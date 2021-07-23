Music Legend Harvey Mason jr. Joins UREEQA as Board Advisor

Ontario, Canada, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- UREEQA (https://www.ureeqa.com/), a blockchain-based platform for protecting, managing and monetizing creative work, announced today the onboarding of music and entertainment legend Harvey Mason jr. as a Board Advisor. UREEQA strives to modernize the systems currently in place for copyright, patent, industrial design, and trademark law by minting validated NFTs that represent creative rights. With Mason jr.'s expertise in the creative and business sectors of the music industry, UREEQA will be able to further ensure the success of music Creators.

Mason jr. is an award-winning music and film producer as well as an established entrepreneur, bringing expert analysis and insight to helping Creators on the platform. He has worked with various world-renowned artists including Michael Jackson, Elton John, Aretha Franklin, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and many others in writing and producing iconic music. Mason jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy (which oversees the GRAMMY Awards), will serve in a personal capacity as an Advisor to UREEQA. He is an active advocate for musicians and other Creators with his recent efforts being dedicated to giving back to the industry and the Creators following in his footsteps.

“I love that UREEQA is getting out ahead to figure out how this technology can benefit Creators. We've been caught off guard before as an industry when technology has presented us with opportunities to see how it was going to affect our business,” said Mason jr. “With this role at UREEQA, I’m able to use both sides of what I do - the Creator side and the business side - to try and figure out what is next for Creators and what is next for digital and the technology of consumption and distribution.”

“At this stage in his extraordinary career, Harvey Mason jr. will provide UREEQA with guidance and expertise from a wide variety of critical perspectives,” said Harsch Khandelwal, CEO of UREEQA. “We look forward to consulting with him to better relate to the Creators on our platform, but also to gain further insight on the industry in general. He’s a giant in his field, and we are thrilled that he has decided to join our squad.”

Mason jr. joins UREEQA’s Board Advisors Michael Sheresky and Ramses IsHak of United Talent Agency, as well as officialCommunity CEO Kevin Leflar and former SOCAN VP Janice Scott.

