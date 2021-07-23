OneLavi.com Now Carries Keto Queen Kreations’ Guilt-Free Low Carb Baking Mixes

PALM BEACH, FL, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneLavi.com, a popular health, wellness, and beauty website, now carries low-carb baking mixes from Keto Queen Kreations.



“We are thrilled that OneLavi.com now offers our delicious, keto-friendly desserts to its consumers,” said Jordan Sanabria, the Keto Queen, who, three years ago, combined her love for cooking and baking with her keto lifestyle. “I started Keto Queen Kreations after I realized I could not find tasty low-carb desserts when I went on the diet several years ago.”

Keto Queen Kreations evolved from Sanabria’s love for baking and her desire to have delicious low-carb desserts.

“People want to lose weight and eat healthy, which is why they gravitate to a low-carb lifestyle,” Sanabria said. “But they also want tasty meals to eat, which is why I started Keto Queen Kreations.”

Sanabria founded Keto Queen in her small Brooklyn, N.Y., apartment three years ago. She would come home from her day job and pack orders every night.

“People learned about my products on Etsy,” Sanabria said, adding that they soon became so popular that she quit her day job and focused on Keto Queen Kreations full-time.

Earlier this year, Sanabria decided to expand her retail distribution beyond her website and Etsy.

“OneLavi.com is a perfect location for our bake mixes,” she said.

One Lavi, an online retailer for health, beauty, and wellness products, provides consumers with a wide variety of the best products within the industry along with great customer service, fast shipping, and secure online shopping.

OneLavi.com carries several of the following Keto Queen Kreations:

Keto Queen Kreations, which only uses organic ingredients, are nut-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free.

“We are happy our low-carb, tasty desserts will be available to more consumers in the United States,” Sanabria said. “Once people try our Keto-friendly bake mixes, they will be hooked.”

For more information or to purchase, visit OneLavi.com, www.ketoqueenkreations.com, or you can follow Keto Queen Kreations on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.

