Dickey’s Propels Significant International Growth in Q2

Dallas, Texas, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world’s largest barbecue concept, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is continuing to bring its slow-smoked meats and savory sides to more markets around the globe.

Dickey’s opened 63 locations in Q2 alone, three of which were overseas throughout Singapore, Japan and Yas Mall in United Arab Emirates, bringing the brand’s international location total to six.

In July, as part of Dickey’s international expansion strategy, the barbecue franchise promoted Jim Perkins to executive vice president of international sales and support to build out the company’s global identity, structure and culture. The Texas-style barbecue brand expects to open three additional international locations in the third quarter.

Along with making impressive international strides in Q2, Dickey’s Restaurant Brands – Wing Boss and Big Deal Burger – increased the number of locations they’re operated out of by 24%, and Wing Boss is set to make its standalone brick-and-mortar debut in September. The average unit volume for both virtual brands continues to surge monthly with sales increasing 315% from March to June.

“There is undoubtedly a demand for Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ overseas,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our notable Q2 performance proved that. And it’s not just Dickey’s that’s seeing successful results – our virtual brands are keeping up the same fast pace. Dickey’s Restaurant Brands has much to look forward to in the next quarter and beyond.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

