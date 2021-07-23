Champion System Australia Cycling Clothing – Custom Team Kit Design Store Launch

Hurstville, Australia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Champion System Australia have announced the launch of an updated custom cycling jersey design service with no minimum order. Based in Hurstville, NSW, they strive to provide trustworthy and reliable service, with a lifetime quality guarantee on all orders.

For more information, please visit the website here: https://www.champ-sys.com.au/collections/custom-cycling-jersey

With the new service update, customers throughout Australia can order premium cycling jerseys with lightweight, breathable fabrics. Each product is inspired by the company’s quest to develop the most aerodynamic cycling garments on the market.

Options include the “Every Day” Apex+ PRO jersey, the AERO Race Day variant, and an Apex+ lightweight range. More affordable items include the Tech Lite Jersey, the All Rounder, and the Enthusiast Performance+ Jersey.

Customers can easily find the right option to suit their needs and click into the product description for further details. Champion System takes pride in simplifying the order process, so cycling enthusiasts can make more informed buying decisions faster.

Unlimited colours are available as part of their custom design process. Buyers can order as many or as few cycling jerseys as they wish, with no minimum requirements to meet. This makes Champion System Australia well suited to teams, businesses, and organisations, as well as individual cyclists.

One of the main benefits of ordering through Champion System is that they provide free crash replacement. Customers can buy with confidence knowing that they don’t have to worry about their jersey being torn or ripped on the road.

Features include quick-dry materials, UV protection to a 50+ level, and reinforced rear pockets for protecting valuables. Each jersey is also created with functionality in mind, with silicone front and rear grippers to ensure they remain in place even on long rides.

Both male and female race and club cuts are available, providing customers with quality waterproof and temperature-regulating cycling wear for all occasions.

A spokesperson for the company states: “Our mission is to become the world’s leading custom sports apparel provider. We will deliver our customers a seamless and collaborative experience, enabling them to create their own brand.”

