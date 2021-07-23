New Home Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of the New Home Company Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – NWHM

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $9.00 per share in cash is fair to New Home shareholders.



Halper Sadeh encourages New Home shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether New Home and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for New Home shareholders; (2) determine whether Apollo is underpaying for New Home; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for New Home shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of New Home shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct.

