23 July 2021

Company calendar 2022 for Danske Bank A/S

Annual Report 2021 3 February 2022 Annual general meeting 17 March 2022 Interim report – first quarter 2022 29 April 2022 Interim report – first half 2022 22 July 2022 Interim report – first nine months 2022 28 October 2022

The financial results are expected to be released at 08.00am (CET) on the dates indicated. Immediately after the release of the results, the reports will be available on danskebank.com. A conference call for analysts and investors will also be scheduled in the morning at 09.00am (CET) following the release.

Shareholders who have proposals concerning specific business to be transacted at the annual general meeting on 17 March 2022 must submit the proposals in time for them to be received by the Company Secretariat no later than Wednesday 2 February 2022, at 04.00pm (CET) by e-mailing shareholder@danskebank.com.

If the general meeting approves the Board of Directors’ proposal for the payment of dividends, the dividends are expected to be available in the shareholders’ cash accounts on Tuesday 22 March 2022.

