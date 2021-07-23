Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market (2020 to 2026) - by Usage Feature, Technology and Region

Dublin, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Research Report by Usage Feature, by Technology, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market size was estimated at USD 124.14 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 139.11 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.39% to reach USD 250.27 Billion by 2026.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Usage Feature, the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market was examined across Covert Features, Forensic Features, and Overt Features.

Based on Industry, the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market was examined across Clothing & Apparel, Consumer Durables, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Electronics & Automotive, Food & Beverage, and Healthcare & Pharmaceutical.

Based on Technology, the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market was examined across Barcodes, Holograms, Mass Encoding, Radio-Frequency Identification, Taggants, and Tamper Evident Technology.

Based on Geography, the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, including 3D AG, 3M Company, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Alpvision SA, Amcor Limited, Ampacet Corporation, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., Arjo Solutions, Atlantic Zeiser, Authentix, Inc (Blue Water Energy, LLP), Avery Dennison Corporation, BrandWatch Technologies Ltd, CCL Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Giesecke & Devrient, Impinj, Inc., InkSure Technologies, Intelligent Label Solutions, Microtag Temed Ltd., PharmaSecure Inc., SATO Holdings Corporation, SAVI Technology, Inc., Sicpa Holding S.A., SML Group, Systech by Dover Corporation, Tracelink Inc., Trutag Technologies, Inc, Uflex Limited, Vinsak India Pvt. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Government imposed laws & regulations

5.1.1.2. Increased manufacturer focus towards brand protection

5.1.1.3. Need to maintain an efficient supply chain

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Availability of technologies that are non-deterrent to counterfeiters

5.1.2.2. High initial setup cost

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing demand from emerging industrial markets

5.1.3.2. Remote authentication of products

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Spreading awareness regarding anti-counterfeit technologies for brand protection

5.1.4.2. High R&D investment

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Usage Feature

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Covert Features

6.3. Forensic Features

6.4. Overt Features



7. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Industry

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Clothing & Apparel

7.3. Consumer Durables

7.4. Cosmetics & Personal Care

7.5. Electronics & Automotive

7.6. Food & Beverage

7.7. Healthcare & Pharmaceutical



8. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Barcodes

8.3. Holograms

8.4. Mass Encoding

8.5. Radio-Frequency Identification

8.6. Taggants

8.7. Tamper Evident Technology



9. Americas Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. 3D AG

13.2. 3M Company

13.3. Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

13.4. Alpvision SA

13.5. Amcor Limited

13.6. Ampacet Corporation

13.7. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.

13.8. Arjo Solutions

13.9. Atlantic Zeiser

13.10. Authentix, Inc (Blue Water Energy, LLP)

13.11. Avery Dennison Corporation

13.12. BrandWatch Technologies Ltd

13.13. CCL Industries Inc.

13.14. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

13.15. Giesecke & Devrient

13.16. Impinj, Inc.

13.17. InkSure Technologies

13.18. Intelligent Label Solutions

13.19. Microtag Temed Ltd.

13.20. PharmaSecure Inc.

13.21. SATO Holdings Corporation

13.22. SAVI Technology, Inc.

13.23. Sicpa Holding S.A.

13.24. SML Group

13.25. Systech by Dover Corporation

13.26. Tracelink Inc.

13.27. Trutag Technologies, Inc

13.28. Uflex Limited

13.29. Vinsak India Pvt. Ltd.

13.30. Zebra Technologies Corporation



14. Appendix



