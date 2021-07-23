Competitive Social Ventures and Fairway Social Announce Partnership With American Cornhole League

Alpharetta, Ga, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Competitive Social Ventures (“CSV”) and its cutting-edge sports and entertainment brand Fairway Social (“Fairway”) announced a strategic partnership with the American Cornhole League (“ACL”) to add yet another competitive sport to Fairway’s playlist. The ACL promotes and develops cornhole as a sport for any age and skill level, a driving theme shared by the Fairway brand – known for creating competitive shared experiences among sports enthusiast from beginner to expert levels of play. The Fairway Social ACL League will begin in late August kicking-off with a Cornhole & Cocktails party on August 30th. Registration for the FS/ACL league will be available soon HERE . Interested parties should first become members of the ACL at iplaycornhole.com. Fairway Social is part of the Competitive Social Ventures (“CSV”) family of three entertainment concepts and the first of its brands to endorse the ACL.



As the leader in the massively popular professional sport of cornhole, ACL establishes the rules and regulations to govern the sport around the world. A factor that ultimately solidified the partnership, according to CSV Partner, Joe Reardon. “We entertained several organizations and ACL by far won the day,” said Reardon. “They are industry disruptors and innovators who have massively grown a sport they are passionate about. In addition we will have another exciting announcement regarding our other brands with ACL very soon.” Neal Freeman, CSV Partner, CEO, and visionary for the Fairway Social brand, added, “No doubt the partnership with ACL will contribute significantly to our mission of bringing people together for fun, comradery, and shared experiences.”



In addition to league play every Monday night at Fairway’s rooftop green space, the partnership details include promoting ACL products in Fairway’s retail shop and a key sponsorship by a well-known Georgia local craft brewery to be announced soon. The partnership has potential to evolve by incorporating ACL into CSV’s Pickle and Social brand with locations expected to be announced this summer.



The partnership is “a win-win for all involved,” said ACL President and Founder, Stacey Moore, who continues his work to grow the sport through key partnerships. “CSV and Fairway Social caught our attention when we heard the immediate buzz they generated upon opening Fairway. We’re interested in partnering with like-minded innovators who have a passion for promoting comradery and competition. I’m so excited about this partnership and I look forward to keeping a close eye on the Fairway/ACL league.”

Please contact Fairway’s Cornhole league organizer Chris Wolfe at chris.wolfe@cosoventures.com for additional information.



About Fairway Social

We believe in bringing people together for fun, comradery, and shared experiences. Fairway Social began as an idea: to create an amazing destination where family and friends, of all ages and skill levels, come together for fun and shared experiences. Through thoughtful design, Fairway Social includes a multitude of things to do. Share a chef-inspired meal in our full-service restaurant; play competitive games on world-class simulators; enjoy the rooftop patio with music and huge-screen TV or try-out the amazing outdoor putting course and back porch rocking chairs. Whatever your interest, Fairway Social has something for you. Our mission, “Be Safe. Be Fun. Be Social,” provides the ideal opportunity for fun in a post-pandemic world. Learn more at www.fairway-social.com .



About the American Cornhole League

The American Cornhole League (ACL) promotes and develops cornhole as a sport for any age and any skill level. With over 400 directors all around the country, the ACL has solidified themselves as the go-to resource for all things cornhole. The organization has established the rules and regulations to govern the sport and equipment around the world. The ACL's global headquarters are in Rock Hill, South Carolina. For further information on the ACL or how to become a player or director, please visit the Company's website at iPlayACL.com .



About Competitive Social Ventures, LLC

Competitive Social Ventures, LLC (“CS Ventures”) is a real estate holding company created in 2020 for competitive socializing entertainment concepts. Venues opening in 2021 include: Fairway Social, Roaring Social and Pickle and Social. CS Ventures venues will be unique, innovative, high-quality, full-service destinations with strong experiential differentiation from competitors. www.competitivesocialventures.com

