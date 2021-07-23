Worldwide Two-Wheeler 2021 Industry Report - 11 Key Market Trends

Dublin, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Two-Wheeler Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 has drastically changed the world's functioning ever since it became a global pandemic. In 2020, the automotive industry was hit drastically with the nationwide lockdowns due to COVID-19, impacting the manufacturing units and supply chains across the world. The two-wheeler industry was on a downward trajectory in 2019, and was further hit by the pandemic in 2020, leading to a much deeper slump in the growth.

Though a sales rebound was observed in certain regions at the end of 2020, but it was temporary as the world, especially the two-wheeler major regions, such as Asia and Europe, was hit by the second wave of the pandemic at the start of 2021. The growing impact of the pandemic has forced the OEMs and other two-wheeler market stakeholders to change their strategies to increase the demand, and support the growth of the industry.

Another outcome of the pandemic was people's general reluctance to take public transport for local commuting, and hence there has been a shift to personal mobility, especially two wheelers due to their affordability. These recent factors have led to evolving customer habits, upcoming trends, and innovative business models.

Governments are also focusing on pushing electrification of two wheelers across various regions that has sped up battery infrastructure evolution, and the OEMs coming up with latest models.

This study provides an overview of the two-wheeler market in 2020, and the outlook for 2021, further covering the most recent and upcoming global trends that would impact the two-wheeler industry positively, taking it a notch up in terms of performance, demand, and sales. This study also covers the electric two-wheeler market attractiveness, trends, and startups. Connectivity in two wheelers has been the most recent and integral part of the two-wheeler evolution, which is also covered thoroughly in this report.

1. Growth Environment - Global Two-wheeler Industry, 2020

Key Highlights of the Global Two-wheeler Industry

Challenges Faced by the Global Two-wheeler Industry Due to COVID-19

Global Two-wheeler Industry Historic Sales

Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions/Recovery

Global Two-wheeler Industry Revenue Forecasts

Top Predictions for 2021

2. The Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

3. The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Two-wheeler Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Two-wheeler Industry

Global Two-wheeler Industry Scope of Analysis

Global Two-wheeler Industry Geographic Segmentation

Global Two-wheeler Industry Segmentation

4. Global Macroeconomic Scenario

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

5. Key Global Two-wheeler Industry Sales Trends, 2021

Global Two-wheeler Sales by Region

Global Two-wheeler Industry Outlook

Global Two-wheeler Industry Sales

Global Two-wheeler Industry OEM Profiles

Sales Performance Snapshot of Key Two-wheeler Industry Participants

6. Electric Two-wheeler Industry - Global Analysis

Electric 2W - Key Growth Markets

Electric 2W - Regulatory Attractiveness

Electric 2W Market Attractiveness - EU

Electric 2W Market Attractiveness - ASEAN

Electric 2W Market Attractiveness - Latin America

Electric Mobility - Key Strategies of OEMs

Electric 2W - OEM and Market Ties

Electric 2W - Trends in the Industry

Electric 2W - Startups Shaping the Industry

7. Key Trends for 2021

Global 2W Key Market Trends, 2021

Trend 1 - Growing Demand for Premium Two-wheelers

Trend 2 - 3D Printing is the Way Forward in the Two-wheeler Industry

Trend 3 - Shifting Tides to Boost Dark Kitchens & Food Delivery Services

Trend 4 - Rising Adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Trend 5 - Rise of Smart Helmets

Trend 6 - Trend of Retro-futuristic Electric Motorcycle

Trend 7 - Leasing and Subscription: An Affordable Business Model

Trend 8 - Digital Retail is the Way Forward to a 100% Online Journey

Trend 9 - Ultra-fast Charging for Electric Motorcycles

Trend 10 - Growing Motorcycle Infotainment System Market

Trend 11 - Carbon Ceramic Brake Pads to Gain Traction as Electric Vehicles Come into Play

Long-term Futuristic Trends for the Two-wheeler Industry

8. Connected Two Wheelers

Connected Motorcycles - Evolution

Connected Motorcycles - Landscape

Connected Technologies - V2X

Connected Technologies for Zero Fatalities

Connected Technologies - Telematics Solutions

Connectivity Transformations in Motorcycles

9. Regional Predictions, 2021

2021 Predictions - South Asia

2021 Predictions - ASEAN

2021 Predictions - EU-27

2021 Predictions - APAC

2021 Predictions - North America

2021 Predictions - South America

2021 Predictions - Africa

10. Growth Opportunity Universe - Global Two-wheeler Industry

Growth Opportunity 1: Connected Technology for a Safer Riding Experience

Growth Opportunity 2: Mass Electrification of Two Wheelers Across the Globe for Reduction of Carbon Emissions

Growth Opportunity 3: Two-wheelers for Innovative Business Models

11. Key Conclusions

