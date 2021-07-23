Global Offshore Wind Energy Market (2020 to 2026) - Featuring Envision Energy, General Electric and Hitachi Among Others

Dublin, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Offshore Wind Energy Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global offshore wind energy market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 14.6% during the forecast period. A variety of factors such as growing awareness towards green energy, diversified wind energy application, and so on are significantly contributing to the growth of the offshore wind energy market. The market is growing rapidly as offshore winds are much steadier than on land implicating a more reliable source of energy. Offshore wind farms are providing renewable energy without consumption of water and not emitting environmental pollutants or any harmful gases. The future growth of an offshore wind energy market is predicted to increase due to the rising technological advancement and innovation of offshore wind farms and government incentives across the globe. However, some factors are limiting the growth of the market such as technological and economic challenges, lack of energy storage and transportation facility and unpredictable water calamity such as storms. Moreover, the government supportive initiatives and investment related to wind energy generation further projected to create a significant opportunity in the market.



Segmental Outlook



The global offshore wind energy market is segmented based on the turbine of the foundation, depth of turbine and application. Based on the component market is segmented into the turbine, electrical structure, support structure, and others. On the basis of the depth of the turbine, the market is segmented into shallow, transitional, and deep water. Further on the basis of application, the market is segmented into the commercial, industrial, household.



Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Share by Component, 2020 (%)



Among component, the turbine segment is estimated to have a significant share in the global offshore wind energy market. The wind turbines are generally a wind turbine that turns wind energy into electricity using the aerodynamic force from rotor blades which work like an aeroplane wing or helicopter rotor blade. Some of the advantages of wind turbines are that Wind power is cost-effective, the Land-based utility-scale wind is one of the lowest-priced energy sources available today, costing 1-2 cents per kilowatt-hour after the production tax credit. Further, Wind turbine energy does not pollute the environment in the same way that power plants that burn fossil fuels, such as coal or natural gas, do, emitting particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and Sulphur dioxide, which cause public health issues and economic losses. Additionally, wind is a form of solar energy. Wind turbines are caused by the sun's heating of the atmosphere, the Earth's rotation, and the irregularities on its surface. On existing farms or ranches, wind turbines may be built.



Regional Outlooks



The global offshore wind energy market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe projected to dominate the global offshore wind energy market. Contracts for difference were implemented by the UK government to ensure reliable long-term returns from electrical infrastructure ventures, lowering barriers to entry for industry participants.

Market Players Outlook



The key players of the offshore wind energy market include ABB Ltd. Siemens AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Vestas Wind System A/S, General Electric Co., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in December 2020, siemens Gamesa made an announcement that It will provide wind turbines for the Haystack wind farm in Nebraska, which has a capacity of 298 megawatts with Orsted. Following the global success of their offshore wind energy partnership, this is the first onshore project for both companies in the United States.



