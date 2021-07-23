Insights on the IoT in Smart Household Global Market to 2026 - New Products and Solution Launches Present Opportunties

Dublin, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT in Smart Household Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global IoT in smart household market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global IoT in smart household market to grow with a CAGR of 21.4% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on IoT in smart household market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on IoT in smart household market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global IoT in smart household market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global IoT in smart household market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing number of connected devices

Rising internet penetration

Large number of companies providing IoT solutions for smart home and home automation

2) Restraints

High cost of IoT solutions for smart home and home automation

3) Opportunities

New products and solution launches

Segment Covered



The global IoT in smart household market is segmented on the basis of medium type, and device.



The Global IoT in Smart Household Market by Medium Type

Smartphone

Tablet

Computer/Laptop

The Global IoT in Smart Household Market by Device

Smart Speaker

Smart Lights

Smart Display

Smart Window

Smart Security System

Others

Company Profiles



The companies covered in the report include

Amazon.com, Inc.

IOTAS, Inc.

Peerbits

Develco Products

Digiteum

LifeSmart Inc

Control4 Corporation

thethings.iO

Toptal, LLC

Andrus Smart Technologies

What does this Report Deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the IoT in smart household market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the IoT in smart household market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global IoT in smart household market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



