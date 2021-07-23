Sunshine Drugs Family of Pharmacies Launches myeasydose.ca - A “True” Virtual Pharmacy

Windsor, Ontario, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Drugs has expanded its patient support options to now offer a true virtual pharmacy experience at myeasydose.ca. Already a leader in online prescription fulfillment and pill packaging solutions and management, My Easy Dose now allows patients to meet with their pharmacist online at their convenience through a secure and easy to use virtual video experience.



“MyEasyDose has always allowed our patients to skip the line with our free delivery,” said CEO and founder Frank Murgic, “and the addition of virtual pharmacy has made it even easier for patients to receive our best-in-class care, and for us as your pharmacy to help you with your health goals, so that we can help bring you toward the bright side of wellness.” The virtual pharmacy service has greatly benefited people preferring to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, people in remote areas and increasing pharmacy access for seniors / caregivers. Patients searching for “pharmacy near me” or “pharmacy delivery” now have access to a pharmacy team from the comfort of their home. MyEasyDose currently services Ontario, Canada residents at this time and is looking to expand that reach in the near future.

The new virtual pharmacist online service gives patients three choices to speak directly with our licensed pharmacists from the comfort and convenience of their home. Patients can visit myeasydose.ca to choose whether they want an immediate pharmacist consultation, or to schedule a telephone or video consultation at their convenience. The consultation is performed using an easy, secure over the internet video technology which allows family members and/or doctors to be involved if desired.

Virtual Pharmacy Made Easy; MyEasyDose

The addition of virtual pharmacy continues a history of innovation for MyEasyDose, following the launch of its signature MED pack in 2015, an optional program which sorts patient’s or their loved one’s medications and supplements by dose in packaging stamped by date and time. This packaging system ensures an accuracy of 99.9% during medication sorting and gives patients the peace of mind that they’re getting the right medication at the right time, at no additional cost.

MyEasyDose works closely with patients not just during automated refills or MedsCheck’s, but whenever they have questions about their medication or health. Pharmacists regularly review patient’s prescription drugs and supplements to make sure everything is optimized and in line with their health goals, and will even help them, if possible, to get off of their prescription medications. We do the work transferring prescriptions, and upon automated refill will add any over-the-counter items needed to include in the patient’s free delivery.

Frank Murgic recently spoke with the morning news team at CHCH to discuss the importance of adhering to prescribed medication schedules and how myeasydose.ca is guiding patients to the brighter side of wellness.

You can watch the CHCH interview at https://www.chch.com/post-lockdown-health-help/



A part of Sunshine Drugs Ltd., MyEasyDose is one of 16 pharmacies operating across Ontario. Founder and President Frank Murgic started his first pharmacy in 1992, and with his patient-centric and personal care approach being applied throughout the chain, Sunshine Drugs pharmacies have become a trusted healthcare advocate in the communities they serve. Offering our full complement of pharmacy services via a virtual pharmacy brings our next level of service to a wider community, giving patients the opportunity to receive the best care from the comfort and convenience of their home. On the bright side of wellness.

