OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

23 July 2021

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 2,690,970 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 48.8p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend of 1.3p per share, payable on 23 July 2021.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 6 August 2021.

Mr Alexander Hambro, a director of the Company, was allotted 1,566 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 48.8p and his total holdings are now 60,358 representing less than 0.01% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital.

Mr Murray Steele, a director of the Company, and his wife were collectively allotted 3,964 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 48.8p and his total holdings and those of the persons closely associated with him are now 152,830 representing less than 0.03% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 442,236,991. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

+44 (0)20 7710 2800