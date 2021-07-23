Liquid Waste Management Market to Garner USD 117.79 Billion by 2025 at 3.8% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Waste Management Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Liquid Waste Management Market Information by Disposal Methods, Waste Type, and Region - Forecast till 2025”, the market is projected to reach USD 117.79 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.8%.

Market Scope:

Liquid waste management is the systematic implementation of procedures for the proper processing, disposal, and treatment of liquid waste. Plastics, oils, sludges, dissolved metals, pathogenic bacteria, and other harmful chemicals are among the pollutants that can be treated with physical or chemical methods. Incineration, sedimentation and dewatering, landfill, and other processes are some of the most used liquid treatment methods. As a result of their manufacturing and production methods, many enterprises produce both hazardous and non-hazardous wastewater.

Market Drivers:

The important factor driving the growth of the liquid waste management market is rapid economic development, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, controlling the upswing of trade waste coupled with swelling population, leading to an increase of sewage waste such as sullage and black water. Also, strict environmental guidelines by organizations concerning the quantity of wastewater discharge from businesses combined with growing demand for clean water among individuals is predicted to power the global liquid waste management market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The Eminent Contenders in the Liquid Waste Management Market are:

Covanta Holding Corporation (US)

Enva (Scotland)

US Ecology, INC (US)

Absolute Environmental Waste Management Inc. (Canada)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, INC (US)

Hulsey Environmental Services (US)

SUEZ (France)

Veolia (France)

CLEAN HARBORS, INC (US)

FCC Austria Abfall Service AG (Austria)

Cleanaway (Australia)

PegEx, INC (US)

Russell Reid Waste Management/Mr. John (US)

COVID 19 Analysis

To stop the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it's critical to pay attention to liquid waste processing generated during patient diagnosis, treatment, and quarantine. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has brought to the fore the need for assured access to safe water, could be exacerbated by a lack of an efficient wastewater treatment infrastructure and sanitation. The wastewater generated during patient diagnosis, treatment, and quarantine makes up the majority of the infected COVID-19 liquid waste. To circumvent contamination of sewers and water bodies, liquid waste created by healthcare and quarantine facilities must be treated according to current regulations. COVID-19 viral transmission through sewerage systems is unlikely. However, there is no evidence that the virus has been transferred to persons who work at sewage treatment facilities (STP).

Market Restraints:

The necessity of great amount of wealth for fixing up liquid waste disposal system and growing effluent treatment system is anticipated to impede the development of the global liquid waste management market throughout the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on waste type, the sewage segment holds the main segment of the worldwide liquid waste management market due to a large amount of waste such as black water, sullage, and storm water due to the growing population. Based on the disposal methods, the sedimentation & dewatering segment is the most extensively used method for discarding water waste; the method is consumed for removing solid waste from harmless liquids.

Regional Analysis

The North American regional market is likely to hold the largest market portion and is expected to observe healthy growth throughout the forecast period. The development in the region is accredited to its well-established liquid waste management systems for liquid effluents release from the industrial and housing sectors. GFL Environmental, a North American Environmental services company, has arrived at a conclusive agreement to obtain the solid waste and environmental solutions concern of Terrapure Environmental and its companies for an aggregate buying price of C$927.5 million. The purchase will keep out the battery recycling business approved by Terrapure. Terrapure is an integrated solid and liquid waste management and industrial facility supplier to more than 7,000 clientele across Canada. Terrapure's ecological and organics solutions cover a varied range of waste streams from generation through processing, collection, recovery, reuse, recycling, and disposal through its combined system of assets counting its landfill and its liquid and solid waste gathering and processing amenities.

The European regional market for liquid waste management market is likely to show an increased concern over the water crisis and the incidence of effluent treatment systems pushing the region's liquid waste management market growth. Most of the liquid waste treatment plant functioning is above 80%. The Asia-Pacific liquid waste management market is anticipated to be the quickest growing regional market throughout the forecast period; the growth is credited to rapid industrial development and incessantly mounting population directing to the production of a large quantity of both compact and liquid waste. The Latin American regional market is driven by growing investment in sewage infrastructure, which is likely to lift the market development for liquid waste management in the region.

