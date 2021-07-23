Downing FOUR VCT plc (the “Company”)

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

23 July 2021

Portfolio Update and Net Asset Value

The Directors of the Company are pleased to report that GENinCode plc (“GENinCode”), a portfolio company of the Healthcare Share class, had its ordinary shares admitted to trading on AIM on 22 July and also raised £17.0 million through the placing of and subscription for, new ordinary shares, taking the market capitalisation of GENinCode to approximately £42.2 million on admission. The placing price was 44.0p per GENinCode ordinary share.

Based on the placing price, the increase in the value of the GENinCode holding in the Company’s Healthcare Share has resulted in an increase in the Healthcare Share class NAV of approximately 8.2p per Healthcare Share. The Company previously announced, on 6 July, that the unaudited NAV per Healthcare Share as at 30 June 2021 was 73.8p. Adjusting for this uplift gives an unaudited NAV of 82.0p per Healthcare Share.

