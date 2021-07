English Lithuanian

Invalda INVL provides received notification from UAB Lucrum investicija on acquisition of voting rights.

Date of threshold – 21 July 2021

Declared threshold - 25% (only in respect of directly held shares; the votes held by the group do not change)

The person authorised to provide additional information:

Darius Šulnis

President of Invalda INVL

E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com

Attachment