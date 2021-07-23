Butter Market Size to Surpass USD 27,879.1 Million by 2025 at 4.52% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Butter Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Butter Market Information by Category, Form, Application, End-Use, Product Type, and Region - Forecast till 2025”, the market is estimated to reach USD 27,879.1 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.52%.

Market Scope:

Butter is a high-fat dairy product made from milk or cream that has been processed. The rise of the hotels/restaurants/cafés industry is propelling the international butter market. The escalation in the tendency of individuals to be healthy affects the change in several aspects for the butter market from product development to manufacturing and marketing.

Market Drivers:

The butter market is highly driven by the food industry. The growing demand for butter has resulted in a preference for foods made with natural components. Many consumers in many nations prefer to use plant-based goods because they are increasingly health-conscious these days. COVID-19 has temporarily halted butter market sales, but the primary drivers have included an assortment of measures to improve sales and production to fulfill the sales objective by 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The Prominent Companies in the Butter Market are:

Ornua Co-operative Limited (Ireland)

Royal Friesland Campina N.V. (Netherlands)

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (the US)

Arla Foods amba (Denmark)

Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand)

Organic Valley (US)

Land O'Lakes, Inc. (US)

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF/Amul) (India)

Delta Nutritives (India)

Lactalis Group (France)

Market Restraints:

People's developing awareness of health issues may limit the global market's growth. Many people nowadays are modifying their eating habits and lifestyles in order to address their health concerns. Because of the benefits of the nutrients, consumers are keeping their diet limitations. According to this, consumers have set a limit as to how much butter they consume because it is detrimental to health, which can be a restraint for the global butter market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The current epidemic has had an impact on all regions' marketing, and the butter market is one of them. The trend for butter sales had decreased by 2020. As a result, the global market is being compelled to implement a variety of strategies and plans in order to reclaim its earlier needs and boost global growth. The food industry has increased its efforts to enhance practices and sales levels among the targeted groups in all regions. Despite, the slump the market leaders are optimistic that butter sales will bounce back in the current financial year.

Market Segmentation

In the form segment, spreads are foreseen to lead the global demand for the butter market in the forecast period.

In the category segment, salted butter products are anticipated to raise the butter market share.

The standard butter segment will control a major stake in the impending period in the product type segment.

In the end-user segment, the retail food segment will likely spur the global market in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Due to the region's increasing chocolate sector, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the butter market in 2018. India, followed by China, is one of the most attractive marketplaces in the region for manufacturers. Butter market expansion in Asia-Pacific is being fueled by the region's booming HoReCa industry. Moreover, the rising call for convenience food and bakery & confectionery foodstuffs in the Asia-Pacific region is yet another factor that is increasing the eating of butter in the region.

In the North American region, demand for butter products is estimated to grow at a stable pace in the forecast period. For instance, the Houston-based La Vaquita, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kansas City, Kan.-based Dairy Farmers of America, has announced that it has entered the butter market. The new butter, which is made with pure cow's milk and contains no additional growth hormones or other additives, has a fresh, creamy flavor that is ideal for a variety of cooking and baking applications. Each 8-ounce container contains two 8-ounce packages, one salted and one unsalted. The wrapping used on the La Vaquita butter sticks is compostable and labeled with tablespoon proportions for convenience of usage. La Vaquita's butter is currently available at a few Texas retailers, per the company.

In the European region, the market is primed for positive developments due to initiatives by market players and government bodies. The prospects for dairy providers in north Wales have been improved by a slew of new supermarket listings. Recently introduced new lines from Llaeth Y Llan, Castle Dairies, South Caernarfon Creameries, and Colliers Cheese. Castle Dairies has collaborated with Halen Môn, the makers of Anglesey Sea Salt, to develop a premium Welsh butter roll that will be available only at Tesco for the time being to their customers at these outlets.

