Next Generation Sequencing Market Size Worth USD 20,347.45 Million by 2025 at 18.05% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next-Generation Sequencing Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Next-Generation Sequencing Market Information by Technology, Workflow, Application, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2025”, the market is forecasted to cross USD 20,347.45 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 18.05%.

Market Scope:

Since next-generation sequencing is so important in the field of genetics, the market has been growing at a phenomenal pace. Whole-genome sequencing, resequencing, de novo assembly sequencing, and transcriptome sequencing at the DNA or RNA level are only a few of the uses for NGS technologies. The effective application of next-generation sequencing can advance the areas of protein-coding areas, predicting genes and pathways.

Market Drivers:

The increasing technological signs of progress, swelling applications of NGS, and evolution in genome mapping programs are likely to drive the next-generation sequencing market growth. Also, the swelling demand for personalized medicine and elevated growth in the expansion of companion diagnostics is also likely to fuel the next-generation sequencing market in the upcoming period.

Competitive Landscape:

The Major Companies in the Next-Generation Sequencing Market are:

Charles River (US)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (US)

GenScript (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Qiagen (Germany)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

BGI (US)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea)

Genome Life Sciences (India)

Xcelris Genomics (India)

COVID 19 Analysis

The spread of the pandemic created a heightened level of panic in the market due to its sudden onset. The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease COVID-19, has produced a highly transmissible and ongoing pandemic globally. Owing to its speedy development, the role of next-generation sequencing plays a vital role in many aspects of understanding and controlling the disease. Many of the coronaviruses and SARS-CoV-2 genomes which were discovered with next-generation sequencing have been publicly made available for researchers to review the origin of SARS-CoV-2, thus bolstering the potential of the market.

Market Restraints:

The next-generation sequencing market is estimated to be held back by the ethical issues related to whole-genome sequencing, deficiency of awareness, and trouble managing a huge amount of data is expected to impede the next-generation sequencing market development.

Market Segmentation

By Workflow, the sequencing is estimated to strengthen the development of the global next-generation sequencing market.

By Technology, the whole-genome sequencing segment is estimated to bolster the development of the global market.

The Applications segment of the market is predicted to be driven by the clinical investigation segment in the upcoming period.

The End-user segment is estimated to be led by the diagnostic laboratories segment in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Americas regional market is anticipated to control the next-generation sequencing market due to the cumulative uses of NGS in diagnostics & genomics research and effortless availability of backing for research activities. The European regional market is anticipated to control the second principal position in the global next-generation sequencing market due to the rising emphasis of companies to progress better products. Recently, LetsGetChecked, a principal virtual care company, has announced recently its partnership with an international frontrunner in DNA sequencing instruments, Illumina, and the California Department of Public Health’s SARS-CoV-2 Whole Genome Sequencing Initiative (COVIDNet) in a bid to assist with investigation projects to perceive and trace COVID-19 variations within the United States residents. LetsGetChecked will apply its CAP-Accredited, CLIA Certified laboratory in California and the Illumina NovaSeq 6000 System, a potent Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) platform, empowering the uncovering of SARS-CoV-2 and connection of different variations of the virus.

The Asia-Pacific region’s next generation sequencing market is anticipated to be the fastest increasing regional market due to the growing technological advances and mounting investment by key healthcare businesses to progress innovative products. The next generation sequencing market in the Middle East & African regional market is anticipated to demonstrate stable growth, due to the gradually developing healthcare business.

