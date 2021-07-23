Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Liisa Hurme

ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 23 JULY 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EEST
        

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Aino Anna Liisa Hurme
Position: Other senior manager
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20210723101124_5
Transaction date:
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 35.01 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 35.008 EUR
(3): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 35.1 EUR
(4): Volume: 5,700 Unit price: 35.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 12,700 Volume weighted average price: 35.17543 EUR

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO		   Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions		 

                                                

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.