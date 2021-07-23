$14+ Billion Global Electronic Health Record Market to 2028 - by Installation Type, Type, End-user and Geography

Dublin, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Health Record Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Installation Type; Type; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electronic health record (EHR) market was valued at US$ 14,054.05 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 20,318.02 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% during 2020-2028. Factors such as the increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs), rising incentives by federal government, and growing incidences of medication errors drive the growth of the market. However, concerns regarding data privacy and physician burnout hinder the market growth.



EHRs are patient-centered and real-time digital records that make patient data available instantly and securely to authorized healthcare professionals. The record comprises information regarding patient's medical history, medications, allergies, treatment plans, diagnoses, immunization dates, radiology images, and laboratory test results.



The global electronic health record (EHR) market is segmented on the bases of installation type, type, and end user. Based on installation type, the market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment held a larger share of the market in 2020, and the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on type, the global electronic health record (EHR) market is segmented into acute EHR, ambulatory EHR, and post-acute EHR. The acute EHR segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By end user, the electronic health record (EHR) market is segmented into hospitals, pharmacies, diagnostic and imaging centers, ambulatory care centers, and other end users. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Center for Patient and Consumer Engagement, Society for Participatory Medicine, Association for Patient Experience, Institute of Patient and Family Centered Care, Patient Engagement Advisory Committee, and American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management (AAHAM) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the electronic health record (EHR) market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

4.4 Government Healthcare Initiatives - India, Australia, Middle East & Africa

4.4.1 Australia

4.4.2 Middle East & Africa

4.4.3 India



5. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

5.1.2 Rising Incentives by Federal Government

5.1.3 Growing Incidences of Medication Errors

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns Regarding Data Privacy

5.2.2 Physician Burnout

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Healthcare IT industry in Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Combining EHR With Artificial Intelligence and Voice Recognition

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Analysis - By Installation Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Revenue Share, by Installation Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Cloud-Based

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Cloud-Based: Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 On Premise

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 On Premise: Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Analysis - By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Revenue Share, by Type (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Acute EHR

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Acute EHR: Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Ambulatory EHR

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Ambulatory EHR: Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Post-Acute EHR

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Post-Acute EHR: Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market- By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market, by End User, 2020 and 2028 (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals: Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Pharmacies

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Pharmacies: Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Diagnostic and Imaging Centers: Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Ambulatory Care Centers

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Ambulatory Care Centers: Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Others: Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Global Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Cerner Corporation

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 McKESSON CORPORATION

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEM, LLC

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 eClinicalWorks

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 AdvancedMD, Inc.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 CureMD Healthcare

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Epic Systems Corporation

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Greenway Health, LLC

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

