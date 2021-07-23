Worldwide Soft Ferrites Materials Industry to 2026 - Players Include TDK, Acme Electronics and JPMF Among Others

Dublin, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Ferrites Materials Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the global market size of Soft Ferrites Materials from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.



For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.



This report covers the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.



For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Soft Ferrites Materials as well as some small players.



The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Production Capacity, Poduction Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Types Segment:

Manganese Zinc Ferrites

Nickel-Zinc Ferrites

Other

Companies Covered:

TDK

DMEGC

VACUUMSCHMELZE

MAGNETICS

TDG

Acme Electronics

FERROXCUBE

Nanjing New Conda

Haining Lianfeng Magnet

HEC GROUP

JPMF

KaiYuan Magnetism

NBTM NEW MATERIALS

Samwha Electronics

Toshiba

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Soft Ferrites Materials Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Soft Ferrites Materials by Region

8.2 Import of Soft Ferrites Materials by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Soft Ferrites Materials Market in North America (2016-2026)

9.1 Soft Ferrites Materials Market Size

9.2 Soft Ferrites Materials Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Soft Ferrites Materials Market in South America (2016-2026)

10.1 Soft Ferrites Materials Market Size

10.2 Soft Ferrites Materials Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Soft Ferrites Materials Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)

11.1 Soft Ferrites Materials Market Size

11.2 Soft Ferrites Materials Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southest Asia

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Soft Ferrites Materials Market in Europe (2016-2026)

12.1 Soft Ferrites Materials Market Size

12.2 Soft Ferrites Materials Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Soft Ferrites Materials Market in MEA (2016-2026)

13.1 Soft Ferrites Materials Market Size

13.2 Soft Ferrites Materials Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Soft Ferrites Materials Market (2016-2021)

14.1 Soft Ferrites Materials Market Size

14.2 Soft Ferrites Materials Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Soft Ferrites Materials Market Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1 Soft Ferrites Materials Market Size Forecast

15.2 Soft Ferrites Materials Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 TDK

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of TDK

16.1.4 TDK Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.2 DMEGC

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of DMEGC

16.2.4 DMEGC Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.3 VACUUMSCHMELZE

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of VACUUMSCHMELZE

16.3.4 VACUUMSCHMELZE Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.4 MAGNETICS

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of MAGNETICS

16.4.4 MAGNETICS Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.5 TDG

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of TDG

16.5.4 TDG Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.6 Acme Electronics

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Acme Electronics

16.6.4 Acme Electronics Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.7 FERROXCUBE

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of FERROXCUBE

16.7.4 FERROXCUBE Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.8 Nanjing New Conda

16.8.1 Company Profile

16.8.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information

16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Nanjing New Conda

16.8.4 Nanjing New Conda Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.9 Haining Lianfeng Magnet

16.9.1 Company Profile

16.9.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information

16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Haining Lianfeng Magnet

16.9.4 Haining Lianfeng Magnet Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.10 HEC GROUP

16.10.1 Company Profile

16.10.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information

16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of HEC GROUP

16.10.4 HEC GROUP Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.11 JPMF

16.11.1 Company Profile

16.11.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information

16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of JPMF

16.11.4 JPMF Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.12 KaiYuan Magnetism

16.12.1 Company Profile

16.12.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information

16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of KaiYuan Magnetism

16.12.4 KaiYuan Magnetism Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.13 NBTM NEW MATERIALS

16.13.1 Company Profile

16.13.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information

16.13.3 SWOT Analysis of NBTM NEW MATERIALS

16.13.4 NBTM NEW MATERIALS Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.14 Samwha Electronics

16.14.1 Company Profile

16.14.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information

16.14.3 SWOT Analysis of Samwha Electronics

16.14.4 Samwha Electronics Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.15 Toshiba

16.15.1 Company Profile

16.15.2 Main Business and Soft Ferrites Materials Information

16.15.3 SWOT Analysis of Toshiba

16.15.4 Toshiba Soft Ferrites Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2j7iz8