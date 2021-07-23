ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 23 JULY 2021 at 15.30 EEST
Orion Oyj: Correction of the content of the Managers’s transaction notification
CORRECTION: Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Liisa Hurme
Orion Corporation is correcting its stock exchange release from 23 July 2021 at 15.00 EEST. The present release is based on the amended Managers’ transactions notification received by the company. In the initial notification, the box “Legal person” was erroneously ticked. Additionally, the amended notification specifies the dates of the transactions.
The following are the contents of the amended Managers’ transactions notification:
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Aino Anna Liisa Hurme
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20210723122117_6
Amendment comment:
Amendment to the initial notification where “Legal person” was erroneously ticked. Also added another page for transaction carried out on 23 July 2021.
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-07-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 35.01 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 35.008 EUR
(3): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 35.1 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 7,000 Volume weighted average price: 35.074 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-07-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,700 Unit price: 35.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,700 Volume weighted average price: 35.3 EUR
Orion Corporation
|Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.