Norwood Financial Corp Announces Second Quarter Earnings

HONESDALE, Pa., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced record earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $5,755,000, which was $4,267,000, or 287%, higher than the similar period of last year. The increase reflects the benefits derived from the Company’s acquisition of UpState New York Bancorp, Inc. (“UpState”), which closed on July 7, 2020, and fee income related to Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.70 in the 2021 period compared to $0.24 in the same period of last year. The annualized return on average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 1.15%, while the annualized return on average tangible equity was 13.63%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $11,296,000, which is $6,729,000 higher than the same six-month period of 2020 due to the benefits derived from the acquisition of UpState and PPP fees earned. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $1.38 compared to $0.73 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The annualized return on average assets for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 1.16%. The annualized return on average tangible equity for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 13.53%.



Total assets as of June 30, 2021 were $2.026 billion, with loans receivable of $1.387 billion, deposits of $1.689 billion and stockholders’ equity of $200.5 million. Loans receivable increased $398.0 million since June 30, 2020, while total deposits increased $602.7 million. The increases reflect the balances acquired from UpState and the impact from economic stimulus, including loans originated through the PPP. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company originated 755 new PPP loans totaling $56.8 million, and had a total of $77.6 million of PPP loans forgiven. As of June 30, 2021, the total of all PPP loans outstanding was $74.2 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income, on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $16,263,000, an increase of $6,175,000 compared to the same period in 2020. A $424.5 million increase in average loans outstanding contributed to the increased income. Net interest margin (fte) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 3.44%, compared to 3.25% in the same period of 2020. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets decreased 14 basis points to 3.75% during the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same prior year period, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 43 basis points to 0.43%. Net interest income (fte) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $32,244,000, which was $12,253,000 higher than the same period in 2020, due to the higher volume of interest-earning assets. The net interest margin (fte) was 3.51% in the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 3.36% during the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in the net interest margin (fte) reflects the growth in average loans outstanding resulting from the acquisition of UpState.

Other income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, totaled $2,187,000, compared to $1,392,000 for the same period in 2020. The increase is due primarily to a $695,000 increase in service charges and fees related to the acquisition of UpState. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, other income totaled $4,176,000, compared to $3,047,000 in the 2020 period. Service charges on deposits and fees on loans increased $881,000, net, while earnings and proceeds on bank-owned life insurance policies also increased $148,000.

Other expenses totaled $9,492,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $1,400,000, compared to the $8,092,000 for the same period of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, other expenses totaled $18,944,000, compared to $15,152,000 for the same period in 2020. The increases reflect the costs of operations acquired from UpState, including four new Community Offices.



Mr. Critelli commented, “Our results for the first half of 2021 reflect the positive impact of, and earnings accretion resulting from, our acquisition of UpState, as well as the continued impact of economic stimulus on our earnings and balance sheet. We look forward to continuing to serve our expanded base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references tax-equivalent net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Tax-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Interest Income $ 16,053 $ 9,867 $ 31,829 $ 19,532 Taxable equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate 210 221 415 459 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 1 6,263 $ 10,088 $ 32,244 $ 1 9, 991 This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.



The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity: Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average equity $ 199,777 $ 143,472 $ 198,689 $ 142,217 Average goodwill and other intangibles (29,762

)

(11,530

)

(29,780 ) (11,541 ) Average tangible equity

$ 1 70,015 $ 1 31,942 $ 1 68,909 $ 1 30,676





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) June 30 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 34,831 $ 15,387 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 170,342 67,989 Cash and cash equivalents 205,173 83,376 Securities available for sale 333,636 196,735 Loans receivable 1,386,654 988,679 Less: Allowance for loan losses 15,340 10,312 Net loans receivable 1,371,314 978,367 Regulatory stock, at cost 4,084 3,677 Bank premises and equipment, net 17,298 14,040 Bank owned life insurance 39,665 39,183 Foreclosed real estate owned 844 965 Accrued interest receivable 6,190 4,383 Goodwill 29,266 11,331 Other intangible assets 461 191 Other assets 17,633 22,293 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,025,564 $ 1,354,541 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 435,824 $ 284,754 Interest-bearing 1,253,117 801,484 Total deposits 1,688,941 1,086,238 Short-term borrowings 83,599 55,204 Other borrowings 36,259 50,823 Accrued interest payable 1,462 2,826 Other liabilities 14,804 16,786 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,825,065 1,211,877 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares - - Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 20,000,000 shares, issued: 2021: 8,243,556 shares, 2020: 6,342,568 shares 825 634 Surplus 95,951 49,778 Retained earnings 100,818 87,939 Treasury stock, at cost: 2021: 21,568 shares, 2020: 13,778 shares (656) (469) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,561 4,782 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 200,499 142,664 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,025,564 $ 1,354,541





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 16,102 $ 10,767 $ 32,248 $ 21,450 Securities 1,356 1,063 2,468 2,242 Other 59 19 102 25 Total Interest income 17,517 11,849 34,818 23,717 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,205 1,630 2,459 3,420 Short-term borrowings 73 73 142 184 Other borrowings 186 279 388 581 Total Interest expense 1,464 1,982 2,989 4,185 NET INTEREST INCOME 16,053 9,867 31,829 19,532 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 1,500 1,300 3,000 2,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 14,553 8,567 28,829 17,532 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,532 837 2,782 1,901 Income from fiduciary activities 181 175 341 328 Net realized gains on sales of securities - - 21 38 Gains on sales of loans, net 109 65 138 121 Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 194 212 568 420 Other 171 103 326 239 Total other income 2,187 1,392 4,176 3,047 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 5,171 3,289 10,125 7,065 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,186 906 2,406 1,875 Data processing and related operations 562 466 1,166 903 Taxes, other than income 229 214 534 427 Professional fees 343 225 883 443 FDIC Insurance assessment 154 42 335 42 Foreclosed real estate 13 (2) 42 14 Amortization of intangibles 34 21 68 44 Merger related - 1,597 0 1,597 Other 1,800 1,334 3,385 2,742 Total other expenses 9,492 8,092 18,944 15,152 INCOME BEFORE TAX 7,248 1,867 14,061 5,427 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,493 379 2,765 860 NET INCOME $ 5,755 $ 1,488 $ 11,296 $ 4,567 Basic earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.24 $ 1.38 $ 0.73 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.24 $ 1.38 $ 0.73





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30 2021 2020 Net interest income $ 16,053 $ 9,867 Net income 5,755 1,488 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.32% 3.03% Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.44% 3.25% Return on average assets 1.15% 0.45% Return on average equity 11.59% 4.17% Return on average tangible equity 13.63% 4.54% Basic earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.24 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.24 For the Six Months Ended June 30 2021 2020 Net interest income $ 31,829 $ 19,532 Net income 11,296 4,567 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.39% 3.12% Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.51% 3.36% Return on average assets 1.16% 0.72% Return on average equity 11.49% 6.46% Return on average tangible equity 13.53% 7.03% Basic earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 0.73 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 0.73 As of June 30 2021 2020 Total assets $ 2,025,564 $ 1,354,541 Total loans receivable 1,386,654 988,679 Allowance for loan losses 15,340 10,312 Total deposits 1,688,941 1,086,238 Stockholders' equity 200,499 142,664 Trust assets under management 180,602 149,535 Book value per share $ 24.47 $ 22.62 Tangible book value per share $ 20.85 $ 20.80 Equity to total assets 9.90% 10.53% Allowance to total loans receivable 1.11% 1.04% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.28% 0.30% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.24% 0.29%



