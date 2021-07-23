English Danish

NASDAQ Copenhagen Executive Board

www.rd.dk







23 July 2021

Company announcement No. 65/2021 – 23 July 2021



Realkredit Danmark A/S’s financial calendar 2022

Realkredit Danmark A/S has scheduled the following dates for the release of its financial reports and the annual general meeting in 2022:

Annual report for 2021 3 February 2022

Annual general meeting 10 March 2022

Company annoncement for the first quarter 2022 29 April 2022

Interim report for the first half 2022 22 July 2022

Company annoncement for the first three quarters 2022 28 October 2022

Announcements of the financial results will be available immediately after their release on Realkredit Danmark's Web site: www.rd.dk .





For further information, please contact Henrik Blavnsfeldt, Senior Vice President, on +45 45 13 20 76.

