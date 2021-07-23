English Finnish

ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 23 JULY 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EEST



Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Liisa Hurme

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Aino Anna Liisa Hurme

Position: Other senior manager

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Orion Oyj

LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20210723101124_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date:

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014377

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 35.01 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 35.008 EUR

(3): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 35.1 EUR

(4): Volume: 5,700 Unit price: 35.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 12,700 Volume weighted average price: 35.17543 EUR

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen



President and CEO Olli Huotari



SVP, Corporate Functions

