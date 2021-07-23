$566 Million Worldwide Airway Clearance Systems Industry to 2026 - Featuring Allergan, Dymedso and Electromed Among Others

Dublin, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airway Clearance Systems Market (2021-2026) by Type, Application, End-user, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis, Infogence Competitive Quadrant" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prevalence of respiratory disorders is increasing around the world each day. According to the WHO, COPD is the fourth leading cause of death in the world. Patients with spinal cord injuries or other chest wall deformities like neuromuscular disorder, Cystic Fibrosis (CF), chronic bronchitis, and bronchiectasis have a possibility of developing impaired cough response or an abnormal airway clearance. Certain other chest infections may also lead to pneumonia or tracheostomy with mechanical ventilation.



In such cases, mechanical devices like the airway clearance system are used to clear the airway path. These devices are used to treat the patients suffering from respiratory disorders like cystic fibrosis or COPD through the external or internal management of airflow of tracheobronchial phlegm. They help to improve the functioning of the lungs and help in leading a healthier lifestyle. There are different types of these devices, with the majority being the flutter devices, high-frequency chest wall oscillation, and positive expiratory pressure. Sometimes, these devices also require active patient participation. Hence, their end-users are hospitals and now are also used in-home care settings due to the mere ease of comfort. The advanced medical solutions, coupled with an increase in automation in the healthcare industry, brings about several market growth opportunities.



The Global Airway Clearance Systems Market is estimated to be USD 566 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 750.4 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6%.



Factors such as the rising number of respiratory diseases worldwide are majorly driving the Airway Clearance System Market. However, the high cost associated with the airway clearance systems and side effects occurring due to excessive dosage could hinder the market. The Airway Clearance System Market has many regional players holding positive market share and operating at the local or country level.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

A Rise in the Incidence of Respiratory Diseases

Rise in Government Initiatives Towards Controlling Respiratory Disorders

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure

Preference of Airway Clearance Systems over Conventional Methods

Rising Asthma and COPD-Related Disease

Restraint

Low Awareness Regarding Cystic Fibrosis in Developing Nations

Expensive Treatment Coupled with Limited Availability of Airway Clearance System

Side Effects Associated with Excessive Dosage

Opportunity

Adoption of Advanced Medical Solutions

Growth Opportunities in Developing Economies

Trends

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Treatments

Demand for Airway Clearance Systems During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Segments Covered



By Device, the Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP) segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period as it is a widely used device for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, one of the severe respiratory disorders.



By Application, the Bronchiectasis segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period. It is mainly attributed to the rising incidence of respiratory diseases across the globe.



By End User, the Home Healthcare setting is anticipated to become the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period. The primary growth drivers for these segments are the shifting preference towards home care amongst the patients, ease of comfort, and cost-effective diagnosis and treatment.



By Geography, North America is expected to lead the market. The factors attributed to the growth are the rising awareness regarding respiratory disorders like COPD and asthma, increasing acceptance of ACTs in the US market, etc. Also, the rise in the number of employees benefited by the Affordable Care Act and other Government Initiatives have further propelled the market growth. Furthermore, as the airway clearance systems can convert liquid medication into mist or aerosol, it has become easier for the geriatric population to rely on such systems. This has further bolstered the growth of the North American Market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Allergan plc, Dymedso Inc., Electromed Inc., General Physiotherapy Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., International Biophysical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Monaghan Medical Corporation Inc., PARI GmbH, Thayer Medical, and others.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Airway Clearance System Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Airway Clearance System Market, By Device Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Flutter Mucus Clearance Device

6.3 High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO)

6.4 Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilation (IPV)

6.5 Oscillatory Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP)

6.6 Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP)



7 Global Airway Clearance System Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bronchiectasis

7.3 Chronic Bronchitis

7.4 Cystic fibrosis

7.5 Immotile Cilia Syndrome

7.6 Neuromuscular



8 Global Airway Clearance System Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

8.3 Home Care Settings

8.4 Hospitals and Clinics



9 Global Airway Clearance System Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Australia

9.5.5 Rest of APAC

9.6 Middle East and Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Fundings



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Allergan plc

11.2 Dymedso Inc.

11.3 Electromed Inc.

11.4 General Physiotherapy Inc.

11.5 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

11.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.7 Monaghan Medical Corporation

11.8 PARI GmbH

11.9 Thayer Medical Corporation

11.10 Vortran Medical Technology

11.11 Medtronic Plc

11.12 Med Systems Inc.

11.13 Agilent Technologies Inc.

11.14 Olympus Corporation

11.15 International Biophysics Corporation



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32yfr