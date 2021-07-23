English Danish

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

23 July 2021

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 July 2021

Effective from 27 July 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 27 July 2021 to 27 October 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030482849, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 27 July 2021: 0.9680% pa

Questions may be directed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

