 % Time deposits - under $100 15,616 17 0.22 % 18,301 40 0.44 % Time deposits - $100 and over 132,397 335 0.51 % 130,096 582 0.90 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 28,265 3 0.02 % 15,960 3 0.04 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,417,933 2,411 0.20 % 1,974,586 3,400 0.35 % Total deposits 4,178,968 2,411 0.12 % 3,524,331 3,400 0.19 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,780 1,148 5.82 % 39,594 1,154 5.86 % Short-term borrowings 36 — 0.00 % 196 — 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,457,749 3,559 0.29 % 2,014,376 4,554 0.45 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,218,784 3,559 0.17 % 3,564,121 4,554 0.26 % Other liabilities 111,364 93,577 Total liabilities 4,330,148 3,657,698 Shareholders’ equity 581,094 575,995 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,911,242 $ 4,233,693 Net interest income (3) / margin 70,054 3.10 % 73,784 3.83 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (220 ) (264 ) Net interest income $ 69,834 $ 73,520



