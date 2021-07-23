Bluebird Botanicals Acquires Precision Botanical and Receives Growth Investment from Juggernaut Capital Partners

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebird Botanicals (“Bluebird” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality hemp CBD products, today announced the acquisition of Precision Botanical (“Precision”), a science-driven CBD brand that is committed to providing purity, accuracy, and transparency for all of its CBD products. The combined company will have the resources and expertise to continue producing and delivering to customers the safest, highest-quality, and most effective botanical supplements nature can provide.



Operating as one of the oldest, largest, and most recognizable CBD brands, Bluebird offers multiple CBD products including its award-winning Classic CBD Oil and alternative options such as CBD isolates and CBD gummies. With the closing of this acquisition, Bluebird continues to demonstrate its leadership in the large and fast-growing CBD industry. The merger with Precision will allow Bluebird to strengthen its supply chain, continue to adhere to a rigorous hemp extraction process for all of its products, and further establish the combined company’s brand reputation for purity, safety, and quality among retailers and consumers.

Bluebird also gains instant access to Precision’s Oregon-based hemp cultivation and extraction facility. The combined company will benefit from Precision’s key science, technology, and data-led consumer insights, as well as its patent-pending revolutionary tools and technologies, new product development opportunities, and innovative team of experts.

Brandon Beatty, the longest-tenured CEO in the CBD industry and Founder and CEO of Bluebird Botanicals, said: “Bluebird has been an industry leader since its founding, and this acquisition further solidifies our position as a world-renowned hemp extract company that is committed to the highest standards of product quality and intently focused on human wellness. We believe the combination of Bluebird’s brand recognition and customer-centric approach with Precision’s science-driven model will lift both brands to new heights. We’re extremely proud and excited to partner with the scientists who founded Precision, as well as the talented and respected folks at Juggernaut Capital Partners.”

Since its founding in 2012, Bluebird, which is a Certified B Corporation, has focused strategically on its e-commerce operations and the natural and specialty sales channels. Consistent with this focus, the combination with Precision will serve to strengthen Bluebird’s presence in brick-and-mortar retail locations, as Precision has a fast-growing national footprint within convenience and grocery store channels.

In addition to the acquisition, Bluebird has received a growth investment from Juggernaut Capital Partners , a lower middle market private equity firm specializing in buyout and growth investments across the consumer and outsourced healthcare services industries. Juggernaut's investment will strengthen the combined company's financial profile and provide it with the resources to fuel further innovation in the CBD space, accelerate growth online, and assist future expansion into new channels.

About Bluebird Botanicals

Founded in 2012 by Brandon Beatty, Bluebird's vision has always been driven by the deepest respect for the hemp plant and the plethora of benefits it can provide to our global communities. Bluebird quickly became known as the company that cares and does things right, and its combination with Precision Botanical underscores and deepens this commitment. Founded by a team of neuroscientists, chemist, and toxicologists, Precision is a science-first brand committed to quality, purity, and transparency in creating the best CBD products available anywhere. With an overarching focus on quality, Bluebird is one of the largest hemp extract manufacturers and retailers in the world. After acquiring Precision, passing their current Good Manufacturing Practices audit with excellent scores, and achieving self-affirmed GRAS status, Bluebird is well-positioned to continue its growth in the large, increasingly competitive, and expanding CBD market.

For more information on Bluebird, please visit www.bluebirdbotanicals.com

About Juggernaut Capital Partners

Juggernaut Capital Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm specializing in buyout and growth investments across the consumer and outsourced healthcare services industries. Juggernaut has a family of funds representing over $1 billion of capital commitments and is currently investing out of Juggernaut Capital Partners IV, L.P.

For more information on Juggernaut Capital Partners, please visit www.juggernautcap.com

