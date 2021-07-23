Fighting Infectious Diseases on the African Continent

English German

The African continent carries a disproportionately high share of the global infectious disease burden. The extraordinary scientific progress made during the COVID-19 pandemic gives hope in addressing a range of life-threatening infectious diseases. The kENUP Foundation has been working with the World Health Organization, the Africa CDC, the European Commission, the European Investment Bank, BioNTech, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on sustainable solutions to infectious disease challenges on the continent.



For a significant update on this work, the kENUP Foundation invites the public and media representatives to

Fighting Infectious Diseases – Focus on Africa

on

July 26th, 16:00-17:30 CEST

Speakers will include:

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General WHO, and Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa

Dr John Nkengasong, Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control

Prof Dr Uğur Şahin and Dr Özlem Türeci, Co-Founders BioNTech SE

Dr Ursula von der Leyen, President European Commission

Dr Werner Hoyer, President European Investment Bank

Mark Suzman, CEO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

The event will be live-streamed via kENUP’s website: https://www.kenup.eu/events and on some partners’ digital channels. Media outlets have the permission to stream the event. Interpretation will be available for this event. Choices will include Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Russian, Spanish and Portuguese.

Journalists will have the opportunity to participate in a media Q&A session during the latter part of the event. Interested journalists can join using the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/95583613249?pwd=TXRrYWtSYkZ4Qno2M1RPci9PTzFkdz09

Passcode: 170662



