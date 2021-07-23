Global Dental Floss Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Koninklijke Philips, Lion & Sunstar Suisse Among Others

Dublin, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Floss Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the dental floss market and it is poised to grow by 1.43 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. This report on dental floss market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising oral health awareness among consumers, increasing number of innovative products, and growing market penetration of dental care products.



The dental floss market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising popularity of automated floss dispensers as one of the prime reasons driving the dental floss market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of 3D flossers and rising emphasis on biodegradable dental flossers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on dental floss market covers the following areas:

Dental floss market sizing

Dental floss market forecast

Dental floss market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental floss market vendors that include 3M Co., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lion Corp., Sunstar Suisse SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the dental floss market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Waxed floss - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Unwaxed floss - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape

Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson and Johnson

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lion Corp.

Sunstar Suisse SA

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

