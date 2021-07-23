iCRYO Announces the Formation of Their Medical Advisory Board

Initial Appointments Include Recognized Experts: Corey Anderson, MD; W. Paul Sullivan, rPh; Phillip Singer, DO, MBA, FACEP; Kevin Rittger, MD; Albert E. Blair, MD; Joshua Roszak, MPAS, LP, PA; and Scott Briner, MBA, FACHE

Houston, Texas, United States, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCRYO, a global leading provider of health and wellness services, welcome Corey Anderson, MD; W. Paul Sullivan, rPh; Phillip Singer, D.O., MBA, FACEP; Kevin Rittger, MD; Albert E. Blair, MD; Joshua Roszak, MPAS, L.P., PA; and Scott Briner, MBA, FACHE, as charter members to the Company’s newly-formed Medical Advisory Board. This group of world-renowned leaders within their respective medical fields provides iCRYO with significant insight and expertise. The brand expands across the United States as a leader integration of wellness technology, services, and more.

“The establishment of a Medical Advisory Board marks an important milestone for iCRYO, and we are honored to have such highly distinguished experts as our inaugural members. Together, their extensive knowledge, relationships, and insights will be invaluable as we continue to advance our products and continue to emerge as a leader in the health and wellness space,” stated Kyle Jones, COO, and Co-Founder of iCRYO. Jones continued with, “I deeply appreciate their commitment to contributing their expertise, guidance, and shared vision as the Company accelerates both its geographic expansion across the country and further advances its model focused on growth of services and ongoing advancements in medical technology. We believe that each member’s understanding of the medical communities’ needs and wants to be coupled with their significant insight into regulatory matters surrounding the application and product-based solutions will be invaluable.”

Introducing the members of the iCRYO Medical Advisory Board (role follows name):

Corey Anderson, MD

Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Corey H. Anderson is a current Emergency medicine practicing physician in the Harris and Brazoria county regions of Texas. He graduated with honors from Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine in 1994. Having more than 24 years of diverse experiences, especially in Emergency Medicine and Family Practice. Dr. Corey H. Anderson affiliates with many hospitals, including Chi St. Lukes’ Brazosport Hospital, Chi St Luke’s Patients Medical Center, University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston, and Sweeny Community Hospital. Dr. Anderson is the father of two beautiful children who he supports and loves very much. When off, he tries to spend as much time with them as possible.

W. Paul Sullivan, rPh

Chief Formulator

Paul has 40 years of healthcare experience as a Pharmacist, Hospital Pharmacy Innovator, Senior Level Executive, Speaker, Writer, Educator, Pharmaco-Nutrition Software Developer, Company Owner, Clinician, Product Formulator, and Product Development Consultant. Having been recognized as an Inc. Magazine Entrepreneur-of-the-Year, he has been interviewed on various healthcare subjects by the Wall Street Journal, Inc. Magazine, New York Times, CNN, and NBC.

The combination of his pharmacy, business studies, and product development experience has prepared him well for designing and formulating clinical science-based product lines that appeal to integrative medical practitioners, wellness-centered business models, and retail distribution. He has developed healthcare products in nutrition, skincare, sun care, pet care, veterinary, and dental care, where he has managed the formulation process and the sourcing and production.

Phillip Singer, D.O., MBA, FACEP

Medical Officer

Dr. Phillip Singer is an emergency medicine physician in Southeast Texas currently serving as an Associate Sit Medical Director. He has achieved the highest level of recognition within his specialty as a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians (FACEP). He is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including the University of Texas Medical Branch and CHI St. Luke’s HEalth. He received his osteopathic medical degree (D.O.) and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Lincoln Memorial University and has been in practice for seven years.

He is experienced in emergency medicine, critical care medicine, pediatric resuscitation, trauma, and procedural sedation. He is a demonstrated leader and healthcare professional, having completed a residency focused in Emergency Medicine from Michigan State University and currently completing a Thomas Jefferson University Administrative Fellowship. Lastly, he is a decorated veteran of the United States Army, having served in Afghanistan and Iraq campaigns.

Kevin Rittger, MD, FACEP

Medical Officer

Dr. Rittger is board-certified in Emergency Medicine and is an active staff physician at CHI St. Lukes Brazosport in Lake Jackson, Texas. He attended medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his Emergency Medicine residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston in 1997.

Dr. Rittger has developed cutting-edge internet-based technologies for continuing medical education, medical records, and pre-employment clearances. In keeping with his interest in Emergency Medicine both in and out of the hospital, Dr. Rittger has serviced as the medical director for numerous EMS agencies in the South Texas area and elsewhere, including Galveston EMS, Santa Fe EMS, and Apollo MedFlight, which provides aeromedical transport in numerous states around the country.

Albert E. Blair, MD

Medical Officer

Albert is a physician specialist in the field of Emergency Medicine. He received a Bachelor of Science from the University of California, Davis. He completed his formal medical training at the University of Southern California before completing his residency at Michigan State University. Beyond emergency medicine, Albert has a strong interest in optimizing health and preventing disease through exercise, healthy eating habits, nutraceuticals, and stress management. He enjoys distance running, strength training, and spending time with friends and family.

Joshua Roszak, MPAS, L.P., PA

Associate Medical Director

Mr. Roszak is a current Emergency medicine and Internal medicine practicing physician assistant in Texas’s Harris and Brazoria county regions. Before pursuing a course in medicine, he was a Paramedic for several years. He graduated with a bachelor’s in emergency health sciences from the University of Texas Health Science Center, has a master’s in physician assistant studies from Texas Tech University and is about to graduate from Lincoln Memorial University with a Doctorate in Medical Sciences with a specialty in emergency medicine.

He has been practicing in this capacity for over six years at several locations, including CHI St. Luke’s Brazosport, CHI. St. Luke’s Lufkin, CHI. St. Luke’s Livingston, and OakBend Regional Medical Center. He is a husband to a wonderful wife and father of two beautiful children he loves very much. When he is not at work, he spends as much time possible with his family and friends.

Scott Briner, MBA, FACHE

Chief Compliance and Administrative Officer

Scott joined the iCRYO team as the Chief Administrative Officer and is establishing strategic systems that will effectively benefit the overall growth of the franchise. Scott has over 20 years of experience leading health care facilities, with a strong background in healthcare administration, operations, and medical planning experience. Scott is a tenured healthcare executive who has previously served in various leadership positions, including service as Chief Executive Officer of a Critical Access Hospital in South Texas. Scott completed his undergraduate work at Wilmington College in Ohio, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Athletic Training and Psychology, and then earned his Masters Degree in Business Administration at Indiana Wesleyan University. He is board-certified in Healthcare Administration as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for health and wellness nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy, iV Infusions, and additional wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services in your area. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

