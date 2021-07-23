Global Dental Implants Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Avinent Implant System, Cortex Dental Implants and Thommen Medical Among Others

Dublin, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Implants Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the dental implants market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.34 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. This report on the dental implants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing advances in technology and the increasing number of product launches. In addition, growing advances in technology are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The dental implants market analysis includes the end-user, price, and material segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing number of cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic treatments as one of the prime reasons driving the dental implants market growth during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
This report on dental implants market covers the following areas:
- Dental implants market sizing
- Dental implants market forecast
- Dental implants market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental implants market vendors that include Avinent Implant System S.LU., Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd., Dentatus AB, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Osstem Implant Co. Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, Thommen Medical AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the dental implants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Dental hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dental Laboratories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Price
- Market segments
- Comparison by Price
- Premium Dental implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-premium Dental implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Price
7. Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Titanium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Zirconium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
8. Customer Landscape
9. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
10. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
11. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avinent Implant System S.LU.
- Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd.
- Dentatus AB
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- Envista Holdings Corp.
- Henry Schein Inc.
- Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.
- Straumann Holding AG
- Thommen Medical AG
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
12. Appendix
