Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

- Second quarter net income of $21.3 million;
- Second quarter earnings per diluted common share of $0.65;
- Annualized linked quarter deposit growth of 5.0%;
- Annualized return on second quarter average assets of 1.20%;
- Annualized return on second quarter average tangible common equity of 13.13%(1); and
- Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.21% of total assets.
TYLER, Texas, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Southside reported net income of $21.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 1.1%, compared to $21.6 million for the same period in 2020. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.65 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 9.73%, compared to 10.82% for the same period in 2020. The annualized return on average assets was 1.20% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 1.17% for the same period in 2020.
“We reported solid results during the second quarter, highlighted by continued strong asset quality metrics and 5% annualized linked quarter deposit growth,” stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside.
“Loan growth, net of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), was partially offset by higher than anticipated loan payoffs. For the six months ended, annualized loan growth was 4%. We are encouraged about loan growth for the second half of the year as our loan pipeline continues to remain healthy.”
“On September 30, 2021, we anticipate the redemption of our 5.5% coupon $100 million sub debt issue, pending regulatory approval.”
“We are pleased by the continued strong economic conditions in the market areas we serve.”
Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Net income was $21.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $21.6 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 1.1%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.65 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. The decrease in net income was a result of a decrease in net interest income, a decrease in noninterest income, and an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by a decrease in the provision for credit losses. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were 1.20% and 9.73%, respectively. Our efficiency ratio and tax equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 53.09% and 50.31%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 53.01% and 50.44%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $45.6 million, compared to $47.3 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of 3.4%. The decrease in net interest income compared to the same period in 2020 was due to the decrease in interest income, a result of a decrease in the average yield on our interest earning assets during the three months ended June 30, 2021, partially offset by the decrease in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities due to the overall decline in interest rates. Linked quarter, net interest income decreased $0.7 million, or 1.4%, compared to $46.3 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in interest income is due to a decrease in the average yield, partially offset by a decline in interest expense.
Our net interest margin and tax equivalent net interest margin(1) increased to 2.86% and 3.06%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 2.84% and 3.02%, respectively, for the same period in 2020. Linked quarter net interest margin decreased 15 basis points from 3.01% and tax equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased 14 basis points from 3.20% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
Noninterest income was $10.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 10.3%, compared to $12.2 million for the same period in 2020. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $2.7 million, or 19.7%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease for both periods was due to a decrease in net gain on sale of securities available for sale, gain on sale of loans and other noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in deposit services income, brokerage services income and trust fees.
Noninterest expense was $30.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.8 million, or 2.8%, compared to $29.9 million for the same period in 2020. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $0.5 million, or 1.7%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021.
Income tax expense increased $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense decreased $1.9 million, or 39.2%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) increased to 11.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 11.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Linked quarter, our ETR decreased compared to 12.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.
Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Net income was $55.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $25.5 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $29.9 million, or 117.2%. Earnings per diluted common share were $1.69 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.76 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 122.4%. The increase in net income was a direct result of a reversal of the provision for credit losses compared to a large build-up in the allowance for credit losses in the same period in 2020. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were 1.59% and 12.75%, respectively. Our efficiency ratio and tax equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 53.05% and 50.38%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 52.44% and 50.06%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Net interest income was $92.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, with the decrease in interest income offset by the decrease in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities, both a result of an overall decline in interest rates.
Our net interest margin and tax equivalent net interest margin(1) were 2.93% and 3.13%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 2.86% and 3.02%, respectively, for the same period in 2020. The increase in net interest margin was due to lower funding costs, partially offset by a decrease in interest income due to a lower average yield and balance on our interest earning assets during the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Noninterest income was $24.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of 11.3%, compared to $27.7 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease was due to the decrease in net gain on sale of securities available for sale, partially offset by increases in other noninterest income, deposit services income, brokerage services income and trust fees.
Noninterest expense was $61.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $60.4 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $1.6 million, or 2.6%. The increase was the result of increases in salaries and employee benefits and FDIC insurance, partially offset by decreases in other noninterest expense and amortization of intangibles.
Income tax expense increased $4.3 million, or 132.3%, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020. Our ETR was approximately 12.1% and 11.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The higher ETR for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.
Balance Sheet Data
At June 30, 2021, we had $7.18 billion in total assets, compared to $7.01 billion at December 31, 2020 and $7.33 billion at June 30, 2020.
Loans at June 30, 2021 were $3.64 billion, a decrease of $210.2 million, or 5.5%, compared to $3.85 billion at June 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a $167.4 million decrease in our PPP loans, a component of the commercial loan category, with a remaining balance of $132.1 million at June 30, 2021, as well as decreases of $83.4 million in 1-4 family residential loans, $42.6 million in construction loans, and $6.8 million in loans to individuals. These decreases were partially offset by increases of $40.0 million in municipal loans and $24.4 million in commercial real estate loans. Linked quarter loans decreased $74.3 million, or 2.0%, from $3.72 billion at March 31, 2021. The linked quarter net decrease in loans consisted primarily of decreases of $77.5 million of construction loans, $67.2 million of commercial loans and $22.0 million in 1-4 family loans. The decreases for the linked quarter were partially offset by increases of $82.3 million in commercial real estate loans and $11.0 million of municipal loans. On a linked quarter basis, our PPP loans decreased $88.8 million, or 40.2%, from $220.9 million at March 31, 2021, due to forgiveness payments received from loans funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Securities at June 30, 2021 were $2.86 billion, an increase of $61.0 million, or 2.2%, compared to $2.80 billion at June 30, 2020. Linked quarter, securities increased $215.8 million, or 8.2%, from $2.65 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase for the linked quarter was due to the purchase of municipal bonds and to a lesser extent, an increase in the estimated fair value of the securities portfolio at June 30, 2021, when compared to March 31, 2021.
Deposits at June 30, 2021 were $5.16 billion, an increase of $85.6 million, or 1.7%, compared to $5.07 billion at June 30, 2020. Linked quarter, deposits increased $63.5 million, or 1.2%, from $5.09 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase for both periods was largely driven by PPP loan disbursements deposited into our commercial accounts and stimulus checks deposited during the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021 were $15.3 million, or 0.21% of total assets, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 13.2%, compared to $17.6 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, and a decrease from $15.4 million, or 0.22% of total assets, at March 31, 2021. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, nonaccrual loans decreased $0.2 million, or 3.0%.
The allowance for loan losses decreased to $42.9 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $59.9 million, or 1.55% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to an improved economic forecast since the second quarter of 2020 and its effect on macroeconomic factors used in the CECL model. The allowance for loan losses was $41.5 million, or 1.12% of total loans, at March 31, 2021.
For the three months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $1.5 million, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans of $6.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and a reversal of provision for credit losses of $7.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in the provision for the second quarter was primarily due to a decline in the downside scenario of the economic forecast and its effect on macroeconomic factors used in the CECL model. Net charge-offs were $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $0.2 million of net charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net charge-offs were $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
For the three months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded a provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.2 million and reversals of provision of $1.1 million and $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded a reversal of provision of $2.6 million, compared to a provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures at June 30, 2021 was $3.8 million and is included in other liabilities.
Dividend
Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.33 per share on May 6, 2021, which was paid on June 3, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of May 20, 2021.
_______________
(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
Conference Call
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.
Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.
Efficiency ratio (FTE). The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.
Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.
A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|As of
|2021
|2020
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|92,047
|$
|78,304
|$
|87,357
|$
|81,643
|$
|81,271
|Interest earning deposits
|36,441
|29,319
|21,051
|14,561
|19,535
|Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value
|2,766,035
|2,546,924
|2,587,305
|2,633,519
|2,679,521
|Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value
|94,850
|98,159
|108,998
|115,089
|120,384
|Total securities
|2,860,885
|2,645,083
|2,696,303
|2,748,608
|2,799,905
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|28,081
|18,754
|25,259
|35,860
|55,689
|Loans held for sale
|2,510
|2,615
|3,695
|8,686
|3,392
|Loans
|3,642,346
|3,716,598
|3,657,779
|3,789,975
|3,852,571
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(42,913
|)
|(41,454
|)
|(49,006
|)
|(55,110
|)
|(59,868
|)
|Net loans
|3,599,433
|3,675,144
|3,608,773
|3,734,865
|3,792,703
|Premises & equipment, net
|142,835
|144,628
|144,576
|147,169
|147,715
|Goodwill
|201,116
|201,116
|201,116
|201,116
|201,116
|Other intangible assets, net
|8,248
|8,978
|9,744
|10,569
|11,450
|Bank owned life insurance
|116,886
|116,209
|115,583
|114,928
|114,248
|Other assets
|93,926
|78,736
|94,770
|92,955
|102,587
|Total assets
|$
|7,182,408
|$
|6,998,886
|$
|7,008,227
|$
|7,190,960
|$
|7,329,611
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|$
|1,501,120
|$
|1,383,371
|$
|1,354,815
|$
|1,363,228
|$
|1,398,179
|Interest bearing deposits
|3,655,047
|3,709,272
|3,577,507
|3,739,798
|3,672,365
|Total deposits
|5,156,167
|5,092,643
|4,932,322
|5,103,026
|5,070,544
|
Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|745,151
|687,845
|855,699
|994,512
|1,165,463
|Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt
issuance costs
|197,312
|197,268
|197,251
|98,708
|98,663
|Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|60,258
|60,256
|60,255
|60,254
|60,253
|Other liabilities
|129,120
|102,277
|87,403
|95,312
|117,083
|Total liabilities
|6,288,008
|6,140,289
|6,132,930
|6,351,812
|6,512,006
|Shareholders' equity
|894,400
|858,597
|875,297
|839,148
|817,605
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|7,182,408
|$
|6,998,886
|$
|7,008,227
|$
|7,190,960
|$
|7,329,611
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|2021
|2020
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Income Statement:
|Total interest income
|$
|52,586
|$
|53,565
|$
|56,904
|$
|55,677
|$
|58,495
|Total interest expense
|6,939
|7,262
|8,197
|9,091
|11,224
|Net interest income
|45,647
|46,303
|48,707
|46,586
|47,271
|Provision for credit losses
|1,677
|(10,149
|)
|(5,545
|)
|(4,746
|)
|5,245
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|43,970
|56,452
|54,252
|51,332
|42,026
|Noninterest income
|Deposit services
|6,609
|6,125
|6,419
|6,129
|5,532
|Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale
|15
|2,003
|(24
|)
|78
|2,662
|Gain on sale of loans
|393
|593
|848
|1,071
|683
|Trust fees
|1,496
|1,383
|1,354
|1,253
|1,221
|Bank owned life insurance
|645
|626
|655
|680
|650
|Brokerage services
|850
|780
|628
|564
|499
|Other
|925
|2,113
|1,020
|1,366
|946
|Total noninterest income
|10,933
|13,623
|10,900
|11,141
|12,193
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|20,004
|20,044
|19,609
|19,344
|18,629
|Net occupancy
|3,606
|3,560
|3,795
|3,595
|3,668
|Advertising, travel & entertainment
|475
|437
|504
|519
|292
|ATM expense
|272
|238
|290
|271
|233
|Professional fees
|1,040
|991
|986
|961
|1,082
|Software and data processing
|1,406
|1,312
|1,220
|1,215
|1,295
|Communications
|612
|525
|490
|495
|506
|FDIC insurance
|435
|454
|456
|469
|174
|Amortization of intangibles
|730
|766
|825
|881
|931
|Other
|2,119
|2,907
|3,140
|3,866
|3,046
|Total noninterest expense
|30,699
|31,234
|31,315
|31,616
|29,856
|Income before income tax expense
|24,204
|38,841
|33,837
|30,857
|24,363
|Income tax expense
|2,887
|4,750
|4,265
|3,783
|2,809
|Net income
|$
|21,317
|$
|34,091
|$
|29,572
|$
|27,074
|$
|21,554
|Common Share Data:
|Weighted-average basic shares outstanding
|32,632
|32,829
|33,055
|33,047
|33,016
|Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
|32,799
|32,937
|33,125
|33,098
|33,083
|Common shares outstanding end of period
|32,675
|32,659
|32,951
|33,072
|33,032
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.65
|$
|1.04
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.65
|Diluted
|0.65
|1.04
|0.89
|0.82
|0.65
|Book value per common share
|27.37
|26.29
|26.56
|25.37
|24.75
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
|20.97
|19.86
|20.16
|18.97
|18.32
|Cash dividends paid per common share
|0.33
|0.32
|0.37
|0.31
|0.31
|Selected Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets
|1.20
|%
|1.99
|%
|1.64
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.17
|%
|Return on average shareholders’ equity
|9.73
|15.82
|13.77
|12.89
|10.82
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|13.13
|21.22
|18.71
|17.73
|15.24
|Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1)
|3.49
|3.67
|3.70
|3.57
|3.69
|Average rate on interest bearing liabilities
|0.60
|0.64
|0.68
|0.73
|0.87
|Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
|3.06
|3.20
|3.20
|3.02
|3.02
|Net interest spread (FTE) (1)
|2.89
|3.03
|3.02
|2.84
|2.82
|Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
|137.85
|135.56
|133.56
|131.92
|129.03
|Noninterest expense to average total assets
|1.73
|1.82
|1.74
|1.73
|1.63
|Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)
|50.31
|50.44
|47.36
|50.07
|48.29
|(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|2021
|2020
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Nonperforming Assets:
|$
|15,269
|$
|15,367
|$
|17,480
|$
|16,822
|$
|17,600
|Nonaccrual loans
|5,154
|5,314
|7,714
|5,971
|5,639
|Accruing loans past due more than 90 days
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Troubled debt restructured loans
|9,549
|9,641
|9,646
|10,307
|11,367
|Other real estate owned
|566
|412
|106
|536
|586
|Repossessed assets
|—
|—
|14
|8
|8
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:
|Total loans
|0.14
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.15
|%
|Ratio of nonperforming assets to:
|Total assets
|0.21
|0.22
|0.25
|0.23
|0.24
|Total loans
|0.42
|0.41
|0.48
|0.44
|0.46
|Total loans and OREO
|0.42
|0.41
|0.48
|0.44
|0.46
|Total loans, excluding PPP loans, and OREO
|0.43
|0.44
|0.51
|0.48
|0.50
|Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:
|Nonaccruing loans
|832.62
|780.09
|635.29
|922.96
|1,061.68
|Nonperforming assets
|281.05
|269.76
|280.35
|327.61
|340.16
|Total loans
|1.18
|1.12
|1.34
|1.45
|1.55
|Total loans, excluding PPP loans
|1.22
|1.19
|1.42
|1.58
|1.68
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|0.01
|Capital Ratios:
|Shareholders’ equity to total assets
|12.45
|12.27
|12.49
|11.67
|11.15
|Common equity tier 1 capital
|14.38
|14.71
|14.68
|14.24
|13.68
|Tier 1 risk-based capital
|15.71
|16.09
|16.08
|15.63
|15.06
|Total risk-based capital
|20.95
|21.52
|21.78
|19.03
|18.51
|Tier 1 leverage capital
|10.21
|10.29
|9.81
|9.50
|9.05
|Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1)
|9.82
|9.55
|9.77
|8.99
|8.50
|Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets
|12.38
|12.56
|11.92
|11.49
|10.86
|(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|2021
|2020
|Loan Portfolio Composition
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Real Estate Loans:
|Construction
|$
|528,157
|$
|605,677
|$
|581,941
|$
|610,394
|$
|570,801
|1-4 Family Residential
|678,402
|700,430
|719,952
|738,343
|761,815
|Commercial
|1,430,900
|1,348,551
|1,295,746
|1,327,233
|1,406,541
|Commercial Loans
|497,513
|564,745
|557,122
|629,170
|639,162
|Municipal Loans
|417,398
|406,377
|409,028
|387,286
|377,428
|Loans to Individuals
|89,976
|90,818
|93,990
|97,549
|96,824
|Total Loans
|$
|3,642,346
|$
|3,716,598
|$
|3,657,779
|$
|3,789,975
|$
|3,852,571
|Summary of Changes in Allowances:
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|41,454
|$
|49,006
|$
|55,110
|$
|59,868
|$
|53,638
|Loans charged-off
|(527
|)
|(795
|)
|(595
|)
|(718
|)
|(546
|)
|Recoveries of loans charged-off
|466
|622
|402
|361
|436
|Net loans (charged-off) recovered
|(61
|)
|(173
|)
|(193
|)
|(357
|)
|(110
|)
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|1,520
|(7,379
|)
|(5,911
|)
|(4,401
|)
|6,340
|Balance at end of period
|$
|42,913
|$
|41,454
|$
|49,006
|$
|55,110
|$
|59,868
|Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|3,616
|$
|6,386
|$
|6,020
|$
|6,365
|$
|7,460
|Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures
|157
|(2,770
|)
|366
|(345
|)
|(1,095
|)
|Balance at end of period
|$
|3,773
|$
|3,616
|$
|6,386
|$
|6,020
|$
|6,365
|Total Allowance for Credit Losses
|$
|46,686
|$
|45,070
|$
|55,392
|$
|61,130
|$
|66,233
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|2021
|2020
|Income Statement:
|Total interest income
|$
|106,151
|$
|119,247
|Total interest expense
|14,201
|27,275
|Net interest income
|91,950
|91,972
|Provision for credit losses
|(8,472
|)
|30,492
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|100,422
|61,480
|Noninterest income
|Deposit services
|12,734
|11,811
|Net gain on sale of securities available for sale
|2,018
|8,203
|Gain on sale of loans
|986
|853
|Trust fees
|2,879
|2,526
|Bank owned life insurance
|1,271
|1,219
|Brokerage services
|1,630
|1,079
|Other
|3,038
|2,000
|Total noninterest income
|24,556
|27,691
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|40,048
|38,272
|Net occupancy
|7,166
|6,979
|Advertising, travel & entertainment
|912
|1,124
|ATM expense
|510
|457
|Professional fees
|2,031
|2,277
|Software and data processing
|2,718
|2,522
|Communications
|1,137
|999
|FDIC insurance
|889
|199
|Amortization of intangibles
|1,496
|1,911
|Other
|5,026
|5,636
|Total noninterest expense
|61,933
|60,376
|Income before income tax expense
|63,045
|28,795
|Income tax expense
|7,637
|3,288
|Net income
|$
|55,408
|$
|25,507
|Common Share Data:
|Weighted-average basic shares outstanding
|32,730
|33,353
|Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
|32,860
|33,445
|Common shares outstanding end of period
|32,675
|33,032
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|1.69
|$
|0.76
|Diluted
|1.69
|0.76
|Book value per common share
|27.37
|24.75
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
|20.97
|18.32
|Cash dividends paid per common share
|0.65
|0.62
|Selected Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets
|1.59
|%
|0.72
|%
|Return on average shareholders’ equity
|12.75
|6.31
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|17.13
|9.06
|Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1)
|3.58
|3.87
|Average rate on interest bearing liabilities
|0.62
|1.08
|Net interest spread (FTE) (1)
|2.96
|2.79
|Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
|3.13
|3.02
|Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
|136.72
|127.66
|Noninterest expense to average total assets
|1.78
|1.70
|Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)
|50.38
|50.06
|(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|2021
|2020
|Nonperforming Assets:
|$
|15,269
|$
|17,600
|Nonaccrual loans
|5,154
|5,639
|Accruing loans past due more than 90 days
|—
|—
|Troubled debt restructured loans
|9,549
|11,367
|Other real estate owned
|566
|586
|Repossessed assets
|—
|8
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:
|Total loans
|0.14
|%
|0.15
|%
|Ratio of nonperforming assets to:
|Total assets
|0.21
|0.24
|Total loans
|0.42
|0.46
|Total loans and OREO
|0.42
|0.46
|Total loans, excluding PPP loans, and OREO
|0.43
|0.50
|Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:
|Nonaccruing loans
|832.62
|1,061.68
|Nonperforming assets
|281.05
|340.16
|Total loans
|1.18
|1.55
|Total loans, excluding PPP loans
|1.22
|1.68
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding
|0.01
|0.04
|Capital Ratios:
|Shareholders’ equity to total assets
|12.45
|11.15
|Common equity tier 1 capital
|14.38
|13.68
|Tier 1 risk-based capital
|15.71
|15.06
|Total risk-based capital
|20.95
|18.51
|Tier 1 leverage capital
|10.21
|9.05
|Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1)
|9.82
|8.50
|Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets
|12.47
|11.38
|(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|Loan Portfolio Composition
|2021
|2020
|Real Estate Loans:
|Construction
|$
|528,157
|$
|570,801
|1-4 Family Residential
|678,402
|761,815
|Commercial
|1,430,900
|1,406,541
|Commercial Loans
|497,513
|639,162
|Municipal Loans
|417,398
|377,428
|Loans to Individuals
|89,976
|96,824
|Total Loans
|$
|3,642,346
|$
|3,852,571
|Summary of Changes in Allowances:
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|49,006
|$
|24,797
|Impact of CECL adoption (1) - cumulative effect adjustment
|—
|5,072
|Impact of CECL adoption - purchased loans with credit deterioration
|—
|231
|Loans charged-off
|(1,322
|)
|(1,541
|)
|Recoveries of loans charged-off
|1,088
|887
|Net loans (charged-off) recovered
|(234
|)
|(654
|)
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|(5,859
|)
|30,422
|Balance at end of period
|$
|42,913
|$
|59,868
|Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|6,386
|$
|1,455
|Impact of CECL adoption (1)
|—
|4,840
|Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures
|(2,613
|)
|70
|Balance at end of period
|$
|3,773
|$
|6,365
|Total Allowance for Credit Losses
|$
|46,686
|$
|66,233
|(1) We adopted ASU 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” on January 1, 2020. ASU 2016-13 replaced the incurred loss model with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as current expected credit losses (“CECL”). Adoption of this guidance on January 1, 2020, resulted in a cumulative-effect adjustment to reduce retained earnings by $7.8 million, net of tax.
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|ASSETS
|Loans (1)
|$
|3,706,959
|$
|36,429
|3.94
|%
|$
|3,634,053
|$
|36,754
|4.10
|%
|Loans held for sale
|1,846
|13
|2.82
|%
|2,803
|20
|2.89
|%
|Securities:
|Taxable investment securities (2)
|396,504
|2,921
|2.95
|%
|295,968
|2,323
|3.18
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (2)
|1,363,678
|11,585
|3.41
|%
|1,300,991
|11,176
|3.48
|%
|Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)
|847,206
|4,647
|2.20
|%
|940,815
|6,088
|2.62
|%
|Total securities
|2,607,388
|19,153
|2.95
|%
|2,537,774
|19,587
|3.13
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments
|35,883
|108
|1.21
|%
|35,635
|136
|1.55
|%
|Interest earning deposits
|43,175
|17
|0.16
|%
|31,169
|15
|0.20
|%
|Total earning assets
|6,395,251
|55,720
|3.49
|%
|6,241,434
|56,512
|3.67
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|90,735
|86,634
|Accrued interest and other assets
|656,245
|677,230
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(41,768
|)
|(49,240
|)
|Total assets
|$
|7,100,463
|$
|6,956,058
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Savings accounts
|$
|571,907
|231
|0.16
|%
|$
|517,182
|209
|0.16
|%
|Certificates of deposits
|658,708
|936
|0.57
|%
|736,099
|1,229
|0.68
|%
|Interest bearing demand accounts
|2,459,335
|1,172
|0.19
|%
|2,342,299
|1,159
|0.20
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|3,689,950
|2,339
|0.25
|%
|3,595,580
|2,597
|0.29
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|669,633
|1,817
|1.09
|%
|727,513
|1,908
|1.06
|%
|Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|197,284
|2,423
|4.93
|%
|197,252
|2,395
|4.92
|%
|Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|60,257
|349
|2.32
|%
|60,256
|351
|2.36
|%
|Other borrowings
|22,024
|11
|0.20
|%
|23,522
|11
|0.19
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|4,639,148
|6,939
|0.60
|%
|4,604,123
|7,262
|0.64
|%
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|1,485,383
|1,389,020
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|97,137
|89,222
|Total liabilities
|6,221,668
|6,082,365
|Shareholders’ equity
|878,795
|873,693
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|7,100,463
|$
|6,956,058
|Net interest income (FTE)
|$
|48,781
|$
|49,250
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|3.06
|%
|3.20
|%
|Net interest spread (FTE)
|2.89
|%
|3.03
|%
|(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
|(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
|Note: As of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, loans totaling $5.2 million and $5.3 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|ASSETS
|Loans (1)
|$
|3,772,158
|$
|39,936
|4.21
|%
|$
|3,815,989
|$
|38,842
|4.05
|%
|Loans held for sale
|5,012
|36
|2.86
|%
|3,934
|31
|3.13
|%
|Securities:
|Taxable investment securities (2)
|223,753
|1,753
|3.12
|%
|145,724
|1,175
|3.21
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (2)
|1,298,584
|11,413
|3.50
|%
|1,295,179
|11,418
|3.51
|%
|Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)
|1,082,302
|6,693
|2.46
|%
|1,209,913
|7,048
|2.32
|%
|Total securities
|2,604,639
|19,859
|3.03
|%
|2,650,816
|19,641
|2.95
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments
|46,798
|199
|1.69
|%
|60,528
|249
|1.64
|%
|Interest earning deposits
|22,938
|18
|0.31
|%
|17,668
|17
|0.38
|%
|Total earning assets
|6,451,545
|60,048
|3.70
|%
|6,548,935
|58,780
|3.57
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|83,228
|80,368
|Accrued interest and other assets
|687,894
|699,351
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(55,567
|)
|(61,212
|)
|Total assets
|$
|7,167,100
|$
|7,267,442
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Savings accounts
|$
|487,452
|201
|0.16
|%
|$
|461,895
|192
|0.17
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1,011,482
|2,320
|0.91
|%
|1,172,179
|3,568
|1.21
|%
|Interest bearing demand accounts
|2,186,406
|1,117
|0.20
|%
|2,069,751
|1,102
|0.21
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|3,685,340
|3,638
|0.39
|%
|3,703,825
|4,862
|0.52
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|896,484
|2,125
|0.94
|%
|1,037,855
|2,369
|0.91
|%
|Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|158,692
|2,051
|5.14
|%
|98,686
|1,427
|5.75
|%
|Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|60,255
|360
|2.38
|%
|60,253
|378
|2.50
|%
|Other borrowings
|29,661
|23
|0.31
|%
|63,526
|55
|0.34
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|4,830,432
|8,197
|0.68
|%
|4,964,145
|9,091
|0.73
|%
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|1,381,120
|1,371,748
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|101,478
|96,219
|Total liabilities
|6,313,030
|6,432,112
|Shareholders’ equity
|854,070
|835,330
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|7,167,100
|$
|7,267,442
|Net interest income (FTE)
|$
|51,851
|$
|49,689
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|3.20
|%
|3.02
|%
|Net interest spread (FTE)
|3.02
|%
|2.84
|%
|(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
|(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
|Note: As of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, loans totaling $7.7 million and $6.0 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|ASSETS
|Loans (1)
|$
|3,826,383
|$
|39,766
|4.18
|%
|Loans held for sale
|3,213
|28
|3.50
|%
|Securities:
|Taxable investment securities (2)
|94,247
|732
|3.12
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (2)
|1,320,772
|11,560
|3.52
|%
|Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)
|1,359,941
|9,044
|2.67
|%
|Total securities
|2,774,960
|21,336
|3.09
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments
|67,582
|360
|2.14
|%
|Interest earning deposits
|24,097
|23
|0.38
|%
|Total earning assets
|6,696,235
|61,513
|3.69
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|78,326
|Accrued interest and other assets
|660,411
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(55,908
|)
|Total assets
|$
|7,379,064
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Savings accounts
|$
|426,420
|187
|0.18
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1,187,665
|4,817
|1.63
|%
|Interest bearing demand accounts
|2,013,770
|1,225
|0.24
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|3,627,855
|6,229
|0.69
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|1,197,097
|2,929
|0.98
|%
|Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|98,641
|1,412
|5.76
|%
|Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|60,252
|491
|3.28
|%
|Other borrowings
|205,724
|163
|0.32
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|5,189,569
|11,224
|0.87
|%
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|1,310,651
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|77,431
|Total liabilities
|6,577,651
|Shareholders’ equity
|801,413
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|7,379,064
|Net interest income (FTE)
|$
|50,289
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|3.02
|%
|Net interest spread (FTE)
|2.82
|%
|(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
|(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
|Note: As of June 30, 2020, loans totaling $5.6 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|ASSETS
|Loans (1)
|$
|3,670,708
|$
|73,183
|4.02
|%
|$
|3,706,763
|$
|82,320
|4.47
|%
|Loans held for sale
|2,321
|33
|2.87
|%
|2,022
|37
|3.68
|%
|Securities:
|Taxable investment securities (2)
|346,514
|5,244
|3.05
|%
|82,270
|1,244
|3.04
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (2)
|1,332,507
|22,761
|3.44
|%
|1,104,839
|19,397
|3.53
|%
|Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)
|893,752
|10,735
|2.42
|%
|1,479,157
|20,578
|2.80
|%
|Total securities
|2,572,773
|38,740
|3.04
|%
|2,666,266
|41,219
|3.11
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments
|35,760
|244
|1.38
|%
|65,279
|785
|2.42
|%
|Interest earning deposits
|37,205
|32
|0.17
|%
|32,167
|203
|1.27
|%
|Total earning assets
|6,318,767
|112,232
|3.58
|%
|6,472,497
|124,564
|3.87
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|88,696
|77,533
|Accrued interest and other assets
|666,280
|635,540
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(45,483
|)
|(43,141
|)
|Total assets
|$
|7,028,260
|$
|7,142,429
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Savings accounts
|$
|544,696
|440
|0.16
|%
|$
|405,642
|424
|0.21
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|697,190
|2,165
|0.63
|%
|1,275,046
|11,163
|1.76
|%
|Interest bearing demand accounts
|2,401,140
|2,331
|0.20
|%
|1,994,803
|4,561
|0.46
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|3,643,026
|4,936
|0.27
|%
|3,675,491
|16,148
|0.88
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|698,413
|3,725
|1.08
|%
|1,098,083
|6,903
|1.26
|%
|Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|197,268
|4,818
|4.93
|%
|98,619
|2,823
|5.76
|%
|Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|60,256
|700
|2.34
|%
|60,252
|1,091
|3.64
|%
|Other borrowings
|22,769
|22
|0.19
|%
|137,785
|310
|0.45
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|4,621,732
|14,201
|0.62
|%
|5,070,230
|27,275
|1.08
|%
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|1,437,468
|1,176,496
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|92,802
|82,617
|Total liabilities
|6,152,002
|6,329,343
|Shareholders’ equity
|876,258
|813,086
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|7,028,260
|$
|7,142,429
|Net interest income (FTE)
|$
|98,031
|$
|97,289
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|3.13
|%
|3.02
|%
|Net interest spread (FTE)
|2.96
|%
|2.79
|%
|(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
|(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
|Note: As of June 30, 2021 and 2020, loans totaling $5.2 million and $5.6 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
|(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:
|Net income
|$
|21,317
|$
|34,091
|$
|29,572
|$
|27,074
|$
|21,554
|$
|55,408
|$
|25,507
|After-tax amortization expense
|577
|605
|652
|696
|735
|1,182
|1,510
|Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
|$
|21,894
|$
|34,696
|$
|30,224
|$
|27,770
|$
|22,289
|$
|56,590
|$
|27,017
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|878,795
|$
|873,693
|$
|854,070
|$
|835,330
|$
|801,413
|$
|876,258
|$
|813,086
|Less: Average intangibles for the period
|(209,808
|)
|(210,563
|)
|(211,354
|)
|(212,221
|)
|(213,135
|)
|(210,183
|)
|(213,620
|)
|Average tangible shareholders' equity
|$
|668,987
|$
|663,130
|$
|642,716
|$
|623,109
|$
|588,278
|$
|666,075
|$
|599,466
|Return on average tangible common equity
|13.13
|%
|21.22
|%
|18.71
|%
|17.73
|%
|15.24
|%
|17.13
|%
|9.06
|%
|Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:
|Common equity at end of period
|$
|894,400
|$
|858,597
|$
|875,297
|$
|839,148
|$
|817,605
|$
|894,400
|$
|817,605
|Less: Intangible assets at end of period
|(209,364
|)
|(210,094
|)
|(210,860
|)
|(211,685
|)
|(212,566
|)
|(209,364
|)
|(212,566
|)
|Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period
|$
|685,036
|$
|648,503
|$
|664,437
|$
|627,463
|$
|605,039
|$
|685,036
|$
|605,039
|Total assets at end of period
|$
|7,182,408
|$
|6,998,886
|$
|7,008,227
|$
|7,190,960
|$
|7,329,611
|$
|7,182,408
|$
|7,329,611
|Less: Intangible assets at end of period
|(209,364
|)
|(210,094
|)
|(210,860
|)
|(211,685
|)
|(212,566
|)
|(209,364
|)
|(212,566
|)
|Tangible assets at end of period
|$
|6,973,044
|$
|6,788,792
|$
|6,797,367
|$
|6,979,275
|$
|7,117,045
|$
|6,973,044
|$
|7,117,045
|Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets
|9.82
|%
|9.55
|%
|9.77
|%
|8.99
|%
|8.50
|%
|9.82
|%
|8.50
|%
|Common shares outstanding end of period
|32,675
|32,659
|32,951
|33,072
|33,032
|32,675
|33,032
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|20.97
|$
|19.86
|$
|20.16
|$
|18.97
|$
|18.32
|$
|20.97
|$
|18.32
|Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE):
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|45,647
|$
|46,303
|$
|48,707
|$
|46,586
|$
|47,271
|$
|91,950
|$
|91,972
|Tax equivalent adjustments:
|Loans
|722
|736
|717
|688
|679
|1,458
|1,347
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|2,412
|2,211
|2,427
|2,415
|2,339
|4,623
|3,970
|Net interest income (FTE) (1)
|48,781
|49,250
|51,851
|49,689
|50,289
|98,031
|97,289
|Noninterest income
|10,933
|13,623
|10,900
|11,141
|12,193
|24,556
|27,691
|Nonrecurring income (2)
|(15
|)
|(2,003
|)
|24
|(78
|)
|(2,662
|)
|(2,018
|)
|(8,203
|)
|Total revenue
|$
|59,699
|$
|60,870
|$
|62,775
|$
|60,752
|$
|59,820
|$
|120,569
|$
|116,777
|Noninterest expense
|$
|30,699
|$
|31,234
|$
|31,315
|$
|31,616
|$
|29,856
|$
|61,933
|$
|60,376
|Pre-tax amortization expense
|(730
|)
|(766
|)
|(825
|)
|(881
|)
|(931
|)
|(1,496
|)
|(1,911
|)
|Nonrecurring expense (3)
|64
|236
|(758
|)
|(315
|)
|(39
|)
|300
|(10
|)
|Adjusted noninterest expense
|$
|30,033
|$
|30,704
|$
|29,732
|$
|30,420
|$
|28,886
|$
|60,737
|$
|58,455
|Efficiency ratio
|53.09
|%
|53.01
|%
|49.86
|%
|52.77
|%
|50.85
|%
|53.05
|%
|52.44
|%
|Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)
|50.31
|%
|50.44
|%
|47.36
|%
|50.07
|%
|48.29
|%
|50.38
|%
|50.06
|%
|Average earning assets
|$
|6,395,251
|$
|6,241,434
|$
|6,451,545
|$
|6,548,935
|$
|6,696,235
|$
|6,318,767
|$
|6,472,497
|Net interest margin
|2.86
|%
|3.01
|%
|3.00
|%
|2.83
|%
|2.84
|%
|2.93
|%
|2.86
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
|3.06
|%
|3.20
|%
|3.20
|%
|3.02
|%
|3.02
|%
|3.13
|%
|3.02
|%
|Net interest spread
|2.70
|%
|2.84
|%
|2.83
|%
|2.65
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.77
|%
|2.62
|%
|Net interest spread (FTE) (1)
|2.89
|%
|3.03
|%
|3.02
|%
|2.84
|%
|2.82
|%
|2.96
|%
|2.79
|%
|(1) These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.
|(2) These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale in the periods where applicable.
|(3) These adjustments may include foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.