VISE STRENGTHENS LEADERSHIP TEAM TO ACCELERATE FUTURE GROWTH

New York, NY, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vise, the technology-powered investment manager built for advisors, today announced three new additions to its executive leadership team to further accelerate the company’s rapid growth. The new executives include Chief Marketing Officer Christine Tseng, Chief People Officer Kelly Leyden and Chief Sales Officer Tyler John.

The new appointments come as Vise continues to make significant progress in advancing its technology and building a world-class team. The company also recently completed a $65 million Series C funding round with participation from Ribbit Capital and Sequoia Capital to fund new investments.

“Vise is laser-focused on delivering even more value to advisors and their clients,” said Samir Vasavada, Co-Founder and CEO of Vise. “We continue to make significant investments in our platform and product to power our next phase of growth. But underpinning all of this is our people. It is absolutely critical we have the best talent. Christine, Kelly and Tyler are exceptional leaders with proven track records who all share a passion for our mission of creating financial freedom for everyone. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to Vise.”

Chief Marketing Officer Christine Tseng is responsible for managing the company’s brand and overseeing the Marketing and Communications teams. Prior to joining Vise, Christine was Vice President of Marketing at TripActions and Head of Global Business Marketing at Twitter.

Chief People Officer Kelly Leyden is responsible for all People strategies and initiatives including talent acquisition, organizational development, employee experience and internal communications. Kelly brings over 20 years of experience in small, large and mission-driven businesses, and has a passion for aligning the consumer and employee experience. Prior to joining Vise, Kelly served as Senior Vice President, People for Shopkeep where she worked on the sale to Lightspeed, the Head of People for S'well, Head of People for LearnVest, where she worked on the acquisition to Northwestern Mutual, and various leadership roles within eBay and Ingersoll Rand.

Chief Sales Officer Tyler John is responsible for driving revenue at Vise and oversees Business Development, Sales, Sales Operations and Relationship Management teams. Tyler brings over 10 years of Go-To-Market experience. Prior to joining Vise, Tyler was Senior Vice President North America at TripActions, an advisor to Zoe Financial, Vice President of Sales at Zenefits and Director of Sales at Yelp.

About Vise

Vise is a technology-powered investment management manager built for advisors. Founded by Samir Vasavada and Runik Mehrotra, Vise gives financial advisors the tools they need to grow their business and help clients achieve their goals. This includes building and managing customized portfolios and providing intelligent insights to clients on each investment decision. By empowering advisors, Vise advances its mission of creating financial freedom for everyone. Vise is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.vise.com.