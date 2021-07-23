Worldwide Soft Ferrites Materials Industry to 2026 - Players Include TDK, Acme Electronics and JPMF Among Others

Dublin, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Ferrites Materials Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Soft Ferrites Materials from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Soft Ferrites Materials as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Production Capacity, Poduction Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Types Segment:
- Manganese Zinc Ferrites
- Nickel-Zinc Ferrites
- Other
Companies Covered:
- TDK
- DMEGC
- VACUUMSCHMELZE
- MAGNETICS
- TDG
- Acme Electronics
- FERROXCUBE
- Nanjing New Conda
- Haining Lianfeng Magnet
- HEC GROUP
- JPMF
- KaiYuan Magnetism
- NBTM NEW MATERIALS
- Samwha Electronics
- Toshiba
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Soft Ferrites Materials Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Soft Ferrites Materials by Region
8.2 Import of Soft Ferrites Materials by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Soft Ferrites Materials Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Soft Ferrites Materials Market Size
9.2 Soft Ferrites Materials Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Soft Ferrites Materials Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Soft Ferrites Materials Market Size
10.2 Soft Ferrites Materials Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Soft Ferrites Materials Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Soft Ferrites Materials Market Size
11.2 Soft Ferrites Materials Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southest Asia
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Soft Ferrites Materials Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Soft Ferrites Materials Market Size
12.2 Soft Ferrites Materials Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Soft Ferrites Materials Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Soft Ferrites Materials Market Size
13.2 Soft Ferrites Materials Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary For Global Soft Ferrites Materials Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Soft Ferrites Materials Market Size
14.2 Soft Ferrites Materials Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Soft Ferrites Materials Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Soft Ferrites Materials Market Size Forecast
15.2 Soft Ferrites Materials Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 TDK
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of TDK
16.1.4 TDK Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 DMEGC
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of DMEGC
16.2.4 DMEGC Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 VACUUMSCHMELZE
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of VACUUMSCHMELZE
16.3.4 VACUUMSCHMELZE Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 MAGNETICS
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of MAGNETICS
16.4.4 MAGNETICS Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 TDG
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of TDG
16.5.4 TDG Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Acme Electronics
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Acme Electronics
16.6.4 Acme Electronics Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.7 FERROXCUBE
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of FERROXCUBE
16.7.4 FERROXCUBE Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.8 Nanjing New Conda
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Nanjing New Conda
16.8.4 Nanjing New Conda Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.9 Haining Lianfeng Magnet
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Haining Lianfeng Magnet
16.9.4 Haining Lianfeng Magnet Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.10 HEC GROUP
16.10.1 Company Profile
16.10.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information
16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of HEC GROUP
16.10.4 HEC GROUP Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.11 JPMF
16.11.1 Company Profile
16.11.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information
16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of JPMF
16.11.4 JPMF Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.12 KaiYuan Magnetism
16.12.1 Company Profile
16.12.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information
16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of KaiYuan Magnetism
16.12.4 KaiYuan Magnetism Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.13 NBTM NEW MATERIALS
16.13.1 Company Profile
16.13.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information
16.13.3 SWOT Analysis of NBTM NEW MATERIALS
16.13.4 NBTM NEW MATERIALS Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.14 Samwha Electronics
16.14.1 Company Profile
16.14.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information
16.14.3 SWOT Analysis of Samwha Electronics
16.14.4 Samwha Electronics Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.15 Toshiba
16.15.1 Company Profile
16.15.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information
16.15.3 SWOT Analysis of Toshiba
16.15.4 Toshiba Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
