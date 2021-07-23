PYE Holders - Receives Reflections On All DevTeamSix Projects

Phoenix, Arizona, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevTeamSix has been around for over 15 years. The team has touched millions of people’s lives, donating and giving back. The team is powered by the ideology that we all work as a community for the greater good. PYE currency was built to decentralize technology available to the world while making an equal impact on humanity at the same time. CreamPYE will develop a standard for many applicants, such as building a CEX/DEX exchange, disrupting available options in the exchange space. PYE itself has principles and a driving force that will make this currency long-term sustainable. PYE’s charity donations go toward helping to stop world hunger. The PYE community has some fantastic partnerships and organizations lined up to help donate. The team has to implement and build programs to help strive for a difference one day at a time.



PYE holders will benefit significantly as all transactions in the ecosystem will reflect the holders. PYE Charts will make looking up data more accessible and have the fastest refresh in cryptocurrency that no one has seen. PYEWallet will have the ability to purchase tokens directly from your credit or debit card. Functionality has traits similar to MetaMask and Trust Wallet.

With PYEWallet, there will be a function that would be like an app like Venmo. Using Venmo, customers can buy food, clothing, electronics, etc. This will allow everyone to trade and give currency to other individuals more efficiently.





PYESwap is similar to PancakeSwap in the fact you can swap from different currencies. PYESwap will also have the ability to have transactions without worrying about paying a high percentage rate. Another exciting piece of news with PYESwap interlocking with MiniPets is using MiniDoge or PYE currency outside of the game. The next great track to this metaphorical railroad is PYE NFT Marketplace; when putting your money into PYE currency, there will be an interest, and that interest builds over time. PYE charges a fee; however, that fee is distributed among all holders. As more pieces are being built out, we will share the transaction fees within the PYE community, making it a huge success and incentive to beholders. We are ecstatic for what the future has to offer with CreamPYE and the community with DevTeamSix.



One night DevTeamSix CEO dropped overwhelming news about the crypto space. On July 21st of 2021, Bill Spata, CEO of DevTeamSix stated on a live AMA, featured on the various platforms that include FaceBook, Twitch, and Youtube. A question was asked something along the lines of PYE will be a token for five years? Bill Spata explained, “It’s a forever hold,” he explains with examples that it is not the most currencies that are there for a couple of years and grab the money and leaves like most currencies; the company is here to stay. The shocking news was when Bill Spata talked about reflection from PYE. Bill states, “that percentage of these fees that are reflected to PYE holders will be reflected back in BNB form.” Bill mentions how PYE will be revolutionary and the new age in crypto space, “could rival with PancakeSwap and even rival some big exchanges in the world.” There will be a reflection of BNB on a daily, stated from the AMA. There were similarities and differences made about PancakeSwap from Mr. Spata “PancakeSwap would take fees and gas fees it all wraps up in one fee.” The PYESwap and PYECharts will have the same functionality with fees; however, it’s collected into BNB.



Mr. Spata explains, “PancakeSwap is not reflecting any fees to the holders.” The difference between this company from other governance tokens is that DevTeamSix runs as a family behind the platform. When looking at other currencies, “doesn’t happen to crypto people just run with these governance tokens” from Mr. Spata. Then later introduces that the PYESwap function will be powering MiniDoge and other tokens in the future. To highlight the critical feature, PanCakeSwap takes a fee and does not give BNB back the holders, but PYESwap holders will receive BNB. With PYESwap, you are gaining interest, and the reflection will go to PYE holders, giving them an incentive to hold to PYE. The video down below is a segment from the live AMA.



The DevTeamSix mission and objective of the cryptocurrency space. At DevTeamSix, they are a full-stack development team made up of Technology, Marketing, and Business Professionals. We specialize in Blockchain, dApp, and User Experience production. From supporting homeless dogs to finding new families through Hope for Paws organization with the help of the MiniDoge community. The PYE community aims to donate to those who need the most help in the worst times of struggle.



We drill the idealism that helping others will reward you, and that reward is purpose. The purpose of knowing that you have changed someone’s life and knowing that you have done a great deed. PYE is the center base for all projects and tools that are run at DevTeamSix, the tools that come from PYE are PYECharts, PYEWallet PYESwap, and PYE NFT Marketplace that will be released soon.



PYE will be available on Bitmart exchange July 23rd, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. EST.



