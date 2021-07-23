Good Gaming and MicroBuddies™ Game Director “Fluxty” Announce Their First Twitch Livestream Event In Advance of Game Launch

Kennett Square, PA, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿(via Blockchain Wire) Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC PINK: GMER) (the “Company” or “Good Gaming”) announces the first-ever Twitch Livestream, “Ask Me Anything” event featuring MicroBuddies™ Game Director, Douglas “Fluxty” Wathen, to be held July 23, 2021, at 7 P.M. EDT at:

https://www.twitch.tv/goodgaminginc.

This “Ask Me Anything” event will highlight the opportunities that Microbuddies™ and decentralized gaming represent and describe the unique features of the Microbuddies™ game platform that benefit gamers and investors alike. During the event, Douglas “Fluxty” Wathen will also offer a candid, behind-the-scenes look at many of the game’s elements. Good Gaming invites everyone to attend.

Douglas “Fluxty” Wathen has been an entrepreneur in the realm of gaming and eSports since the age of twelve when he grew his Club Penguin fan-resource website up to two million active monthly users before the game was sold to The Walt Disney Company. Prior to his current role, he competed in various eSports tournaments including CS:GO, Hearthstone, as well as Minecraft tournaments for Good Gaming, and was subsequently asked to join Good Gaming as a Minecraft game-server operator.



Fluxty stated, "It's become clear that blockchain is capable of reshaping every aspect of our lives. MicroBuddies™ is representative of an incredibly powerful first proof-of-concept for this vision, one that is guaranteed to exist for as long as Ethereum and will serve as the provenance of this journey.” He also indicated that, “The work we are doing has the potential to create opportunities for gamers around the world, from any background or economic setting in order to live out their dreams of earning money through gaming and living a productive lifestyle in a virtual world.”



Gaming NFTs have gained enormous popularity over the past year. According to Coin Gecko’s Quarterly Report Q2 2021, Axie Infinity, a competing NFT-based online video game that has been on the market for roughly three years, markedly increased its adoption and marketability in Q2 2021. In this time period a booming NFT market underscored various gaming opportunities available to players and investors, thereby fueling Axie Infinity's 118x revenue growth. MicroBuddies™ shares several of the “play-to-earn” elements that drove Axie Infinity’s Smooth Love Potion Token (SLP) to record trading volumes and valuations. Moreover, similar to the Axie Infinity model, Good Gaming expects to earn revenue by taking a royalty on each NFT sale; players keep the remaining proceeds.

Good Gaming believes it has a competitive advantage against traditional models of gaming, where players “own” in-game artifacts, but those assets cannot be resold or moved to other platforms, thus limiting their value. Good Gaming has developed Microbuddies™ on the Decentralized Ethereum Blockchain where players will own their assets and will be able to monetize and resell them for their own benefit.

Good Gaming has indicated that its prime directive for growth is to support and empower all gamers by creating a collaborative and fully inclusive place for them to gather and compete. The Company prioritizes gameplay integrity over revenue and has not adopted a pay-to-win business model. In this player-centric environment, the Company’s gamers naturally thrive. The Company’s motto, Where Amateurs Become Pros is increasingly realized.

In 2021, Good Gaming kicked off the first quarter with the release of its Winter edition of Prison and added major upgrades to its Winter edition of SkyBlock. The Company expects to join forces with other crypto and gaming communities while it moves through its four-phase launch protocol of Microbuddies™ culminating in a Q3 Phase IV launch on the Ethereum Mainnet Blockchain.

Currently, Good Gaming’s Minecraft servers -- hosted on Enjin, a massive player in the NFT space -- have 700,000 users, with 400,000 in the U.S. and 300,000 in Latin America.

The Company’s Twitch livestream event is intended to help illustrate how blockchain and NFTs, and specifically, the Microbuddies™ game platform, will upend the gaming industry, enabling players to generate revenue and live up to the Company’s motto, Where Amateurs Become Pros.

About MicroBuddies™

As previously reported, Good Gaming Inc. is preparing for a Q3 launch of its first collectible NFT game, MicroBuddies™ whereby players will be able to collect 1ovable, self-replicating microbes that passively produce their own cryptocurrency GOO™ – which is expected to be made available to trade on third-party cryptocurrency exchanges that offer exposure to the booming decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency market.

Well-bred MicroBuddies™ have a high rate of GOO™ production, so skilled players will be able to create profit opportunities for themselves by playing the game. GOO™ can then be used to replicate new MicroBuddies™ from existing ones and artificially select genes for the next generation.

To play the game, players need to purchase a limited edition “Nano Factory Token” during the special Genesis Event and prior to the launch of MicroBuddies™ in Q3. It is important to note that, once all 2,500 Nano Factory tokens have been sold, no more of the Generation 0 tokens will be created.

At the Ethereum Mainnet launch of MicroBuddies™, a player will use his or her special Nano Factory Tokens to synthesize into their Generation 0 MicroBuddies™ and begin the game. The first 2,500 MicroBuddies™ collectively known as Generation 0, are expected to be the rarest and most scarce set of MicroBuddies™, from which the rest of the game shall flow. Thereafter, Gen 0 holders will acquire MicroBuddies of higher generations and will be able to sell them to anyone looking to play the game/collect rare MicroBuddies™.

To purchase MicroBuddies™ limited edition Nano Factory Tokens go to:

https://microbuddies.io

We invite everyone to join our corporate-supported, social media platforms to engage with one another, receive reliable up-to-date accurate information, and communicate in our Good Gaming, Inc. and MicroBuddies™ communities.

Visit us on our social media platforms:

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/GoodGMER



Twitter

https://twitter.com/microbuddies

https://twitter.com/GOODGMER

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/goodgmer/

Reddit

https://www.reddit.com/r/MicroBuddies/

Telegram

https://t.me/microbuddiesio

https://t.me/MicroBuddies

Discord

https://discord.com/invite/MicroBuddies

Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/goodgaminginc

YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3YyoK_Xdo7sfPmse898Nog/

About Good Gaming, Inc.:

Good Gaming is an innovative brand leading the gaming industry across multiple segments in the space since 2008. Beginning with our roots as a collaborative space for gamers to share their knowledge, we went on to establish ourselves as one of the leaders in hosting Hearthstone tournaments. In 2016, we expanded our reach to include establishing multiple Minecraft servers with some of the most popular versions of Prison and SkyBlock, then developing our completely custom-developed NFT DeFi crypto game, MicroBuddies™, in 2021. The Good Gaming advantage comes from our development team's close relationship with the player communities of all of our games. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expand our proprietary content, and we continue to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to branch across the gaming industry. As a staff and community, our goal is to cement our place as a fun and collaborative place for ALL gamers to enjoy.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website: https://www.good-gaming.com

Safe Harbor: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those set forth as “Risk Factors” in such filings.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Public Relations and Shareholder Information:

Joseph M. Vazquez III

Phone: (888) 245-3005

Email: infinityglobalconsulting@gmail.com



