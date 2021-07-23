Global Sodium Chloride Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by Application and Region

Dublin, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Chloride Market Research Report by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sodium Chloride Market size was estimated at USD 19.83 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 20.68 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.61% to reach USD 26.00 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Sodium Chloride to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Application, the Sodium Chloride Market was examined across Chemical Production, Deicing, Feed Additive, Flavoring Agent & Food Preservative, Pharmaceutical, and Water Treatment.

Based on Grade, the Sodium Chloride Market was examined across Rock Salt, Solar Salt, and Vacuum Salt.

Based on Geography, the Sodium Chloride Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Sodium Chloride Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Sodium Chloride Market, including Agrosal GmBH, Akzo Nobel N.V., Cargill Incorporated, Compass Minerals International Inc, Compass Minerals International, Inc., Dominion Salt Ltd, Dow Chemical Company Ltd., Gulkas Pharma Private Limited, Hebei Huachen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., HubPak, ICL Fertilizers, INEOS AG, K+S France S.A.S, Merck KGaA, Nouryon Holding B.V., Pon Pure Chemicals Group, SSP Pvt Limited, Swiss Salts Works AG, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Sodium Chloride Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Sodium Chloride Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Sodium Chloride Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Sodium Chloride Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Sodium Chloride Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Sodium Chloride Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Sodium Chloride Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Escalating demand as a chemical agent

5.1.1.2. Increase usage in health industry for removing bacteria from the body

5.1.1.3. Rising demand from food,. medical, industrial, and chemical industries

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Stringent government regulations

5.1.2.2. Complexities encountered during the storage

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Triggering use for salt storage and preservation techniques

5.1.3.2. Growing research and innovation in drug sector

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Availability of counterfeit products and lack of standardization

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Sodium Chloride Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Chemical Production

6.3. Deicing

6.4. Feed Additive

6.5. Flavoring Agent & Food Preservative

6.6. Pharmaceutical

6.7. Water Treatment



7. Sodium Chloride Market, by Grade

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Rock Salt

7.3. Solar Salt

7.4. Vacuum Salt



8. Americas Sodium Chloride Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Sodium Chloride Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Agrosal GmBH

12.2. Akzo Nobel N.V.

12.3. Cargill Incorporated

12.4. Compass Minerals International Inc

12.5. Compass Minerals International, Inc.

12.6. Dominion Salt Ltd

12.7. Dow Chemical Company Ltd.

12.8. Gulkas Pharma Private Limited

12.9. Hebei Huachen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

12.10. HubPak

12.11. ICL Fertilizers

12.12. INEOS AG

12.13. K+S France S.A.S

12.14. Merck KGaA

12.15. Nouryon Holding B.V.

12.16. Pon Pure Chemicals Group

12.17. SSP Pvt Limited

12.18. Swiss Salts Works AG

12.19. Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG

12.20. Tata Chemicals Ltd.

12.21. Wacker Chemie AG



13. Appendix



