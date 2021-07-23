Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc Octopus Apollo VCT plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

23 July 2021

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)   NameAlexander Hambro
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
(b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameOCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
(b)Legal Entity Identifier213800Y3XEIQ18DP3053
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Identification codeGB00B17B3479
(b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.488 per share1,566
(d)



Aggregated information  Not applicable - single transaction



- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)Date of the transaction23 July 2021
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)   NameWilliam Murray Black Steele and spouse
2. Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director and spouse
(b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameOCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
(b)Legal Entity Identifier213800Y3XEIQ18DP3053
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Identification codeGB00B17B3479
(b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.488 per share3,964
(d)



Aggregated information  Not applicable - single transaction



- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)Date of the transaction23 July 2021
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe
For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
+44 (0)20 7710 2800