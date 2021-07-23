Worldwide Automation Testing Industry to 2026 - IT & Telecommunication Market is Expected to Hold Significant Share

Dublin, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation Testing Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automation testing market is expected to grow at 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. The automation testing market is driven by growth in the demand for automation of the testing process and solutions to seamless customer experience and rising usage of AI-enabled cutting-edge technologies for software testing environments. However, factors like increasing complexity for implementing the transition from manual to automated testing is likely to impede the growth of the market in the coming years. The shift for automation testing has been majorly driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). AI has been gaining importance in testing as it reduces the test lifecycle. It is being used in all aspects of testing, including automation testing, functional testing, regression testing, and performance testing.

With the continuous movement of software development to DevOps and other high-paced developments, there is a more frequent requirement to specify test environments to ensure that systems work efficiently. At the current testing scenario, yet the ability of organizations to model and manage testing capacity accurately is immature. The performance testers are theoretically well-placed to help out in this situation. Still, they are naturally cautious about the modeling capacity since testing functions can take high annual costs due to additional capacity usage. In the past few years, the software testing world has witnessed significant changes, where Test Automation has evolved to facilitate rapid software releases at the highest quality. Automation has always been an eyecatching trend, as it lessens the standard testing efforts and accelerates the testing process.

To achieve the goal of autonomous testing. AI has to become an integral part of software testing tools. Each test cycle generates tons of data, which can be used for identifying and resolving test failures. After each test run, the data can be fed back to the AI algorithms. With such increasing advantages of integrating AI in testing, the demand for technology has been increasing. For instance, in April 2020, Applitools, a provider of visual AI-powered test automation, announced an industry report stating the impact of visual AI on the performance of open-source test frameworks like Selenium, WebdriverIO, and Cypress. The result showed that the effects of visual AI on automation testing show a 4.6 times increase in test stability, 5.9 times better test code efficiency, and 5.8 times faster authoring.

With the increased usage of AI in the development of test tools, the tools can self-heal at runtime. Self-healing automation testing anticipated to be one of the biggest automation testing trends over the forecast period. Owing to these, the market is witnessing new launches. For instance, in June 2020, Qualitest announced the launch of Qualisense, a new AI-powered software testing and QA toolkit. Qualisense is the next iteration of the company's Qualisense Test Predictor service and will be a standalone product. The new solution is anticipated to leverage machine learning to optimize testing and quality delivery, reduce the need for specific tests, help quality engineers be more efficient, remove bottlenecks, and enhance risk-based testing protocols. According to Qualitest, companies using Qualisense have seen a more than six times increase in release velocity.

At the time of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the significantly significant vendors operating in the market are focusing on automating IT operations to recover from the crisis. Firms will invest more in cognitive capabilities and artificial intelligence and robotic process automation (RPA) as businesses recover post-COVID-19. The pandemic has made automation coupled with testing a boardroom imperative as companies expand business continuity plans and take new risks. For instance, in May 2020, IBM Corporation had announced a broad range of new AI-powered services designed to help enterprises automate their infrastructures to be more resilient to upcoming disruptions and reduce the total cost of ownership.

Key Market Trends



IT & Telecommunication Industry is Expected to Hold Significant Share

With the help of automated testing, IT & telecom organizations can gain quick feedback on the mainframe, and supercharge innovation without having the risk of bottlenecks that disrupt operations, hinder customer experiences or impact enterprise's revenues. The enterprises can improve quality, velocity, and efficiency on the mainframe while lowering the problems of the shortage of experienced developers.

In December 2019, a global survey conducted by a US software firm, Compuware, revealed that most enterprises think manual testing is one of the major hindrances to a business's success. More than 90% of respondents believe automation testing to be the single most crucial factor in accelerating innovation. However, the survey also found that just 7% of enterprises automate tests on the mainframe, indicating the considerable market opportunity for automation testing.

Moreover, most of the mainframe IT players have the requirement to automate more test cases, as they worry, they will not meet the enterprise's demand for speed and innovation. Most enterprises focus on the adoption of automation testing, owing to the fears that the customer experiences will suffer due to manual testing practices. In May 2019, Evon Technologies observed the difference between test execution efforts of manual & automation testing. The result has found that, for a test case set of 1,000 Full Regression, manual testing takes 160 hours, and automation testing takes only 16 hours. These results have defined the efficiency of executing automation testing at IT-related software developments.

For the past two years, telecom companies have been onboarding network service providers to ensure the robust delivery of services. For instance, in March 2020, Ericsson was chosen by NTT DOCOMO as the AI-powered optimization solution supplier for its radio access network (RAN). Ericsson's solution maximizes end-user experience in service provider's networks while minimizing their total cost of ownership. The increasing adoption of such AI-enabled solutions for the development of the systems and networks boosts the growth of automation testing solutions in the telecom sector.

In November 2019, Wipro Limited announced it would work within the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to drive 5G adoption in the global communications service provider and enterprise markets. Wipro's engineering competencies cover the entire 5G value chain, from the creation of new 5G chips, software engineering for NFV & SDN, OSS& BSS automation, and comprehensive testing and validation services. In December 2019, Pcysys announced that IP Telecom, a leading telecommunications operator and cloud computing service provider in Portugal, has chosen its Automated Penetration Testing platform, PenTera, to assess and improve the IT cyber resilience of their network, as well as for their customers.

North America is Expected to Hold Significant Share

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share in the automated testing market. The primary factor driving the market in the region is the wide-spread presence of the technology providers. In June 2020, Keysight Technologies Inc acquired Eggplant, a software test automation platform provider that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to automate test creation and test execution. Keysight and Eggplant combine two complementary companies to create an innovative force in the automated software test market across the physical and protocol layers and into the application layers. The acquisition is anticipated to enable bi-directional leverage of measurement technologies between both companies, resulting in increased solution differentiation in the expanded offering.

Such developments have been ongoing in the region. In August 2019, Tricentis, which has a significant presence in the United States, acquired TestProject, a community-powered automation testing platform designed for Agile teams. As part of the commitment to TestProject, Tricentis plans to invest in R & D to develop advanced products, extend the community, and help software testers enable the best Android and iOS test automation practices.

With the increasing demand for automated testing in the region, a few players have been introducing new solutions. For instance, in February 2020, Parasoft, at Embedded World, announced the latest Parasoft C/C++ test, a unified C and C++ development testing solution for real-time safety security-critical embedded applications and enterprise IT. According to Parasoft, the new release is estimated to quickly increase the productivity of automated software testing, allowing teams to quickly achieve industry compliance standards.

The players in the region are also promoting the automation testing upskill programs by offering online courses and other test engineers' practices. For instance, in December 2019, Applitools, one of the significant functional and visual testing providers backed by visual AI, announced that Test Automation University had crossed the 35,000-student mark. Test Automation University's instructors have designed a curriculum of 33 courses and 12 unique Learning Pathways to upskill automation testing engineers.

The healthcare industry in the region is also contributing to growth by adopting automation testing services. For instance, in March 2020, CTG launched automated testing solutions in North America. The company initially focused on serving the healthcare industry. The comprehensive suite of testing solutions provides expertise in testing healthcare applications and user customizations to reduce errors and defects that can put patient safety at risk and adversely impact a client's financial performance.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand of Automation Testing Solutions to Provide Seamless Customer Experience

5.2 Market Challenges

5.2.1 Rising Complexities to Implement Transition from Manual to Automation Testing Process



6 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE AUTOMATION TESTING MARKET



7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 Component Type

7.2 End-user Industry

7.3 Geography



8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 IBM Corporation

8.1.2 Micro Focus International plc

8.1.3 Capgemini SE

8.1.4 Tricentis USA Corp

8.1.5 SmartBear Software Inc.

8.1.6 Parasoft Corporation

8.1.7 Cigniti Technologies Limited

8.1.8 Keysight Technologies Inc

8.1.9 Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd

8.1.10 Sauce Labs Inc.



9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



10 FUTURE OF THE MARKET



