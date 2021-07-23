ARHT Media’s HoloPresence Technology Included on Michael Cerbelli's: The Hot List 2021 - Which Highlights the Newest and Hottest Trends for the Events and Entertainment Industry

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, announced today that, in partnership with TLC Creative, ARHT’s HoloPresenceTM technology, including our HoloPresenceTM Displays, the Virtual Global StageTM and our Capture StudioTM, was showcased during Michael Cerbelli's: The Hot List™ 2021 presentation at The Special Event trade show in Miami. Michael Cerbelli, President & CEO of Cerbelli Creative, and emcee Brian Chan, who was captured and displayed as a hologram, gave the audience an inside look at how ARHT’s interactive hologram technology works in real-time, leveraging ARHT’s Capture StudioTM to present both virtually and to beam-in on stage as an interactive hologram for live presentations.



Michael Cerbelli, President & CEO of Cerbelli Creative, said, “The flexibility and interactive nature of ARHT’s holographic technology provides presenters with a range of options for engaging audiences whether it’s through a screen or in-person. The fact that busy executives or thought leaders have the ability to beam into conferences from anywhere in the world, and appear in lifelike form, is a game-changer for the events industry.”

“We are excited for the attendees at The Special Event to see just how simple it is to use our technology and remotely interact with an audience from our Capture StudioTM with the same sense of presence as being there in-person. The Hot ListTM has been a prominent source for the latest trends in the events industry for many years, and with Michaels vast experience in this industry, having his stamp of approval on our technology will help further our exposure with event professionals. Event hosts and presenters from around the world continue to look for innovative solutions like ours to bring back events in a meaningful manner while still dealing with the changes brought on by the pandemic,” stated Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media.

Kevin Bilida, Owner and Founder of TLC Creative, said, “The world of events has forever changed, and it just may have forced us to rethink travel, and the impact it has had on presenters and attendees for events that matter. Our partnership with ARHT ushers in a fresh and innovative way to adapt to busy schedules and logistical challenges, all while enhancing audience engagement.”

About Michael Cerbelli's: The Hot List™

Michael Cerbelli’s: The Hot List™ is the definition of inspiration. It exists to provide not only the urge, but the ability to accomplish creative greatness. This incredible presentation has become a ‘can’t miss’ annual event in and of itself. With The Hot List™, Michael identifies fresh trends in the ever-changing marketplace and showcases acts and innovations for enhanced experiential marketing. Michael Cerbelli’s: The Hot List™ is more than an education in the direction of event production, it is Michael’s way of giving back to the industry which has given him so much.

About The Special Event

The Special Event (TSE) is an event that celebrates the industry. Bringing the best speakers together for top education, means you’ll learn everything critical to stay competitive. Along with the highest caliber suppliers, awards that celebrate you and events bursting with ideas, this is your annual place to make industry connections and find business solutions.

If you are an event planner, wedding planner, event rental company, caterer, florist, event entertainment company or any other professional working in events, The Special Event is for you.

About TLC Creative

TLC uses innovative technology to intrigue, entertain, and excite the most demanding audiences. TLC provides technical production, virtual events, LED video, live special effects and shows and unique experiences. TLC has proudly provided innovative event impact for 40 years, with light-up wristbands, award-winning reveals, projection mapping, and live special effects entertainment. TLC's custom designed effects and shows have been featured at live events of every kind, and on tv and media around the globe.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented HoloPresenceTM technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol “ART” on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

