AppHarvest to Report Second Quarter 2021 Performance August 11

MOREHEAD, Ky., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH, APPHW), a leading AgTech company and Certified B Corp focused on farming more sustainably using up to 90 percent less water than open-field agriculture and only recycled rainwater, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast to review its results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The live conference call and replay are accessible as follows:

The call will be streamed over the internet and accessible through the “Investors” section of the AppHarvest website at https://investors.appharvest.com/. A replay will be available following the event. Telephone: The call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-665-0607 (U.S./Canada) or 1-929-517-0397 (International) with the Code 4718087. An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call until August 18, 2021, at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) with the code 4718087.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest is an applied technology company in Appalachia developing and operating some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms, designed to grow non-GMO, chemical pesticide-free produce, using up to 90 percent less water than open-field agriculture and only recycled rainwater while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture on the same amount of land without agricultural runoff. For more information, visit https://www.appharvest.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Travis Parman, Travis.Parman@appharvest.com

INVESTOR CONTACT: Kaveh Bakhtiari, appharvestIR@appharvest.com