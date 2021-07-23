Downing ONE VCT plc (the “Company”)

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

23 July 2021

Portfolio Update

The Directors of the Company announce that portfolio company GENinCode plc (“GENinCode”), had its ordinary shares admitted to trading on AIM on on 22 July 2021 and also raised £17.0 million through the placing of and subscription for, new ordinary shares, taking the market capitalisation of GENinCode to approximately £42.2 million on admission. The placing price was 44.0p per GENinCode ordinary share.

Based on the placing price, the increase in the value of the Company’s GENinCode holding has resulted in an increase in the Company’s NAV of approximately 0.6p per share.

Enquiries:

Grant Whitehouse

Downing LLP

Company Secretary

020 7630 4333