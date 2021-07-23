Tahi Manuka Honey Now Available on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com

PALM BEACH, FL, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tahi 100% pure, Biodiversity-Positive Manuka honey from New Zealand, is now readily available in the United States.

Called the Best Luxury Honey in the world, Tahi’s honey range can now be found on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com.

“Having Walmart.com and OneLavi carry Tahi honey makes it easy for consumers in the United States to buy the “Best Luxury Honey” in the world,” says Suzan Craig, founder and director of Tahi honey in New Zealand.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards in 2020 praised Tahi honey for its “unique taste and texture profile -- rich and golden, smooth and creamy, sweet yet mild.”

But Tahi is not just a honey business. It is all about nature, the environment, sustainability, and social responsibility.

Dedicated to eco-friendly values, Craig turned a run-down cattle farm in Northland New Zealand into a unique honey business and nature reserve.

“100% of our profits directly go to Community, Culture and Conservation projects”, Craig says. “We have so far restored 14 wetlands, planted 350,000 native trees out of a 1 million pledged using a science-based methodology with biodiversity at its core. This has resulted in a significant rise in bird species from 14 to 71, among which 22 are endangered, and this is just the beginning.”

Tahi was the supreme winner of New Zealand’s Best Sustainable Business Awards as well as the winner in the Restoring Nature category, which was sponsored by the Department of Conservation.

Tahi is part of the UMF Honey Association, which sets the UMF global standard that measures the purity and quality of Manuka honey, so consumers know that they are buying 100% genuine Manuka honey.

Tahi honey varieties available in the U.S.:

Tahi Forest Honey MGO 40+, a delicious mix of native New Zealand flowers (including Manuka) that’s ideal for everyday eating and cooking. Tahi Kanuka Honey is smooth, aromatic with a sweet, crisp, and delicate floral taste. Beelicious Honey MGO 40+ is sweet, creamy, and tasty with subtle flavors of native forest flowers, including Manuka. 1NZD from the sale of each jar of Beelicious honey goes toward Tahi’s BeeFriends Program, an environmental education program for local schools in New Zealand. Tahi Manuka Multifloral Honey MGO 80+, which has a sweet, smooth and mildly tangy taste. A range of Tahi UMF Manuka honey, certified as authentic New Zealand Manuka honey, containing all the unique and natural properties that make Manuka honey popular worldwide. Tahi 100% UMF 15+ Manuka lozenges.

“We plan to keep expanding our retail network to make it easier for American consumers to find Tahi Manuka honey,” Craig says,

To purchase Tahi, visit Walmart.com or OneLavi.com.

Attachment