Worldwide Interleukin Inhibitors Industry to 2026 - by Product Type, Application and Region

Dublin, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interleukin Inhibitors Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Interleukin Inhibitors market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The major aspect that drives the growth of the market includes the rising prevalence of various disorders such as arthritis, asthma, eczema, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), psoriasis, and others across the globe. Some other factors that drive the market growth are the various ongoing clinical trials across the globe. For instance, as per the National Clinical Trial (NCT) Registry, more than 200 clinical trials were going on, as of December 2020, regarding the interleukin inhibitors in the US across different phases of development for various indications. Hence, this is also a major factor that creates a wide scope for the growth of the market over the forecast period.



The global Interleukin Inhibitors market is segmented on the basis of product type and applications. Based on the product type, the market is segmented as IL-1 inhibitors, IL-5 inhibitors, IL-6 inhibitors, IL-17 inhibitors, and IL-23 inhibitors. The IL-17 inhibitors segment is likely to register a significant market value over the forecast period. Based on the applications, the market is segmented as arthritis, asthma, eczema, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), psoriasis, and others. The psoriasis segment is likely to register a significant market value over the forecast period.



Further, based on the geography, the global Interleukin Inhibitors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region is likely to hold a most substantial share in the market attributing to the presence of the key market giants in the region. Among the region, the US is further estimated to register substantial growth over the forecast period.



Furthermore, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, AstraZeneca Plc, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the prominent players functioning in the global Interleukin Inhibitors market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global Interleukin Inhibitors Market Research and Analysis by Product Type

2. Global Interleukin Inhibitors Market Research and Analysis by Applications



The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global Interleukin Inhibitors market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Interleukin Inhibitors market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global Interleukin Inhibitors market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Eli Lilly and Co.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. GlaxoSmithKline Plc

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Novartis AG

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Interleukin Inhibitors Market by Product Type

5.1.1. IL-1 Inhibitors

5.1.2. IL-5 Inhibitors

5.1.3. IL-6 Inhibitors

5.1.4. IL-17 Inhibitors

5.1.5. IL-23 Inhibitors

5.2. Global Interleukin Inhibitors Market by Application

5.2.1. Arthritis

5.2.2. Asthma

5.2.3. Eczema

5.2.4. Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

5.2.5. Psoriasis

5.2.6. Others (Transplant Rejection)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. ASEAN

6.3.5. South Korea

6.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. AbbVie, Inc.

7.2. AstraZeneca Plc

7.3. Bausch Health Co. Inc.

7.4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

7.5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.6. Sanofi SA

7.7. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

7.8. Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7b8ont