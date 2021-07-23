ABC Recognizes APTIM With the 2021 Diamond STEP Safety Management System Award

Houston, TX, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Greater Houston, an association representing the interests of merit shop contractors and their employees, recognized APTIM as a Diamond recipient of the 2021 Safety Training and Evaluation Process (STEP) Award on July 16.

Founded in 1989, STEP participation demonstrates safety leadership and a cultural commitment to safety performance. STEP applicants measure their safety processes and policies on 24 key components through a detailed questionnaire with the goal of implementing or enhancing safety programs that reduce jobsite incidents.

“As an industry, it is our responsibility to ensure our workers go home in the same –or better—condition than when they arrived on the jobsite every day,” said Greg Sizemore, ABC Vice President of Health, Safety, Environment and Workforce Development. “By participating in STEP, ABC member companies’ leadership has demonstrated a commitment to create the conditions for all to do their work without incident. By implementing proactive safety measures, such as toolbox talks and sound substance abuse policies, ABC members are committed to consistently raising the bar when it comes to safety performance.”

“At APTIM we choose to be for our teammates every day. The most important way to be for each other is to plan and work in a way that protects the health and wellbeing of others. We support and empower every APTIM employee to choose to work safely every day, without exception,” said Mark Fallon, APTIM CEO. “APTIM conducts business with honesty and honor to promote the safety and security of our people while preserving the environment and maintaining quality. We live our values by leading and empowering our workforce to be incident free, involving employees in decision making to identify and manage risks, and provide training and programs to promote and enhance our safety culture.”

According to ABC’s annual Safety Performance Report, applying STEP processes dramatically improves safety performance among participants regardless of company size or type of work, and can reduce recordable incidents up to 85%, making the best performing companies 680% safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average. Ratings range from Diamond, the highest, to Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Participant.

To learn more about the STEP program, visit abcstep.org. To learn more about this celebration, please visit www.abchouston.org.

About APTIM

APTIM is a leading global provider specializing in engineering, program management, environmental services, disaster recovery, complex facility maintenance, and construction services. We are committed to accelerating the transition towards a clean energy and low carbon economy. Our passionate team is helping build a sustainable future by enabling our clients to meet bold goals to reduce carbon and energy use, monitor and protect coastal communities against the threats of rising sea level and flooding, make cities and infrastructure more resilient against the threats of a changing climate, and restore contaminated ecological systems in hundreds of communities every day.

About Associated Builders and Contractors

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 21,000 members. Locally, ABC Greater Houston was founded in 1969, and today serves several hundred commercial and industrial contractors, suppliers, and construction associates in the Greater Houston area. ABC helps members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abchouston.org.