Las Vegas Home Renovation & Interior Design Company Helping Clients Achieve Their Dream Home Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Las Vegas, Nevada, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic put life on hold for many people across the globe. We were told to stay at home, work from home, and limit contact to those who you live with. It’s safe to say, due to the sheer amount of time we were stuck indoors, we experienced our homes in a way that we had never done so before.

While the pandemic continues to rumble on, one thing that doesn’t stop is construction. And with so many of us now switching to remote working, adding gyms in our garages, bars in our gardens, or simply finding annoyances with the structure or layout of our homes, remodeling is more popular than ever.

Kingdom Home Remodeling & Custom Cabinets are a Las Vegas renovation and interior designer company. Well known for being the preferred contractor for HGTV’s hit TV show ‘Property Brothers’, owners Brian and Lincoln haven’t let the pandemic slow them down. Their expert team are helping clients achieve their dream homes, by taking exceptionally careful safety measures, and continuing to offer the absolute best in home renovation.

Below, Kingdom Home Remodeling & Custom Cabinets reveal the steps they take to help clients achieve the home of their dreams, even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic:

1. The design phase

A project can’t be envisaged without a design phase. And whilst each project is different, in that some require detailed 3D rendering and others hand-drawn sketches, design truly is the foundation that your dream home remodel will be built upon.

No matter what area of your home you’re looking to renovate, whether it be kitchen remodeling , bathroom, flooring or even a full home renovation, the design is always tailored to your budget and requirements.

2. The estimation phase

Next up is an accurate estimation. The design will give the team at Kingdom Home Remodeling & Custom Cabinets the opportunity to cost up the materials and manpower required during the project.

You’ll be able to work through the estimate and determine if you want to splash a bit of extra cash for upgrades or look at ways to save costs.

3. Signing the contracts and ordering the materials

This is where we get down to brass tacks. After a review of the contract and an agreement on the design, a deposit is collected, and specific materials to kickstart the bathroom remodeling , kitchen, flooring, or full home renovation are ordered ahead of schedule.

4. Walking it through with your dedicated project manager

Your dedicated project manager is your go-to during the lifespan of the remodeling. You’ll be introduced and walk through the project step-by-step, with communication and transparency key to a successful business-customer relationship.

This is the opportunity to discuss expectations and make any final decisions that need to be made.

5. The remodeling phase (the fun part)

And the fun begins! The remodeling process starts here, and each day your dedicated project manager will follow the Kingdom Home four step daily agenda, ensuring a smooth, efficient, and quality project delivery:

A thorough quality check is made

The job is assessed based on cleanliness (always important, but crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic)

Communication of updates and timescales

The field labor is managed

Want to renovate your home but worried about the COVID-19 pandemic?

Cleanliness is the top priority for Kingdom Home Remodeling & Custom Cabinets . They’ve always adhered to safety measures that ensure cleanliness, but you can be reassured that these are vigorously followed for the safety of both the team, you, and your family.

Kingdom Home offer a range of renovation and interior design services, including:

Full home remodeling

Kitchen remodeling

Bathroom remodeling

Flooring contractors Las Vegas

Custom cabinets

New builds

Interior design

Text or call 702-779-3778 to speak to the team and bring your vision to life.

More Information:

Kingdom Home Remodeling & Custom Cabinets are a Las Vegas renovation and interior designer company. Co-founder Brian has over 20 years of experience in construction, while co-founder Lincoln spent a decade helping his clients achieve value in their homes. Their combined experience is unrivaled in the home renovation industry and is backed up by superior workmanship and expertly trained renovators. Learn more via the website: https://www.kingdomhome.com/