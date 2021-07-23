Clean Group Sydney Offers Office Cleaning and Commercial Cleaning in Sydney and Various Suburbs

Sydney, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group Sydney, a Sydney-based commercial cleaning company, is happy to announce that they are able to offer their office cleaning and commercial cleaning services not just in Sydney but also in a large number of suburbs. In the more than 20 years that the company has been providing commercial cleaning Sydney locations that they serve include various suburbs of the city. More about this can be gleaned from their website.

Stephen Matthews, Commercial Cleaning Manager at Clean Group Sydney, says, “Finding reliable commercial and office cleaners in Sydney – a team that shows up regularly, does a fantastic job consistently, and can be trusted – can be difficult. When you engage with "Clean Group" as your regular Sydney office or commercial cleaners, you can rest easy knowing you’re going to love the meticulous attention to detail consistently, with high levels of sanitisation on time and affordably. In fact, we guarantee it.”

Clean Group Sydney offers various kinds of commercial cleaning services in Sydney and suburbs. These include office cleaning services, strata cleaning services, carpet cleaning services, medical cleaning services, gym cleaning services, school cleaning services, and childcare cleaning services.

Those who are interested can schedule for an obligation-free onsite assessment. They will visit the business’ Sydney premises and determine what the client wants to achieve and then perform a walk-through. Next, they will create a cleaning protocol, plan, and pricing and provide a comprehensive proposal to the client, listing the different options that clients can choose from to suit their budget and needs.

The various office cleaning Sydney locations served by Clean Group Sydney include: Alexandria, Ashfield, Auburn, Avalon, Artarmon, Balgowlah, Balmain, Barangaroo, Bardwell Park, Badgerys Creek, Bankstown, Baulkham Hills, Bayview, Bass Hill, Beecroft, Belfield, Beaconsfield, Bellevue Hill, Belmore, Bella Vista, Berala, Berowra Waters, Belrose, Bexley, Blacktown, Beverly Hills, Bondi Junction, Bondi, Blakehurst, Bossley Park, Botany, Bonnyrigg, Breakfast Point, Brighton-Le-Sands, Box Hill NSW, Brookvale, Burwood, Bronte, Cabramatta West, Camden, Cabarita, Cammeray, CampbellTown, Camellia, Campsie, Canada Bay, Camperdown, Canterbury, Caringbah, Canley Vale, Carlton, Carramar, Carlingford, Castlereagh, Chatswood, Castle Hill, Chester Hill, Chinatown, Cherrybrook, Chipping Norton, Chullora, Chippendale, Clovelly, Clyde, Circular Quay, Banksmeadow, Prospect, Collaroy, Concord, and many more.

And because their team members are trained to exceed clients’ expectations when it comes to customer service, reliability, and quality, they can offer a 100 percent guarantee. This means that if the client is not 100 percent satisfied with the results of their work, they will fix the issue for free.

Meanwhile, there are four unique factors that make services offered by Clean Group Sydney stand out among their various competitors. First is the fact that they have more than 20 years of experience in the commercial cleaning services industry. Second, their professional cleaners have been carefully screened and then provided with sufficient training to ensure that they work they will do will exceed customer expectations. Third, they will always ensure that the package they offer to their clients is suitable for their budget and preferences. And fourth, they will always ensure that they use environmentally friendly supplies and chemicals. This ensures that the chemicals they use will have minimal negative impact on the environment.

For example, they use microfibre technology to minimise the amount of water and cleaning solutions that they will use. This technology is found in their cleaning cloths, mops, and other materials that they use for cleaning. The microfibre cloths are made from a combination of polyester and nylon and they have been provided with a net-like surface that entraps more dirt and liquids. This makes them much more effective in catching dust and dirt from different surfaces. They will also absorb more water with the result that less water would be needed to clean surfaces, and the work can be done much faster.

They also utilise a HEPA multi-filtration vacuum cleaner to ensure that the indoor air quality in the commercial building is filtered to ensure that people will not get sick from airborne particles and contaminants. People staying in the commercial building will have less chances of suffering from allergic reactions and asthma attacks.

https://youtu.be/gFgOD37psCE

When in need of office or commercial cleaning Sydney businesses can check out the Clean Group Sydney website www.clean-group.com.au/sydney/, or contact them via the telephone or through email.

