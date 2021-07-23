Worldwide Automotive Battery Aftermarket Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the automotive battery aftermarket market and it is poised to grow by 26.28 million units during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report on the automotive battery aftermarket market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by aging vehicle fleets and an increase in vehicle miles driven.
The automotive battery aftermarket market analysis includes the type and geographic landscape. This study identifies the high reliance on IC engines for mechanizing vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive battery aftermarket market growth during the next few years.
The report on automotive battery aftermarket market covers the following areas:
- Automotive battery aftermarket market sizing
- Automotive battery aftermarket market forecast
- Automotive battery aftermarket market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive battery aftermarket market vendors that include Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saft Groupe SA, and Toshiba Corp. Also, the automotive battery aftermarket market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on consumer discretionary sector
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Vehicle type
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- LCV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- M and HCV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Vehicle type
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- EnerSys
- Exide Industries Ltd.
- GS Yuasa Corp.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Saft Groupe SA
- Toshiba Corp.
10. Appendix
